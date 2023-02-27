Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Olding: The Lessening of Choice

Olding: The Lessening of Choice

I am here. 66 years old. Earth Standard Time.

I am here. 66 years old. Earth Standard Time.

Here we are on Earth:

How long has homo sapiens been here on Earth?

What tradition do you come from and how is time kept there?

Can we talk to each other? What do we hear?

If we could listen to everyone on these queries what would we see (video)?

Because this is the way of Nature on Earth, we can either follow or not follow those pathways,

those stones.

As we walk we do things. Things go on and proceed. We experience Time.

Histories pass by. So do the years. Soon our choices as individuals and groups get smaller,

our pool shrinks. Death approaches. Death approaches for many on Earth at this time.

How many years have homo sapiens been Here on Earth?

Glossary

Homo sapiens: human race by DNA Type (Link).

Joy. A type of emotional state. You feel this way to others overall. You act this way. Others know you feel this way.

We all know sorrow too well

in most cases.

This post was previously published on medium.com.

About Teresa Hawkes

A Warren Democrat. I am sitting shiva for Justice Ginsberg for a year (September 18, 2020–2021). https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Shiva_(Judaism)#:

