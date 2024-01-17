5 Things I Love About My Girlfriend

Yes, you heard it right; yours truly, aka Ciaran Callam, aka the dastardly and sexy men’s dating coach, has a girlfriend. We’ve been together for about two months, and things are going unbelievably well (touch wood).

I’ve connected with her in a way I haven’t done with another woman for years, and we’ve already slotted ourselves into each other’s lives. For instance, we spent 4 hours on the phone a few nights back.

4 freaking hours!

240 whole minutes!

And it wasn’t the first time either!

I don’t do this!

Not me!

I keep my convos to 45 minutes, maybe an hour tops!

Not 4!

So that should give you an idea of how well it’s going. Anyway, I’m sitting here in a coffee shop in Birmingham, England, with her on my mind and have been inspired to pen a post about some of the different things I love about her. Enjoy.

You ready?!

Here come the pain!

…

She’s a team player

There are tons of women who self-identify as ‘bad bitches’ and therefore exist purely to take from the men they date.

Women who expect the full-on princess treatment while offering nothing in return except for access to their bodies.

Women who think that just being a women entitles them to be courted, pampered, and treated like royalty while their man should consider himself eternally grateful for the privilege of being able to do the above with hardly a thank you in response.

Well, that’s not my girlfriend. She sees our relationship as a partnership in which she’s 102% invested in playing her part, and here’s a fantastic example of what I mean. Over the years, I’ve given countless women massages in the bedroom, and I do mean countless.

I honestly can’t remember how many I’ve given, but guess what? None of the women I’ve messaged have ever offered to give me one back. Of course, they’ve never said no if I’ve asked, but none ever offered me one of their own volition. None except for my girlfriend. She actively thinks about me, how I’m feeling, and what she can do to make me feel better.

It’s amazing.

…

She keeps her word

When we first matched on Hinge, we chatted for a day or so before she said she had to go away for a trip but would hit me up when she got back. And you know what? I said cool but assumed I’d never see her again because, with most women, that’s exactly what would have happened.

Without constant interaction with me to remind them of my existence, something else would have come up, and they’d have forgotten all about my black ass entirely.

However, lo and behold, she did message me back, which completely blew my mind. I thought I’d have to reach out to her again, but no, she was true to her word.

In fact, something I quickly learned is that she always is. If she says she’s going to do something, then she does it. She doesn’t just say what someone wants to hear to keep them happy; she speaks what’s in her heart.

…

She’s sarcastic and droll

And I love it more than I can say. For instance, take the following text exchanges between us in the past week.

Her: What you doing?

Me: Honestly?

Her: No, Ciaran. I want you to lie to me, please.

Or this exchange, which happened after she read the final chapter of my upcoming book, N-Word.

Her: It’s great, babe 😊.

Me: Hold on, did you just compliment me??

Her: I know you can write, but I assumed you could read too.

Me: Ouch. Great burn, baby!

Her: 😝

Or this, after she sent me a picture of her dressed as the devil in a Halloween outfit from a few years back.

Her: Halloween party couple years ago.

Me: the one time of the year when it’s finally acceptable for you to show your true colours.

Her: what are you talking about? I’m an angel. Anyway, what are you up to? Are you still out?

Me: Heading home, and I’m not dignifying that angel comment with a response.

Her: Why? Too drunk to think of one?

She’s sarcastic as all hell and I’m here for it!

…

She’s spontaneous and braver than the average bear

She’s travelled the world solo while working remotely, scuba diving, bungee jumping, skydiving, and more.

When we’re out together, she’s almost always up for adventure and ready to try something new.

She’s a courageous soul who’s willing to stretch her comfort zone and challenge herself, and I respect that a lot.

…

She has an ass crafted by Jehovah himself

As Sir Mixalot said ‘I cannot lie’. She didn’t show it off on her profile, so when we met for our first date, my mind was blown by the round, exquisite peach I saw before me.

Whenever we’re walking, I’m about 5 steps behind her for like 20% of the time, just so I can check out her butt. I could say a lot more but if I do then this will become a NSFW article so we’ll leave it at that.

And there you have it. This was 5 things I love about my girlfriend. thanks a bunch for reading and if any of this inspired any thoughts or comments then please let me know below because I’d love to hear from you.

Excelsior!

…

Photo credit: Andrik Langfield on Unsplash