P.S. Move On

In a poignant scene Gerald Butler’s spirit of Gerry confesses to Hilary Swank’s Holly, “I’m not asking you to remember me ” and to move on. Although being a little too long, Writer and Director Richard LaGravenese’s “P.S. I Love You” is a whimsical and surprisingly touching romantic comedy about life continuing forward. Swank and LaGravenese have collaborated before on “Freedom Writers” as evidenced in the movie’s comfortable and sturdy feel. Hilary Swank is great in this romantic comedy, an edgy departure for the actor. Swank thrives–she never forces the humor, completely natural. She embodies a humanity and spirit in Holly that makes her vulnerable and funny in the story’s context. Gerald Bulter is boldly charming as Holly’s late husband Gerry, the Irishman full of life and dreams. Swank and Butler have a wondrous chemistry that smooths out the rougher edges of LaGravenese and Steve Rogers screenplay based on the novel by Wendy Finerman.

Even with its over wrought indulgences, “P.S. I Love You” rewards the narrative payoff. Wisely on the part of LaGravenese and Rogers, the catharsis opts for the lyrical and realm of possibility. The performances are stellar. Academy Award Winner Kathy Bates is awesome as Holly’s mother Patricia. Seeing fellow Oscar Winner Swank and Bates together is truly something special. There is a heartbreaking scene where Swank’s Holly breaks down to her mother saying, “I’m alone!” Later Bates’s Patrica says to her daughter, “ If you’re all alone, we’re all together with you in that, too.” So even with its intentional quirks and cheesy trappings– all is forgiven, because ultimately “P.S. I Love You” is about the courage to love again and live life.

As “P.S” opens Holly is furious that Gerry told her mother at dinner that they are not planning on having kids right now. Although accurate, Holly is still livid. Holly laments that she is waiting for her life to start. Gerry reminds, “We are in life ” Transparent to us: Gerry and Holly are soul matesthe great love of each other’s life. Fast forward several months, Gerry has died of a brain tumor. After the wake, Holly discovers that Gerry has arranged for the delivery of his letters all making requests of Holly. Unable or perhaps unwilling to move on after her loss, this may not be the best thing for Holly. Or is it a way for Holly to discover life anew?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Much of the movie’s charm derives from Holly’s trip to Gerry’s Irish homeland, and her loyal friends. Lisa Kudrow plays Denise, Holly’s gal pal who is crassly determined to hunt down a single, straight, and employed mana crusade seemingly more difficult than it seems. Kudrow is at her scattered and hysterical best. Hot and sexy Gina Gershon plays other gal pal Sharon. Gershon is deceivingly strong and smart with the apparently vapid Sharon, who really possesses a depth of character. In a surprising moment in what initially feels like a frivolously long fishing scene with all three women, reminds Holly that her friends are moving on with their lives. Holly’s trip to Ireland is a beautiful interlude that represents an eloquent return to the traditional and solid. Here LaGravenese brilliantly orchestrates his story of love everlasting and regret. Hilary Swank amazingly balances the suffering and resolute spirit in Holly. She too is brilliant and absolutely beautiful. Her smile just lights up your soul, and her anguish strikes an emotional chord. Gerald Butler is at his charismatic best. Butler also expertly tempers his charm with a touching and gentle compassion.

“P.S. I Love You” is one of the best romantic comedies in a long while, that has a great love story. Richard LaGravenese tells a wistful and touching tale with amazing performances and chemistry by Hilary Swank and Gerald Butler. Take a chance on “P.S. I Love You”.

Watch the movie trailer:

.

.

—

This post was previously published on IMDb.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from official trailer.