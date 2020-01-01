Get Daily Email
Now I Am 65…

Now I Am 65…

This morning, before I went cycling I was thinking about all the things that I face.

It is quite a rare moment, because I’m almost always on the go. But today is a special day. That is the main reason why I can manage this self-evaluation.

I was sitting on my bed in my birthday suit, and I started examining myself. I moved my toes and I could feel that I am still especially active, thank God. I made a circle with my ankle and I touched my knees, I stretchted my legs and I appreciated feeling every muscle in my body.

I felt so grateful for my body, because it still makes it possible to go for more even after 65 eventful years.

I stood up and went to the mirror. I began to observe myself in its surface. I took a look at my butt, which I haven’t sat on many times throughout the years. I am really proud of it. I know it did the best at saving me from falling. It is the greatest airbag of all kinds.

I turned around to face the mirror again. I gazed at the curves of hips and not far below, my male treasure. “Well, well, well, only God knows how many adventures has it had so far.” And I started looking back all those memories I preserve in the most nostalgic way. Every spark and attraction I have felt, made me the person I’ve become.

Then I looked at my stomach. It is not as stiff as before. It saddened me a little, but I could immediately recall many moments when I laughed so hard that I felt it actively moving. Despite the extra weight I am far from chubbiness.

I took another turn and spectated my spine. With my heart, they are the most essential parts of my body. My spine makes me who I am. Without it and my principles I would be completely lost. 6 decades of cutting logs made it also pretty strong throughout the years. My shoulders are stiff, though I try to relax. Maybe

I’ve carried too much weight and took more risks than necessary. I’m deeply grateful for my massive pillars that protected me from all the hardships.

I found my chest quite ordinary. There isn’t a tattoo on it, it was never waxed, but I maintained it always in my own way. It has nothing unusual about it, but it is so special. I store my heart behind it, and keep every loved one there in my soul. What are my chest and my arms for? For hugging.

I wish I had a statistics of the number of hugs I gave and I received in 65 years. I know the result would be pretty impressive. For me, it is the best thing that could happen between two people. I realised that I started to smile.

I have got nice teeth. I like my mouth too. How many simple or charming, artistic phrases or swear-words have I said so far? I said yes for my wife, educated my children and made plenty of deals with this mouth. We have been through a lot.

I touched my confirmed nose. It is not small and thank God, it has an especially good scent for exploring great business opportunities. I think that I can not complain. I fixed my eye-pad which has become an integrated organ of my body.

And then I observed my well-cut grey hair. I haven’t started baldening yet, it is the heritage of my father. My hair is now snow white, but I am really proud of it. Many people say that I look more handsome with this colour.

My inspection was close to its end. There was only one thing left to evalute and that is my soul throughout my eye. I examined it with both criticism and curiousity. I am happy that I could stand my stare.

I have no shame. I have no regret. Of course, I made many mistakes. But who didn’t? Does it even matter? I think that the most important thing to focus on is the life-appreciating attitude. I lived well and authentically. I have always gone for my dreams and my desires.

I am grateful for my life and I am glad that I could make endless daring decisions.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with permission from the author.

Talk to you soon.

Photo credit: Joseph Felfoldi

About Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

