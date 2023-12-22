Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Older People’s Minds Wander Less

Older People’s Minds Wander Less

Our minds wander less as we age and, when older adults do let their minds drift, they’re more likely to be distracted by pleasant thoughts rather than worries, a study finds.

By Chris Woolston-Washington U. In St. Louis

Coauthors of the study, published in the Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences recruited 175 younger adults aged 18 to 35 and 175 adults over 60 to participate in the study. Subjects were asked to perform a simple online task, such as hitting a spacebar every time the name of an animal appeared on the screen. During the task, subjects periodically saw a prompt asking if they were thinking about the task, their performance, or something off-task. If their mind had strayed, they were asked if they were thinking about something negative, positive, or neutral.

Compared with older adults, younger adults were more likely to be thinking about something other than the task, a finding that echoes previous studies. But this was the first study to take a closer look at the emotional content of wandering thoughts. Compared to older adults, younger adults reported more passing thoughts that they perceived as negative. “They might have been thinking, ‘Wow this is so boring, and I have other things to do today’ or ‘I have bills I need to pay,’” suggests study leader Matt Welhaf, a postdoctoral researcher in psychological and brain sciences at Washington University in St. Louis.

Older adults, in contrast, were less likely to be distracted by negative thoughts. “They were more able to focus on what they are supposed to be doing,” Welhaf says. But when their minds did wander, the thoughts spanned the emotional spectrum. “There wasn’t a dominant emotional direction to their thoughts, yet, interestingly, older adults were just as likely as younger adults to report positive passing thoughts.”

This study offers the first evidence that older adults might be able to tune out negative thoughts when performing a task. “As we age, what we become concerned about changes,” Welhaf says.

There were signs that the wandering minds of younger adults may have hurt their performance in the experiment. Compared with older adults, the younger participants responded more quickly to the prompts—but they also made more errors. “Older adults actually performed better overall,” Welhaf says. That’s likely because they were more motivated and focused. “They were happy to be contributing,” he says.

The team hopes to build on these findings with additional research. Welhaf says they would like to conduct in-person tests that might be able to capture nuances about the causes, contents and consequences of wandering thoughts that don’t show up in online experiments. In theory, he said, a deeper understanding of the direction of wandering minds could lead to new ways to help younger adults direct their focus away from negative thoughts and back to their current tasks or goals.

Source: Washington University in St. Louis

Original Study DOI: 10.1093/geronb/gbad151

 

This post was previously published on FUTURITY.ORG and is republished here under a Creative Commons license.

 

Photo credit: iStock.com

 

About Futurity

Futurity features the latest discoveries by scientists at top research universities in the US, UK, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The nonprofit site, which launched in 2009, is supported solely by its university partners in an effort to share research news directly with the public.

