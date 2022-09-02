Well, he did say that it would only take one generation of change in children to cement the future.

He wasn’t wrong. We have always changed each generation to advance, to become, to change. But what change are we walking?

We are talking mixed change sorting itself out into

changed groups. You can be sure stopping violence is seen in one group,

and using violence to have one’s way is seen in the other group.

Both sides use violence of some kind.

Their purpose.

The talk and dream about what they do and where they go…both.

We are there.

Biden, the joiner, the bridge, is pissed. After all these years of trying, he is pissed. Here he goes saying truths, things many of us believe.

These are things the other side categorically

does not

believe.

We are there.

What will we do?

—

This post was previously published on MEDIUM.COM.

***

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock