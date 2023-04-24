On Burdens, Strength, and Balance

No, I have not abandoned my writing. Honest.

I have not left the country, joined the French Foreign Legion, won the lottery, or found a vacancy in a colony on the moon. Kinda feels like it, though. I’ve been feeling a bit like Dorothy, whirling about in the cyclone of life.

I have a lot going on in so many parts of my world here that it’s taking a great deal of time and attention to stay focused on any one part of it at any given moment. Some days lately it has felt as though there is an endless barrage of high-speed ducks hurtling violently at me and I am working furiously to keep deflecting them.

It’s exhausting, sometimes, this thing called Life.

Every time I sat at my desk recently to write or post something, I walked away feeling frustrated because I did not complete any one thing. That bothered me for a few days until I realized that I was focusing too much on the lack of completion and not enough on the process of working, thinking, writing, and living. I feel like I’ve only too recently been caught up in this very same conversation with myself.

Oh, right, because that happened.

I’m still working on that mindset. Too many things feel like just one more thing to deal with right now and it’s easy to get caught up in the feeling of being burdened and worn down. Too many days lately I’ve felt like saying, “OK, God I get the whole you don’t get more than you can handle thing, but really? Enough. Seriously.”

And then I so appropriately during Lent found myself thinking Jesus surely felt a bit like that at a few points in his last days and weeks on Earth. We know He prayed in the garden at Gethsemane for His Father to take away some of the burden facing him. Human. Understandable. He was, after all, human. But He also found a way to find the strength to accept his burden anyway. He made a choice to willingly suffer the trials that lay before Him. He knew there was really no other way. He knew there was a plan and that it all had to play out in a particular manner. He was, after all, Divine.

I am not divine. Far from it. But each of us holds something of the Divine within us.

If that is true, then the only thing to do is draw upon that piece of the Divine and keep moving forward, one day, and one step at a time. I can throw about a hundred inspirational quotes in here, drawing upon sources from the Bible to contemporary literature, from Thomas Paine to Mahatma Gandhi and everyone in between. But no matter who said the words or what book or speech houses them, the messages are all familiar. Life is tough and full of struggle. Nothing worth having comes easily. Everything we experience molds us into the person wee are yet to become. Victory comes only to those who fight the battle. There is no Resurrection without the Cross.

So what does any of that have to do with not posting much lately? Nothing, perhaps. Or everything. My goal for this year is to develop better focus in my life. Sometimes one particular thing demands our focus even when we might prefer to spend our focus on something else. Life happens.

For now, my goal is to focus on the things that currently demand my attention because it is necessary. However. I am also working to avoid allowing those demands on my focus to overwhelm or eclipse the other areas of my life that still need my focus because while less urgent, they are not less important. It’s a difficult balance to find, but crucial to my overall well-being, and that of those around me.

Life is a process.

—

Previously Published on The Meaning of Me

iStock image