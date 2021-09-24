…

In a nutshell…. Life in a nutshell!? What? The gist of the tall tale; tomes zipped into blurbs. The internet and social media has helped us nutshell everything we have documented to date. Our goals have morphed into executing huge intentions easily with the tiniest footprint. In turn, our appetites root out the tastiest essences…insatiably. 4 TV stations are now 1000+ squared viewing choices. Tinder, Grindr, Bumble, Scruff, and Match are storefronts for humans; a planet of 7.56 billion distilled into a handful of nuts.

This is not a bad thing, nor is it a new one. The phrase, in a nutshell, has been around since 77 AD when Pliny the Elder quipped that the Iliad would fit in a nutshell. Shakespeare and other professional writers were happy to employ it to mean: in fewer words, pleaz. We have been putting life in nutshells, since we (nutshell for: all humans past to future) were born. Homer would walk taller with his own YouTube Channel and Kindle publications without taking up any shelf space. Shakespeare would be the creative genius behind his own Lifetime by Shakespeare network.

Evolution is working its magic knowing we have to increase our input as there will always be more data. A vape to concentrating it all so we can share and learn as much as possible. Next, get ready for how we will take it all in…painlessly.

Babies are already swiping magazine covers and images expecting another one to magically appear. The current generation under 5 years of age is already primed to view data quickly and actively. 8 year old kids are discussing app start-ups. Viewing information is not as static a process anymore — variety, options, visuals, smaller bites and the delivery make it interactive and intriguing.

The new generations in place today already have realized and assimilated this learning shift. The future for our current young-ins is being created right now; it will be more usable, open and teeming with billions of job options. Learning faster and selectively, working smarter and less while living anywhere you like thanks to the evolution shift, we have just been transported into will be our new evolution. C-19 has synthesized the tools into an accessible platform for us all to look to the future and what we can create next!

