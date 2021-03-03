Get Daily Email
We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Overhaul the USDA

Overhaul the USDA

For decades, the Agriculture Department has been indifferent to struggling rural communities. That has to change.

by

 

By Jim Hightower

We can’t just settle for disinfecting the White House after four-years of Trump. A fundamental, structural rebuild is necessary, including on health care, immigration, the environment, civil rights, labor law, and infrastructure.

But here’s another huge area that must become a priority for a major policy overhaul: The U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Quick, name the agriculture secretaries under Carter, Clinton, and Obama, representing 20 years that Democratic presidents had control of ag and rural policies. Can you name even one?

Few Americans could. Because… well, what did they do, even as crisis after crisis ripped through the farmlands and communities they were supposed to serve?

Consider Tom Vilsack, who served for eight years under Obama and whom Biden has chosen to serve again. It was a bizarre choice, since Vilsack actually tried to resign as Obama’s secretary. “There are days when I have literally nothing to do,” he complained.

Seriously? At that time whole towns were boarding up, massive hog factories were exploiting farmers and local residents, climate change was advancing relentlessly, and… well, get to work!

Vilsack did eventually find something to do. After the Obama administration, he became the chief Washington lobbyist for dairy exporting corporations, drawing a million-dollar annual paycheck. Meanwhile, hundreds of U.S. dairy farms are going bankrupt today under low milk-price policies he sanctioned.

The USDA, created in 1862 by Abe Lincoln to be what he called the “people’s department,” could again become a transformative force for the common good.

But our recent presidents have used the position to keep the corporate giants of agribusiness content and in charge. USDA’s top leadership has been indifferent and hostile to the majority of workaday rural people who need an ally.

So, let’s become that ally. Now’s our chance to rally and refocus the work of this huge public resource to make it The People’s Department again. To push for real change, go to RootsAction.org.

 

Previously published on otherwords with Creative Commons License

***

Photo credit: iStock

About Other Words

OtherWords is a free editorial service published by the Institute for Policy Studies, a progressive think tank.

Each week, we publish a handful of publication-ready op-eds and columns, plus an original cartoon, and distribute them to readers, editors, and publishers through our website and newsletter. These pieces are re-published by hundreds of small and medium-sized newspapers in the United States, as well as by dozens of news sites. All told, our work reaches millions of readers each year in the heartland communities often overlooked by traditional national media.

We cover politics, policy, and social issues from a progressive perspective, but we’re strictly non-partisan. Our writers include regular columnists Jill Richardson and Jim Hightower, issue experts from the Institute for Policy Studies and a dozen or so partner non-profits, and ordinary folks from all over with opinions to share.

OtherWords is edited by IPS editorial manager Peter Certo and distributed with help from the IPS communications team. Caleb Crowder is our outreach and editorial assistant.

