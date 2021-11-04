Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Ovarian Cancer Awareness: The Importance of Men Knowing About It, and the Impact of COVID on Those Who Have It

Ovarian Cancer Awareness: The Importance of Men Knowing About It, and the Impact of COVID on Those Who Have It

Dr. Vibe hosts Serena Wills for this informative discussion.

by

During the conversation, Ms. Wills talked about:

– Updates with ovarian cancer and the impact the Covid has had on those who have ovarian cancer
– What is ovarian cancer
– Some stories about people who have had ovarian cancer and current statistics on how many people have ovarian cancer
– Symptoms to look out for to find out if a woman has ovarian cancer
– What is needed to help those who have ovarian cancer
– Ovarian cancer centers closing down, results of a major study in Britain of 200,000 women in regards to ovarian cancer
– Some of her concerns and what changes that she would like to see
– The importance of men knowing about ovarian cancer
– Prevention tips

Watch the full conversation (transcript below):

 

Listen to the audio-only version:

Serena Wills is a native of Queens, New York and currently resides in the Washington, DC area. She holds a BA in Policy Studies from Syracuse University, an MPA from Virginia Tech, an MA in Health and Wellness Coaching and a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Workplace Wellness from Maryland University of Integrative Health.

Serena is also a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) through the National Board of Health and Wellness Coaches, an Associate Certified Coach through International Coach Federation and is the owner of Divine Wryte Wellness (her health and wellness coaching practice). Overall she’s a self-published author, poet, health and wellness coach, a publishing coach and a workplace wellness innovator.

Serena has three poetry books, “The Awakening, Pieces of Life Volume 2” released December 2019, “Crying Tears of Teal” released in fall of 2017 and her first poetry book titled, “Reconstruction, Pieces of Life, Volume 1” which was released in 2014 and is in several anthologies. She’s also a health and wellness writer for blogs and other online and print publications. She designs and facilitates workshops on self-publishing to assist aspiring writers and published authors and on health and wellness topics to assist people with stress reduction and how to realistically obtain optimal health.

She’s a mother to her beautiful son and is an advocate for Ovarian Cancer, GYN Cancers and Lyme Disease research and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

You can discover her poetry, numerous publications, author talks, blogs, health and wellness coaching practice and offerings on her websites, www.serenawills.com and www.divinewryte.com.

You can contact Ms. Wills via: http://serenawills.com/  and  http://www.divinewryte.com/

***

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

About Dr. Vibe

Dr. Vibe has been the host and producer of his own online show The Dr. Vibe Show™ for the last decade. He has done over 2000 interviews with people from all over the world. He has gotten into the minds of powerhouses such as: Mario Armstrong – TV Host and Motivator for the Modern World, ESPN Radio’s Freddie ColemanThe Honourable Ahmed Hussen – Canadian Minister of Families, Children and Social DevelopmentMarie-Claude Landry – Chief Commissioner – Canadian Human Rights Commissioner and Kenneth Braswell – is the Executive Director of Fathers Incorporated. His main mission is to peel back the layers of the mainstream media’s construct around Black males, to reveal the positivity that is often clouded. He’s been featured on platforms such as CTV News Channel because of his candid and informed opinions.

Please feel free to email us at [email protected]

Please feel free to “Like” the “The Dr. Vibe Show” Facebook Fan Page here

2020 Podcast News Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
2018 Innovation Award Winner – Canadian Ethnic Media Association
The Dr. Vibe Show™ At “The Good Men Project”
One of the first Brand Ambassador’s – Cuisine Noir Magazine
Dr. Vibe – Producer And Co-host of Black Men Talking On WJMS Radio
Dr. Vibe on HuffPost Live – August 2, 2013
2013 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Winner (Best International Blog)
2012 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best Podcast)
2011 Black Weblog Awards Finalist (Best International Blog and Best Podcast Series)
Black Blog Of The Day – Black Bloggers Network – June 23, 2011
Twitter
Twitter hashtag: #DrVibe
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iTunes
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Spotify
Dr. Vibe Media – You Tube
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Stitcher Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – TuneIn Radio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – Google Play Music
The Dr. Vibe Show™ – iHeartRadio
The Dr. Vibe Show™ at Anchor
Linkedin – The Dr. Vibe Show™
Instagram
The Dr. Vibe Show Facebook Fan Page

