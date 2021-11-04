Ovarian Cancer Awareness: The Importance of Men Knowing About It, and the Impact of COVID on Those Who Have It

During the conversation, Ms. Wills talked about:

– Updates with ovarian cancer and the impact the Covid has had on those who have ovarian cancer

– What is ovarian cancer

– Some stories about people who have had ovarian cancer and current statistics on how many people have ovarian cancer

– Symptoms to look out for to find out if a woman has ovarian cancer

– What is needed to help those who have ovarian cancer

– Ovarian cancer centers closing down, results of a major study in Britain of 200,000 women in regards to ovarian cancer

– Some of her concerns and what changes that she would like to see

– The importance of men knowing about ovarian cancer

– Prevention tips

Watch the full conversation (transcript below):

Listen to the audio-only version:

Serena Wills is a native of Queens, New York and currently resides in the Washington, DC area. She holds a BA in Policy Studies from Syracuse University, an MPA from Virginia Tech, an MA in Health and Wellness Coaching and a Post Baccalaureate Certificate in Workplace Wellness from Maryland University of Integrative Health.

Serena is also a National Board-Certified Health and Wellness Coach (NBC-HWC) through the National Board of Health and Wellness Coaches, an Associate Certified Coach through International Coach Federation and is the owner of Divine Wryte Wellness (her health and wellness coaching practice). Overall she’s a self-published author, poet, health and wellness coach, a publishing coach and a workplace wellness innovator.

Serena has three poetry books, “The Awakening, Pieces of Life Volume 2” released December 2019, “Crying Tears of Teal” released in fall of 2017 and her first poetry book titled, “Reconstruction, Pieces of Life, Volume 1” which was released in 2014 and is in several anthologies. She’s also a health and wellness writer for blogs and other online and print publications. She designs and facilitates workshops on self-publishing to assist aspiring writers and published authors and on health and wellness topics to assist people with stress reduction and how to realistically obtain optimal health.

She’s a mother to her beautiful son and is an advocate for Ovarian Cancer, GYN Cancers and Lyme Disease research and is a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

You can discover her poetry, numerous publications, author talks, blogs, health and wellness coaching practice and offerings on her websites, www.serenawills.com and www.divinewryte.com.

You can contact Ms. Wills via: http://serenawills.com/ and http://www.divinewryte.com/

