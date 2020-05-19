Online Dating Has Gotten Creepy and Funny

—

I recently found myself single when my long-term girlfriend dumped me via email. To say I was shocked and a bit devastated would be a slight understatement, but I moved forward with my life and vowed I would eventually get back up on the horse and try again, though not too quickly.

I had some interesting (and by interesting, I mean bad) online dating experiences in the past and I wasn’t about to relive them. Being autistic, as I am, I don’t have a lot of friends who can introduce me to people and I’m not big on going out where there are people gathering and mingling, so online seems to be the only solution. I was lucky with my last one that we were introduced by a friend and that we actually built a great friendship for several months before we started dating, but I don’t see that happening again.

So last week, one of my friends kept bugging me to put up a profile on a dating site just to see what kind of reaction I would get. I knew exactly what kind of reaction I would get. I would email some women and the emails would be witty, charming, and reference things in their profile so they knew I took the time to read what they wrote. It was much more than the usual, “I think you’re kinda hot. What are you doing later?” Maybe that works. I don’t know because I never stooped to trying it.

The women that would email me were generally from at least three or four hours away, if not halfway across the country and their messages were either a simple, “Hi,” or, “Hello.” They showed awesome conversation skills and apparently thought I was interested enough to get in my car and make long drives to see them.

This time around, however, I did exactly as I promised. I put up my profile and never contacted anyone. I waited like a fisherman with his line in the water to see what w9uld come and hit my bait.

The next day I got a message from a stunning 33-year-old blonde from Michigan. I knew right away that there was something fishy as she was way out of my league. I’m not fugly, but I’m an average looking 54-year-old with a purple goatee. Not exactly the sort of thing a hot 33-year-old is searching for.

She told me that she could easily see herself falling in love with me (red flag #1) and that she would be willing to move to Missouri. The next thing she said was if I sent her my phone number, she would text me a picture of her boobs. Now, judging from the profile pictures, I imagined them to be pretty spectacular, but I still wasn’t buying it. I mean, she’s 21-years younger than me and 11 older than my daughter.

The last thing she said sealed the deal for me. She told me she needed to borrow $500. I politely replied thanks but no thanks and the next day she repeated her offer of flashing me via iPhone, only now her landlord had just stopped by and it was $1,400.

That’s when I decided to do a Google image search and found that the pictures belonged to a retired pornstar, married with five kids, and living in Arizona. NOT widowed, with one child and living in Michigan. I sent her links to the pictures of the porn star online along with a link to her Wikipedia page and then blocked her.

I know guys who have had women hit them up for money on dating sites, but never were they offered pictures of a woman’s boobs, much less that of a pornstar’s boobs. I’m not entirely sure if that makes me lucky or not.

Later that same day I received another message, this time from a real woman who lived in my area and who was attractive and seemingly normal. We seemed to have several things in common, so we struck up a conversation. As I was relaying my story to her, she replied, “I clearly can say that 95% of the men I have talked to are con artists in some way.

She then began to regale me with stories of guys who wanted to be nice and pay off her credit cards every month. All they needed was her online account information and bank account routing numbers and everything would be taken care of. Yeah. Sure it would. Taken care of right into his pocket,

She’s been asked for pictures of her with her daughter, asked for her address so they could send her flowers, and even to refinance her home so she could invest in his business.

I’m a nice, normal guy and I can’t get women to give me the time of day, yet these skeezy douchebags get women to interact and presumably fall for their shtick. What the hell?

She also said that a lot of men pose as civil engineers in foreign countries with nannies looking after their children. Of course, their money is held up due to international banking, and of course, they need the women to wire them some money.

If you’re in a foreign country, what are you doing on a dating site looking for someone to date in the United States? Oh, wait. You’re not, It’s a scam. By that point, we had moved onto texting and were making up fake stories these guys could use to try and get someone. We left off with someone being an online writer wanting to fulfill his dream of living in Southwest Missouri while he toiled in the diamond mines of Africa while one child was suffering from COVID in Germany and the twin was being raised by foster parents in Serbia. Totally believable, right?

How anyone actually gets a date online is beyond my understanding. I was lucky and met one very cool woman that I’m talking to and getting to know. We seem to have a lot of the same values and interests and unlike the fake porn star, were within a few years age of each other.

It truly is creepy and scary for the women who must put up with these creeps, and we haven’t even touched on the subject of unsolicited d**k pics. Yes, that is a thing and they get them way too often. I’m told most of them aren’t even nice, so I don’t see why one would bother sending it.

Women don’t seem to be interested in normal guys and the ones that do contact the normal guys generally have something they want from them. I find it quite sad that this is what dating in our country has devolved into and I for one hope I can find someone soon (or already have) or that I can somehow find one through someone I know so I don’t have to do this whole song and dance for much longer.

What about you? I KNOW you have some good/sad stories to share with us. Leave them in the comments below so we can be entertained and warned of potential scams. You’ll be doing the community a huge favor!

