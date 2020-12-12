One Common Mistake That Every Parent Makes

As new parents, there are times when you have to make tough choices. From the choice of bread and milk to the choice of school and teaching methodologies.

Parenting is considered crucial because it involves the process of raising a human being correctly.

And the internet is all full of applications and articles for checking the performance index of your child. From growth milestones to sensory play, from learning apps to what not. This does not get limited only to kids but mind it there is a tool to make you do the right sort of parenting as well.

THE PAST

In the past, it was easy, as the previous generations believed in the art of closed community houses and joint families. The house used to be full of aunts, uncles, grandparents, and other elderly folks. They were all good parents in the eyes of each other. After all, that’s what a family is supposed to be!

THE PRESENT

As the trend of nuclear families is increasing the risk appetite of new parents becomes limited and societal pressure increases the further stress. It is seen that all this actually leads to tough choices being taken by the parents. As a newborn comes into the life of the couple, the life of mother and father takes a U-Turn.

THE FUTURE

There are transitions that can happen which can lead to various transformations in a new parent’s life. The joy of parenthood somehow gets lost somewhere. The tough decisions many times involve one of the partners to compromise on work, sometimes health, and in the worst case, their life as a whole.

So what shall bring the right balance in this situation? Well, it’s all up to us.

***

Don’t overdose on parenting knowledge

Our brain is superior to thousands of computers. To accept or to reject information is an art that all of us have learned from our toddler days. Raising a child right must never overwhelm a parent with doubt. You need to remind yourself only one thing – your child is lucky to have a parent like you – someone who is concerned and is reading a thousand articles to be assured that what he or she is doing is correct or not for the little one.

A good parent will always do what is best for their child.

So keep the information to sources you trust.

Don’t start the habit of comparing

Never in your parenting journey ever compare what you are doing with any other person’s life.

Comparing stuff will never bring you peace.

Your home and family have a set of needs and comparing it with any group of folks is like making room for unknown outsiders in your home – this is dangerous. There is no point in comparing your child’s grades, or clothes, or playful activities with anyone.

The above two points are a starter kit that every parent must be given while leaving the hospital with their child. But these pieces of advice won’t work in life till the time you trust yourself and your partner.

***

Creating doubt in yourself means questioning the ultimate source of energy that governs the positivity in the universe. Always remember the child looks upon his mother and father for the entire life. There is nothing that defines good parenting or bad parenting. If a parent is being tough and scolding the child, or maybe even if they are over pampering the child – it’s all between the baby, family, and their life.

Remember to shower all the love upon your child, and then only you shall see the happiness guiding you towards the life of your child. This space of articles is to make you forget all self doubt statements. Parenting can be tricky at times but staying strong is the need of the hour and the tough time shall surely pass.

—

***

—

