Opinion: More and More Apartments Get Built, but Rents Just Keep Going Up

By JOHN BOYLE, Asheville Watchdog

I actually believed them.

About a decade ago, when I covered growth and development for the newspaper, I wrote a lot about apartment rents, apartment building, and the housing crisis we had in the area.

Back then we were starting to see a boom in apartment building, a boom that has pretty much been unabated. Thousands of apartments have gone up in our area, particularly in the south Asheville and Arden areas, near where I live.

At the time, developers touted a familiar refrain: When we get more product on the market, rents should ease, maybe even go down some. And I believed that.

But boy howdy, they have not gone down.

In fact, for fiscal year 2024, the fair market rent for the Asheville metro area, according to data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, looks like this:

Efficiency: $1,428

One bedroom: $1,496

Two bedroom: $1,680

In 2019 — just five years ago — the numbers looked like this:

Efficiency: $794

One bedroom: $799

Two bedroom: $993

That’s an 87 percent increase for a one bedroom in five years, and a 69 percent increase for the two-bedroom.

So clearly, rents did not magically drop, even though developers have built thousands of apartments.

I called up one of those developers who said a decade ago rents should drop, Will Ratchford, vice president of Gastonia-based Southwood Realty. Ratchford said his company has built 2,498 units in and around Asheville since 2011.

While Ratchford said rents have been flat this year in Buncombe County for his company, he acknowledged that in general rents have doubled in a decade.

“It’s just the influx of people from the Northeast,” Ratchford said. “You’re getting so many people coming in, it was moving the rates because there was not enough housing.”

I’ve heard from real estate agents and others in the housing industry that they’ve seen a lot of migration here from California, Texas, Florida, and the Northeast, including a number of climate refugees.

“And you know, if you give a rent of $1,500 for a one bedroom, it seems high for Asheville,” Ratchford said. “But if you’re coming from Boston, it’s the cheapest thing you’ve ever seen.”

This influx is happening throughout the Carolinas, he said, and it’ll probably continue. His company does business in both North and South.

Ratchford also said developers’ expenses have gone up over the past few years, including employees’ wages, taxes and insurance, and construction and loan costs. In short, the inflation that wracked every other part of the economy hit them too.

“I think you’re gonna see rate increases still in the apartment market, but you’re gonna see it more based on inflationary rates,” Ratchford said.

And you know, if you give a rent of $1,500 for a one bedroom, it seems high for Asheville. But if you're coming from Boston, it's the cheapest thing you've ever seen.

–WILL RATCHFORD, VICE PRESIDENT OF SOUTHWOOD REALTY

–WILL RATCHFORD, VICE PRESIDENT OF SOUTHWOOD REALTY

He’s not lying about the insurance hikes. The National Multifamily Housing Council released a report last June that “looked across all types of multifamily housing and showed, on average, property insurance premiums soaring 26 percent year-over-year.”

Ratchford said their premiums can hit $100,000 per complex.

He also said he’s noticed some “softness” in the local market, with complexes offering rent discounts or other enticements. His company has been offering a $250 discount in some places.

“If that doesn’t work, rents will start lowering,” Ratchford said.

Not again, man! I’m remaining highly skeptical this go-round.

A huge need for housing

Of course, Ratchford and other developers say we still need a lot more units, and we do. In fact, “the U.S. is facing a pressing need to build 4.3 million new apartment homes by 2035,” according to a study commissioned by the National Multifamily Housing Council and the National Apartment Association. Right now, there’s a shortage of 600,000 apartments nationwide, primarily because of underbuilding after the 2008 financial crisis, the study said.

We’ve had a crying need for more units here, too. Remember the first “Bowen Report,” which the city of Asheville received in January 2015? As I wrote for the Citizen Times in a 2021 story, “It noted the vacancy rate in apartments in the Asheville area was 1.2 percent, signaling the need for a lot more units — 5,500. Some referred to that vacancy level as a crisis.”

By the way, the headline for that story was, “Apartment hunting? Shortage still critical in Asheville area; rents up 21.5%”

Bowen did another housing report in 2021, for the Dogwood Health Trust, and the picture wasn’t much better. Bowen looked at 18 western North Carolina counties and found the overall vacancy rate among 25,321 surveyed units was .9 percent, meaning there was a 99.1 percent occupancy rate.

And that’s with a lot of building. Bowen found that the number of units built in the study region from 2000 to 2021 totaled 10,091, with a 1.7 percent vacancy rate.

Bowen found the worst shortages were in public housing and subsidized units, but even market-rate apartments had waitlists — more than 1,300 households waiting for a unit in the region.

“On a county level, almost half (47.7%) of the households on a waitlist are within Buncombe County (2,645 households),” Bowen National Research reported. Not surprisingly, Bowen also reported the highest median rents were in Buncombe and Henderson counties.

Mosley: ‘It’s just unsustainable’

This is a complex problem, involving private developers, land availability, governmental policy, and of course, the pandemic, as well as migration to our area, which is often driven by retirees or those with portable jobs. We’re growing in western North Carolina, but it’s not because births are outpacing deaths, according to Tom Tveidt, founder of Waynesville-based Syneva Economics.

“Basically, each year the number of deaths in Buncombe outnumber the number of births, so the ‘natural growth’ is negative,” Tveidt told me for a November column I wrote about tourism.

Buncombe had a population of 273,589 in 2022, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and it’s added 2,000 net new residents per year, an average annual rate of .8 percent, according to Tveidt.

What this means is demand regularly outstrips supply around here.

It’s not like local governments have been ignoring the issue of affordable housing; it’s front and center with both Buncombe County and the city of Asheville. And everybody knows what’s at stake.

“If we don’t get rents under control, the very people who make up the engine of our economy are going to have to live somewhere else,” Asheville City Council member Antanette Mosley told me. “So eventually — and I know other tourist towns have grappled with this — if folks can’t afford to live here, they won’t be able to work here. And it’s just unsustainable.”

Mosley serves on the council’s Housing and Community Development Committee, and she’s liaison to the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee and to the Housing Authority.

The city, Mosley said, is “trying to utilize the tools in our tool belts to at least increase the number of more affordable housing.”

But even the term “affordable” is “a term of art,” she said, noting that it’s determined by HUD, and typically set at 80 percent of the Area Median Income. That means someone making 80 percent of the area median income would qualify for an “affordable” unit with a rent lower than market rate.

The city lists 80 percent of the AMI for one person as $47,600 and $54,400 for two people, based on 2023 data, and that’s considered “low/moderate” income. So the maximum rents for that income level for an apartment that doesn’t include utilities would be $1,011 for an efficiency, $1,083 for a one-bedroom, and $1,293 for a two-bedroom.

“But we’re finding that that 80 percent range is no longer where we need to be,” Mosley said. “We’re going to move further toward that 50 percent mark.”

It’s an issue for everyone, but particularly minorities, said Mosley, who is Black.

“I’m of the belief that that number needs to be lowered, because the data show that Black and brown households in particular, their median income is far below that (80 percent AMI),” she said.

The city has conducted a “missing middle” study that looked at ways to tweak regulations to allow more housing to be built, including duplexes or triplexes and other non-single family homes. It’s also looking at its Land Use Incentive Grant program, created in 2011 to incentivize the inclusion of affordable housing in developments, but usually at that 80 percent of AMI mark.

We all know that is extremely tough to find in Asheville.

Rent Control? It’s Illegal Here

I know a lot of folks who say, “Why don’t they just enact rent control?” That’s not legal in North Carolina.

Governments also can’t tell people to stop coming here, not that they’d want to.

“I don’t know that anyone wants us to take active steps to reduce demand,” Mosley said. “Generally, a lot of municipalities would love to have growth. It’s just we’ve got to figure out a way to manage the cost of living here.”

A lot of this does come down to Econ 101, as she put it — supply and demand. In a market with plenty of units, or possibly even a surplus, prices should start to flatten or decline.

At Just Economics, the local nonprofit organization that sets a living wage for this area, Executive Director Vicki Meath said her organization looks at rents and other HUD housing data every year to help calculate what it takes to be able to live here. This year that wage is $22.10 an hour, which means that’s the minimum wage a worker needs just to afford basic necessities, without public or private assistance.

Just Economics uses a four-year average for rents to allow for fluctuations. It doesn’t exactly go down very often.

“The last time the fair market rent went down from the year previous was in 2018,” Meath said.

In 2017 fair market rent was $713 for a one-bedroom apartment, and it dropped in 2018 to $660. It’s gone up every year since.

Meath points out that the housing shortage is a national phenomenon, and it simply merged here with what was already a crisis. Contributing factors include the lack of inventory and portable jobs, but also rising mortgage rates that slow home sales and increase home prices in general. That translates to people staying in apartments longer.

Locally, when you add in people moving here from other areas and bringing their jobs, with higher wages, that deepens the crunch.

“The second thing is, we’ve built all these apartments, but we haven’t been building housing or apartments really for the working class — people who are working in our restaurants and hotels and grocery stores,” Meath said. “We still have a very limited supply, even though we’re building, building, building.”

She’d like to see an “all of the above” approach to the problem, including local, state, and federal incentives for more affordable housing, because that’s what it’s going to take. And Meath would like employers to realize when employees are asking for raises, they’re not being greedy — they’re just trying to get by.

That brought up another stickier subject that I’d written about lately: greedflation, or companies bumping up prices basically because they can, and then blaming inflation. Sadly, we both agreed that’s probably a factor in all this too.

Personally, I expect rents to keep going up, at least in the next couple of years. And that’s not good for any of us.

Asheville Watchdog is a nonprofit news team producing stories that matter to Asheville and Buncombe County. John Boyle has been covering Asheville and surrounding communities since the 20th century. You can reach him at (828) 337-0941, or via email at [email protected]. The Watchdog’s reporting is made possible by donations from the community. To show your support for this vital public service please visit avlwatchdog.org/donate.

