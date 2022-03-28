Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Online Dating Can Be a Positive Experience

Online Dating Can Be a Positive Experience

Dating in the year 2022 can be a challenge but we have online dating to help the serious daters find a forever match.

by Leave a Comment

Dating in the year 2022 can be a challenge but we have online dating to help the serious daters find a forever match. Like anything else, you must sift through the weeds of online profiles before you come to the ones that may potentially fit like summer and sunshine.

Going in, know that there will be some unfocused profiles but also go in knowing that with patience and a good attitude there will be some authentic worthwhile ones too. This leads to the best place to find another that is looking for the same thing you are. That is, love, commitment and partnership.

Moreover, the days of being set up by well intentioned family or meeting someone in church at a summer picnic are still viable options but now we have another option, dating apps and online dating profiles. Online dating is a tool people, it’s only a tool, that can be used for good or bad. Intentions determine the outcome.

I met my wife Online Dating

I met my wife on Match.com. Yes, there were weeds that needed to be sifted through but the time invested was worth it. Patience needed to be applied for sure. I encourage you to take your time and go into your search with forbearance. Know what you want. Don’t settle but do make compromises. You don’t throw away a Tesla because it has a scratch or a dent.

Guys, gentlemen, I say this with all love, if you are serious about finding a sensible mate, be serious in your pursuit. That goes for your online profiles and conversations that follow.

“ Let’ s use these wonderful improvements to our lives, these dating apps with good intentions. Make the dating app useful, not a distraction.“

“The Devoted Man” on Amazon

I will be writing more on the subject. I’ve written a short read on Amazon, “The Devoted Man” to help guide serious men down the road of dating all the way to marriage. Some of us are dating to date, others are dating with the intention to attract a spouse. I’m writing to the latter.

Derrick McQueen

Blogging about wisdom for everyday life

About Derrick McQueen

Believer - Husband to Kali - Father to Imani - Writer

Sharing insight and wisdom on dating in the digital age with timeless principles to apply in the search for your spouse.

Follow me on Medium:
medium.com/@derrickmcqueen

