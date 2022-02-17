Panel Discussion on the Current Crisis Facing LGBTQI+ Afghans

Watch our online panel discussion about the current crisis facing LGBTQI+ Afghans and the urgent need for action by the Biden administration and others to protect them.

good afternoon good morning good evening

wherever you are and thank you for

joining us online today for another in

the human rights campaign series of

global conversations

our televisions are full of images of

the world’s crises from haiti to the

southern border to floods to hurricanes

covered and more

and recently of course the august

takeover of afghanistan by the taliban

following the collapse of the army and

government of that country

and just this weekend we saw more

numbing images of the taliban’s brutal

rule just as so many had predicted

the taliban’s rise to power has focused

international attention on the safety

and livelihood of many vulnerable

populations in afghanistan including

women and girls and lesbian gay bisexual

transgender queer and intersex afghans

now same-sex sexual conduct was already

criminalized before the taliban took

control but the new regime’s mandate to

real with rule with sharia law makes the

fate of lgbtqi afghans even more

precarious

subjecting them to the very real

possibility of death

they’re already alarming reports from

lgbtqi afghans about their fear of

living under taliban rule

with many saying that they’ve gone into

hiding in fear of their lives

an exodus of lgbtqi refugees has

commenced and will likely expand

today we’re going to explore what are

the fears of lgbtqi afghans and what

life is like living under the taliban

we will focus on what you as citizens

can do and must do to urge our

governments to do more to protect these

people and to ensure that they do not

just become more awful statistics

we will look at specific measures that

can be taken to save lives and how you

can help

and to do this today we have an awesome

panel

let me introduce our panelists for the

afternoon first i want to welcome mark

bromling

who is chair and co-founder of the

council for global equality a powerful

coalition of us-based organizations that

advocate for an inclusive u.s foreign

policy

mark is an international human rights

lawyer

and a graduate of the university of

virginia school of law and the school of

foreign service at georgetown university

hello mark and welcome

thank you it’s good to be here thank you

next we have kamali powell

who is the executive director of rainbow

railroad an amazing organization which

helps to resettle lgbtqi refugees all

around the world kimali is a long time

advocate for social justice who has

spent over 20 years advancing the rights

of youth the african caribbean and black

community people living and affected by

hiv and the lgbtqia community

he’s a graduate of the university of

ottawa and holds an unreductive laws

from the university of victoria

welcome kimali

and last but certainly not least

we welcome nemat sadat

who is an afghan-american journalist

novelist and human rights activist

he’s the author of the carpet weaver and

an

lgbtqia rights activists in afghanistan

and muslim communities worldwide

while teaching at the american

university in afghanistan he was deemed

a national security threat for his

lgbtqia activism

holds graduate degrees from harvard

columbia oxford and johns hopkins and we

honored to welcome him here hello nemat

shortly we will be joined by congressman

chris pappas

will talk about what he is doing on

capitol hill

but in the meantime let’s jump right

into the conversation

so

i’m going to start with nemat

um

we have read much about the danger that

the taliban posed to lgbtqia afghans can

you briefly outline

what is the nature of the threat that

they face and why afghan lgbtqi people

are afraid for their lives in the

current situation

the right now um lgbtqi people in

afghanistan are the most vulnerable

people in the most dangerous country

uh right now

and i i don’t it’s not hyperbolic to say

you know

to say what

uh what what the taliban are doing and

will continue to do is nothing short of

what the nazis did it is the complete

extermination of an entire community

and they’re going to do that by

implementing sharia law and they have

already done that

and what’s really taken

a big tours of fate from the sources on

the ground that have come to me they

said that these public executions in the

name of like kidnappings and other

heinous crimes that the taliban have

committed they’re saying that those are

actually members of the lgbtqia

community but they’re passing it as

other crimes just to get the rally the

support and they don’t want they don’t

they know that if they kill homosexuals

and in transgender people that the

there’s going to be an international

outcry against the taliban so

we face a

you know menacing group of people

tyrannical terrorists that are bent on

the destruction of our of our community

and uh

there’s

there’s no resources for them there is

no

there is no safe house there is no lgbt

center there is no there’s nobody to

plead to the few allies that we had

they’re now turning against them

basically uh the taliban are coming into

communities and saying hand us over your

lgbtq people and anybody who cooperates

gets a social credit anybody who does

not they will receive the same

punishment

that

the same punishment that our the lgbtq

people get which is an imminent death

mullah gul rahim in july

uh basically this is before the

withdrawal this is before the fall of

kabul this is before everything was

handed over

vowed that other people will be given

amnesty and we know that that’s not the

truth that

you know like interpreters and

journalists and other people who the

taliban have been targeting uh

will be given amnesty but with with the

members of the lgbt community they

didn’t even they didn’t even make a

promise to even give an amnesty they

were very clear that the only faith that

they would receive is uh either a

toppling of walls by 10 to feet 10 to 15

feet tall

stoning and there’s nothing else and

that’s exactly what we’ve been seeing on

the ground uh

with people uh with you know you know

with the people that that i serve and

have been continuing to serve uh for the

last decade as as a you know as a

leading lgbtqi activist

well thank you and we’ll come back and

i’m sure we’ll be able to

hear even more details about the

situation

um let me ask you molly

you know when rainbow railroad

which works to help lgbtqi refugees all

around the world what did you do when

you first became aware of the situation

in afghanistan and were some of the

challenges you faced

yeah thanks uh for having me and thanks

for the question you know

rainbow road currently fields uh between

three and four thousand requests for

help each year

uh all around the world and i think

what’s remarkable about

this current situation is

i think we have to acknowledge that it’s

in part

um

a consequence of governments kind of not

um

really foreseeing or planning um the

inevitable displacement that would

happen with

the withdrawal of us forces

and the fall of kabul

and one of the things that we’ve

long advocated for is uh for multiple

countries the in the united states is a

crisis response plan for this very

reason

uh because um

how

extraordinary how extraordinary is it

that you know

um nemat is and other folks are placed

in this

position to have to protect

uh

hundreds of if not thousands of lgbtqia

afghans who are displaced right now uh

and so really our organization

um

[Music]

you know looked closely at what was

happening on the ground and

um

it was actually partially because

governments announced

lgbtqi persons of

concern of vulnerable groups uh

during the period between the fall of

kabul and the withdrawal that people

just started to approach us

and so

by doing so we try to

see how we can help

one of the challenges for us um prior to

the fall cobble is that

uh rainbow railroad works uh seeks to

work jointly with

lgbtqia

organizations human rights offenders on

the ground uh and

in the

in afghanistan it was even before the

talmud took over it was organizing was

difficult

and i think we saw further displacement

and

people leaving and and you know shutting

down

their organizations

like during that period of time

so

what we sought to do is try to build any

sort of

coalitions uh in order to try to get

people out who are evacuating

uh for and and one of the challenges uh

for the lgbti community out of

afghanistan fleeing is that it’s not

it’s not like neighboring countries are

safe havens either and so being really

careful not to further

displace someone uh or relocate someone

to another place that’s also dangerous

for them and so we continue to look at

opportunities to

evacuate persons

working with civil society

activists

governments

ensuring that there’s a safe country to

eventually resettle persons and then

ensuring that governments actually have

a

short medium and long-term plan to

actually deal with people at risk

so

along those lines thanks um i’m going to

ask mark this question i mean

clearly we were all shocked by the

images of you know thousands of refugees

desperate to leave the country trying to

get onto those last american planes um

and then you know the the issue of what

was happening to folks when they arrived

here i mean i think everybody was caught

by surprise and governments were caught

by surprise by the speed of the collapse

of the afghan army and state and and you

know taliban takeover and the resultant

refugee crisis can you explain why the

u.s refugee system is in such disarray

following

the previous administration um and why

it’s so important to fix it

sure thanks gene um i think you’re right

we were all horrified watching the

scenes unfold at kabul airport and

clearly that was a massive intelligence

failure right

the united states did not anticipate

kabul to fall so quickly they did not we

did not anticipate the afghan army to

simply disappear um and the president to

to leave within a matter of hours so so

everyone was caught off guard um at the

rapid pace of the the fall of kabul um

and we weren’t prepared for it and it

was utter chaos but i think it’s also

important to understand

sort of

where the u.s refugee was program was at

that moment in time so under the trump

administration um trump administration

essentially shut down our u.s refugee

program so historically the united

states has been one of the most generous

countries in terms of resettling

refugees to the united states and we

historically have resettled somewhere

around 100 125 000 refugees a year

toward the end of his presidency

president trump set the cap at 15 000

persons and even that was not uh um

was not real because through

bureaucratic means and justifications

based on kovid the entire program was

essentially shut down so when the biden

administration came back in

they had to essentially resuscitate

the u.s refugee program they had to

re-staff it offices that are important

to the security vetting were shut down

we simply didn’t have the staff or the

capacity to resettle people in the first

months after the trump administration

slowly the biden administration has been

rebuilding that capacity but we were in

the very early stages of rebuilding the

us refugee program when the crisis at

kabul hit and we were not prepared to

resettle tens of thousands of refugees

into a program that had been completely

decimated by the trump administration

the administration has tried a lot of

creative fixes to bring people to third

countries to process to process through

humanitarian visas instead of refugee

visas there’s there’s been a lot of

effort to try to deal with the crisis

but the reality is the us refugee

program was completely broken and it’s

really important that

medium and long term we look at

opportunities to fix that program

because that program is

the lifeline we need for this these

sorts of crisis situations uh involving

mass migration

well

you’re right i mean we need those

lifelines so that we can avoid the

situations

that we saw playing out over the last

few weeks um nima you’ve been in touch

with lgbtq people uh across afghanistan

desperate to get out can you tell us a

little bit about you know what some of

them were experiencing in their efforts

to

to leave

yeah i mean it’s it’s horrific i mean

what they’re experiencing like you know

i i say this like right now they’re in

like anne frank like conditions hiding

in basements in closets and rooftops

doing whatever they can to not to expose

themselves because

during the last decade or even the last

20 years

they were exposing themselves in the

sense that they were quasi out they were

trying to push the envelope for social

progress for lgbt even though

afghanistan homosexual was illegal right

and so now they are worried that they’re

on the taliban hit list um and that any

kind of that that anybody their neighbor

their friends even in some cases their

fam their own families are writing them

out i mean i have one person whose own

father as basically as he’s

collaborating with the taliban and

trying to hunt down his son and this son

is like this is so devastating because

he has absolutely nowhere to go um and

he is also an ethnic and religious

minority too so he has like he’s triple

you know triple threat and it’s just

like you know you have so many people

that have so many different lives that

are that are the intersection of these

of all their issues are just just all

magnifying on top of each other i just

you know

one person who is who goes by the name

of ahmadilla he has seen so much horror

half of his family getting killed by the

taliban his on the day that the taliban

took over kabul his own boyfriend was

beheaded and he’s been on the run he’s

had now three

instances of evading capture and each of

those times he’s been brutally beaten

and and and and wounded and stabbed uh

and it’s just like it’s like taking

these people are now not just going from

not just going from like within district

from within the city they’re actually

going and this is not just like

exclusive to the lgbtqia community this

is across afghanistan people who cannot

get out of afghanistan they’re literally

going from province to province region

to region so that hopefully in the hope

that the people in a different part of

the country will not recognize who they

are who will not know who they are will

not know their history and will

hopefully will not report them to the

taliban so but but what about the people

who don’t have those resources they

don’t know what they are so with the

lgbtqia community not only where they

are they didn’t receive much of this

financial aid and support that came they

were already considered illegal so

they’re already on the fringes of

society and it’s like now it’s like they

have absolutely no social support like

if it wasn’t people like rainbow

railroad and myself and other nominees

trying to be the advocates they would

have they would pretty much perish like

the only reason why they’re they’re

still alive right now is because they’re

thinking well you know what there’s some

hope there’s somebody out there for

advocating for me trying to get my voice

across you know in this last decade when

i tried to get members of the lgbt

community to come and speak with

journalists they were really scared like

for example after the orlando massacre

when you know omar the african-american

turned isis terrorists went and killed

people people wanted people general

people in the u.s media international

media were like we want to speak to

members of the lgbt community and nobody

wanted to speak it was like so hard i

would need to ask like hundreds of

people to get one person to say yes

right and now it’s the exact opposite

everybody wants to get the story turned

no one is refusing to speak to a

journalist everyone’s like you know what

we’re gonna die anyways we don’t want

our life to go in vain we want our

stories to get told we want the world to

know do we want the world to care about

lgbtq afghan people that we’re humans

too that we deserve to be equal that we

deserve to be

we deserve the same dignity as everybody

else even though the world the rest of

the world hates us they don’t want us

they don’t they think that we’re to keep

us out of sight out of mind but no our

life does matter we do want to live and

maybe somebody somebody out there will

do something to change our faith so that

maybe we can get our freedom and that’s

that’s where they’re at right now

they’re grasping on that last breath and

they’re hoping that somebody will say

yes

and mind you that

that the taliban they see them as the

worst creatures according to the

ideology that they believe in because

homosexuals are considered

uh you know homosexuals is a work

cardinal sin because of homeless being

homosexual being an apostate and being a

sodomite so there’s there’s no way for

negotiation and and this is i think one

of the this is the one i think that’s

really upsetting for the really lgbtqia

communities like how could the united

states and our the international

community not only abandon us but how

could they even negotiate with people

and not even say ensure even guarantee

our basic

existence so i mean this whole premise

was flawed and false from the very

beginning and i think that they’re just

basically they’re like there’s there’s

just like very little hope for them but

i’m trying to tell them no there are

people who care they’re i’m every i’m in

contact with them um in many ways many

methods and i’m constantly telling them

no you got to keep going you got to keep

alive and you got to keep yours kind of

trying to keep your spirits up and i

think that now

the the pendulum is shifting there is a

growing movement that’s happening and i

think people are realizing that no

whatever happens to lgbtq community in

afghanistan could very well spread

throughout central asia to the western

world you know we have to make sure if

afghanistan goes dark for lgbtq people

then it threatens the lgbt community

everywhere and i know that’s not

hyperbolic to say and i think that’s why

we’re all here and speaking today

because we know we know these threats

can can spread very easily this

radicalism can easily spread to

neighboring countries which is like as

kamali mentioned which is already

hostile towards lgbt people and once it

gets a foothold in the world then

there’s nowhere going to be safe

everywhere lgbt people will be hiding

from these kind of fanatical people and

there’s nobody going to be left to

protect them

thank you

well

there is

there is hope because there are people

out there who do care and folks who are

working really hard to try to help them

um

mark do you want to talk a little bit

about what’s been going on here in the

us with the citizens movement to urge

the us government to do things something

that will protect

afghans

inside and outside and helping them to

get out from afghanistan

sure for those who haven’t seen it yet

we do have a 10-point plan that that

we’ve all developed together

and in coordination with other uh

refugee resettlement agencies

and we would urge you to look at that

10-point plan to sign your name to that

10-point plan but basically what it is

at its core is

a political document calling on the

united states

to

to

seize the moment show some political

leadership and commit to

supporting and resettling at-risk lgbtqi

afghan

refugees now we realize there’s there’s

not as much that the united states can

do right now in terms of evacuations

although certainly any support is still

welcome but the um the good news

if you can call it that is that slowly

there are at-risk lgbtqi afghans who are

starting to get out of

afghanistan

um

crossing into into other countries in

the region getting on flights that are

that are starting to resume from the

kabul airport and we need to ensure that

the u.s government and other friendly

governments are ready to receive those

individuals once they cross into a third

22:29

country and that we can process them for

22:32

uh refugee resettlement

22:34

as safely and quickly as possible

22:38

the ten point plan recognizes that in

22:41

many cases these refugees will not be

22:44

safe in the third country that they

22:47

immediately cross into um that we may

22:49

need to relocate them to safer country

22:52

where they their refugee claims can be

22:54

fully explored and processed where we

22:57

can um conduct full vetting to ensure

23:00

safety and security for individuals who

23:03

do come to the united states or or other

23:05

friendly countries

23:06

but the bottom line is we need to invest

23:10

the funds and the political capital

23:12

right now to meet these refugees as

23:14

they’re starting to come across the

23:16

border we can’t abandon them again once

23:19

they manage to get out of afghanistan

23:23

thank you mark um

23:25

so

23:26

talking of

23:28

finding ways to protect lgbtq

23:30

afghans one of the main parts of this

23:33

petition that you’ve mentioned is a call

23:36

to expand um special protections for

23:39

them as refugees

23:41

and

23:42

it’s not only civil society that’s

23:44

calling for that um u.s congress is also

23:47

doing so

23:48

and we’re

23:50

being joined now by congressman chris

23:52

pappas from new hampshire who recently

23:54

led on a letter dear colleague letter to

23:57

other uh

23:58

with other members of congress to

24:00

secretary blinken urging him to expand

24:04

special protective status to lgbtqi

24:07

refugees from afghanistan um welcome

24:11

representative pappas we honored that

24:13

you could join us today and we look

24:14

forward to hearing from your remarks

24:17

hi everyone i’m congressman chris pappas

24:19

from new hampshire thank you for joining

24:21

us today for hrc’s panel taking action

24:24

for lgbtqi afghan refugees i’m honored

24:28

to be here with you all to kick off this

24:30

discussion about a pressing issue that

24:33

couldn’t be more important to the lives

24:34

of thousands of people i want to thank

24:37

hrc for holding this and for many other

24:39

important discussions as well as to the

24:41

panelists today mark bromley from the

24:43

council for global equality kamali

24:46

powell from the rainbow railroad nemat

24:49

sadat an incredibly brave

24:51

lgbtqi afghan-american activist and our

24:54

moderator gene friedberg hrc’s director

24:57

of global partnerships

24:59

like all of us i watch the events in

25:01

afghanistan with a heavy heart they are

25:04

devastating to see unfold and we all

25:06

remain deeply concerned for the safety

25:09

the well-being and the livelihoods of

25:11

those who remain in afghanistan under

25:13

taliban rule we must do all we can to

25:15

ensure the safety and security of u.s

25:18

citizens and our afghan allies and

25:20

partners who stood with us for over two

25:22

decades

25:24

we must do all we can to ensure the

25:25

safety and security of women in

25:27

afghanistan who

25:29

under control of the taliban have

25:31

already seen their liberties and

25:33

freedoms eroded and their lives are

25:35

placed in jeopardy as a result and we

25:37

must do all we can to ensure the safety

25:39

and security of lgbtqi afghans with the

25:43

taliban’s takeover of the country lgbtqi

25:47

afghans face the prospect of a violent

25:49

death

25:50

sharia law already cemented in

25:52

afghanistan’s constitution

25:54

prohibits all forms of same-sex activity

25:57

and makes same-sex activity punishable

25:59

by death

26:01

just as it was for isis in iraq sharia

26:03

law is the taliban’s guiding compass as

26:06

it solidifies its rule over

26:07

afghanistan’s government and society

26:11

that’s why i led 63 of my house

26:13

colleagues in a letter to secretary

26:15

anthony blinken urging him to expand the

26:17

state department’s priority 2

26:19

designation to grant lgbtqi afghans

26:23

access to the united states refugee

26:24

admissions program

26:26

while the united states evacuated

26:28

thousands of afghans before the

26:30

withdrawal

26:31

lgbtqi afghans continue to live in fear

26:34

the united states has the power to

26:36

protect the lives of countless

26:38

individuals

26:40

who

26:41

face

26:42

living under a regime that threatens

26:43

their very existence and we’ve got to

26:45

use that power for good this is not some

26:48

abstract threat to lgbtqi afghans this

26:51

is a clear and present danger

26:53

in july a taliban judge promised that

26:56

once taliban forces had taken over the

26:58

country that they would implement sharia

27:00

law and seek to prosecute and execute

27:03

lgbtqi afghans he said and i quote

27:08

for homosexuals there can be two

27:10

punishments either stoning or he must

27:12

stand behind a wall that will fall down

27:15

on him

27:16

i know that should chill us all to our

27:18

core

27:19

and if there are those who don’t

27:20

understand the danger or need further

27:23

persuading i urge them to simply read

27:26

the words and hear the stories of

27:28

lgbtqii afghans themselves

27:31

laila a transgender woman in afghanistan

27:33

says quote i am terrified it’s like a

27:36

nightmare i don’t feel safe even in my

27:39

room i’m scared of the taliban when i

27:41

see them i feel they will know who i am

27:44

and they will come to beat me

27:45

kick me or send me to prison

27:48

as it has been reported in the

27:50

international press some transgender

27:52

women are growing beards while lesbians

27:54

have said they are feeling under

27:56

pressure to be quote more feminine

27:59

sunita a lesbian says quote if they

28:02

found out that i am a girl and a lesbian

28:04

it will make them angry they can rape

28:07

and kill me says sunita

28:09

a group of taliban

28:11

with guns she continues came to my house

28:14

after i left my home they spoke to my

28:16

family and told them to reveal my

28:19

whereabouts otherwise they will punish

28:22

everyone

28:23

while the bible administration has been

28:24

a champion of lgbtq plus rights in the

28:27

united states and abroad in the face of

28:29

the current reality in afghanistan more

28:32

is needed and it’s needed now

28:35

canada announced on august 14th that it

28:37

would resettle more than 20 000 afghan

28:39

citizens with an emphasis on protecting

28:42

lgbtqi afghans women and others

28:45

typically targeted by the taliban the

28:47

united states has yet to announce any

28:49

such policy

28:50

policy for lgbtqi afghans that’s why

28:54

we’re urging them to do just that and

28:56

why i’m so grateful of the work of hrc

28:59

and the panelists here today to keep

29:02

this conversation going we have to

29:04

better understand this crisis and help

29:07

us work toward a resolution that

29:08

protects lgbtqi afghans and their

29:11

families

29:12

thank you all so much

29:15

thank you thank you so much for joining

29:18

us today and we appreciate your efforts

29:20

to keep this issue alive

29:23

so

29:25

let me ask um

29:27

kamali a question we’ve now heard some

29:29

of the things which we can do as

29:31

citizens um but let me ask you

29:34

what are the five top things that

29:37

citizens out they’re listening and

29:40

others can do to help

29:42

expedite passage

29:44

for lgbtq refugees from afghanistan

29:48

protect them while they’re there

29:50

and help them in the resettlement

29:51

process once they get to other countries

29:57

yeah thanks for the question um

30:01

so

30:02

i think first of all um

30:05

you know signing on to the 10 point plan

30:08

is a simple and effective thing that

30:11

all hrc members can do to

30:14

ensure that the buying administration

30:16

understands that there is a large amount

30:19

of

30:20

members of the lgbqi community here in

30:22

the united states that

30:23

demand that

30:26

actions are taking place in order to

30:29

protect people at risk uh of course also

30:33

there’s a

30:36

one of the silver linings about this in

30:38

many crisis is that there are people who

30:41

are willing to step up and help and if

30:43

you go to welcome dot us

30:45

uh there’s a coalition of

30:48

organizations civil society members uh

30:51

that are

30:52

ready to step up and help protect

30:54

persons at risk

30:56

um

30:57

i think uh you know

30:59

uh

31:00

if you listening to my dinamat you know

31:03

that uh their

31:05

this situation

31:07

has require required folks to

31:10

uh

31:12

do some pretty extraordinary

31:15

uh

31:16

uh activism and support of people whose

31:18

lives are at risk

31:20

and so

31:21

you know following them out and

31:22

understanding firsthand

31:24

listening to what’s actually happening

31:27

to people at risk is really crucial um

31:30

to really understand uh just how dire

31:33

the situation is for afghans

31:35

um

31:36

uh

31:37

that’s the third thing um of course you

31:40

know you uh many people at hrc or

31:43

friends of rainbow railroad continue

31:45

going to supporting

31:47

um

31:48

our work and following the situation

31:50

widely uh but not just in afghanistan

31:53

and i really want to stress this because

31:55

you know

31:57

uh

31:58

it’s one thing to

32:00

really be concerned about situation

32:02

afghanistan and other countries while

32:04

it’s um in the media but it’s most

32:07

important that you continue to pay close

32:09

attention to these crises when it’s not

32:11

because when the the when the u.s media

32:15

turns its tension away from afghanistan

32:17

the people who are still there are going

32:19

to be further displaced and actually in

32:21

more danger and that leads to my fifth

32:23

and final point is that the time for

32:26

action is now and i’m gonna

32:29

say this very

32:31

clearly so that the membership can

32:33

understand

32:34

that

32:35

governments have the power to

32:39

move on this now

32:41

uh i’m gonna you know

32:44

i’m gonna

32:45

i agree with everything that mark says

32:47

but i’ll make it a slight adjustment

32:49

that yes while

32:51

the tools are limited at the moment

32:54

there are still tools at the us’s

32:55

disposal uh and the biggest tool right

32:58

now is actually

33:00

picking up the phone calling them out

33:02

and others and understanding that civil

33:05

society has

33:07

referred hundreds of people for

33:10

immediate relocation that’s the biggest

33:12

actual lift is identifying people for

33:16

the tools that we have at the disposal

33:18

and so one thing that every single

33:20

person who’s listening to this can do

33:21

right now is call your lawmaker and tell

33:24

them to put pressure on secretary

33:26

blinken to use all the tools at the

33:28

disposal to partner with civil society

33:31

members and organizations who can

33:34

who can refer and identify people at

33:37

risk right now for immediate

33:39

resettlement in the united states

33:42

thanks kimali let me just ask you a

33:45

quick follow-up um one of the things

33:47

that rainbow railroad does is you also

33:49

work with people who are being resettled

33:51

in this country

33:53

what um

33:54

what are some of the things

33:56

that u.s citizens can do

33:59

if

34:00

lgbtqi afghans come to their community

34:03

what can they do to invite them and to

34:05

help them i know some of this is on that

34:07

fabulous uh website welcome dot us but

34:11

maybe you could just talk a little bit

34:12

about that as well in the u.s and in

34:14

other third countries

34:16

so there’s many tools the u.s has at its

34:18

disposal to

34:20

help resettle refugees

34:22

um i think there needs to be

34:25

opportunities for just

34:27

immediate referrals uh into the united

34:30

states and find

34:32

mechanisms to do that but one one tool

34:35

that will likely be at um our disposal

34:38

is

34:39

uh

34:40

one that

34:42

that needs individuals in the united

34:46

states to help sponsor and support

34:48

people who arrive i think we all

34:50

recognize that being a refugee is hard

34:52

and being an lgbtqi refugee is

34:54

particularly hard especially in the

34:56

united states uh especially uh you know

34:59

in metropolitan areas where

35:02

you know support for lgbti people who

35:05

are from the united states is difficult

35:07

and so

35:08

what we should be preparing for

35:10

no matter where you are in the country

35:12

is can you

35:14

are you willing to help receive and

35:18

support lgqi persons that means

35:20

potentially helping sponsor individuals

35:22

and our friends at immigration equality

35:25

and other organizations are really

35:27

looking at tools to allow uh citizens to

35:31

come to the united states be partnered

35:33

with a sponsor welcoming community but

35:35

that means resources that means you

35:38

gotta understand you know

35:39

if you

35:41

you know following up the things that

35:42

namak was saying you could understand

35:44

that when if a person has managed to

35:46

escape

35:47

once they arrive to the united states

35:48

they’re gonna have nothing on their

35:50

person right they fled under duress uh

35:52

and that means real support uh

35:56

to help with the trauma

35:58

from escaping um death and violence um

36:01

just to help rebuild their lives and to

36:04

adjust to being a citizen of the united

36:05

states

36:07

thank you so there are things that

36:09

people can do

36:12

i think that’s important i think there

36:13

are things that people can do and

36:15

and

36:16

you know being silent is not one of them

36:20

that’s probably the biggest message

36:22

so as we wrap up our conversation um

36:27

neymar i’m going to ask you what are

36:28

your final thoughts about

36:31

how these steps will might give hope to

36:35

lgbtq africans who are still inside the

36:38

country and who may be

36:41

either looking you know and looking to

36:43

get out or if they can’t in the short

36:46

run knowing that there are options for

36:48

them going forward

36:50

yeah i mean you know

36:51

as every day passes you know afghanistan

36:54

i kind of liken it it’s becoming like an

36:56

islamic north korea you know every day

36:58

that the borders are getting sealed uh

37:01

you know the communication and also the

37:03

what the internet and mobile

37:05

communication the taliban are tampering

37:06

that we saw that like for example in

37:08

pine ship problems it completely shut it

37:10

down so

37:11

they’re they’re tapping into these lgbt

37:14

groups um they’re tracking members of

37:16

lgbtqia community by geolocation i know

37:19

this because several people in my group

37:21

who escaped invaded capture they were

37:23

tracked even after they were hiding so

37:25

when people say like why didn’t they get

37:27

out why are they still there they how

37:29

would they do that you know it’s very

37:31

impossible a lot of these people do not

37:32

even have passports so they don’t even

37:34

have valid passport how does a

37:35

transgender person who has on their

37:38

passport mail go to a passport office

37:40

once the taliban starts issuing

37:42

passwords that’s recognized and say hey

37:44

i’d like to get a passport and then

37:46

looks like a female they turn themselves

37:47

in they’re going to get that’s like a

37:48

death with so when people say you know

37:51

how why didn’t they why did they wait to

37:53

the last minute they should have left

37:54

before it was not possible to leave

37:56

before lgbtqi people were being deported

37:59

even if they reached europe because they

38:00

said you came from a liberated country

38:02

you came we went and liberated

38:04

afghanistan there’s nato there there’s

38:05

u.s there and we know that’s not true

38:08

they were still being persecuted quietly

38:10

uh and killed and fined and imprisoned

38:13

and raped in all those horrific stories

38:15

but now it’s like at least under that

38:17

regime they could find a way to to get

38:20

out here there’s no outlet so at least

38:22

right now if this 10-point plan gets

38:24

passed it will ensure them like it will

38:27

give them some hope that you know what

38:28

if there’s a lifeline of support if we

38:30

can manage somehow

38:32

muster up whatever willpower and

38:34

resources we have to get out of this

38:36

country even to a hostile neighboring

38:39

country then you know what then we can

38:41

survive we’ll be able to make it

38:43

otherwise it’s like if we don’t pass

38:45

this plan it’s like they’re just going

38:46

to start giving up and when we’re

38:48

talking about how many people like the

38:49

kinsey study says about 10 is is lgbtq

38:53

so in a country of 40 million people

38:55

we’re talking like upwards of four

38:57

million people and so the the list that

39:00

you know rainbow railroad has my list of

39:02

about 450 people and rainbow railroads

39:05

and everybody else is this is like a

39:06

little over a thousand people so we’re

39:08

just scratching the surface we’re not

39:09

even like we’re at 0.01 of what the

39:12

potential of the lgbtqia community is

39:14

but these are the people who are at with

39:17

the front lines in fighting and

39:18

championing for lgbtqi rights if they

39:21

get out they can be a force multiplied

39:23

they can be provide so much uh oxygen

39:26

for the people inside the country they

39:27

can help

39:28

do they can they can do the work that

39:30

we’re doing and support their friends

39:32

their communities their comrades so

39:34

that’s all i’m asking for i have a

39:36

gofundme page that i started if you

39:38

would please

39:39

i urge you every dollar you spend every

39:41

donation you make whether small big it

39:44

really will go a long way you can find

39:45

it on my social media pages

39:48

i would really

39:49

need your support because a lot of

39:51

organizations are swamped everybody’s

39:53

dealing with an entire country falling

39:55

so

39:56

um a lot of these organizations it’s

39:58

like

39:59

they’re telling us you know what we

40:00

can’t really support lgbt communicate

40:02

because we’re already helping other

40:02

people so the lgbt community at the end

40:05

of the day has to be

40:06

sadly to say it has to be lgbt people

40:09

coming to the rest of lgbtq people

40:11

because

40:13

if we don’t support our own community no

40:15

one else is going to do it

40:17

thank you

40:18

thank you nima um a plea from the heart

40:21

and i think the message that comes from

40:24

this panel overall is that you can do

40:27

something

40:28

the time is now

40:29

there are organizations that desperately

40:32

need your help there are things which

40:34

you as individuals can do

40:36

can sign that petition go to that

40:38

website double welcome dot us it so many

40:42

resources there what you can do

40:45

listen to activists like namat

40:48

call your lawmakers

40:50

call on them to push the us to take

40:53

every step to

40:55

identify and refer people and get them

40:57

out the folks who want to come out so

41:00

do something and do it now i think that

41:03

is the call that’s emerging from this

41:06

conversation

41:07

i want to thank

41:09

each one of our panelists mark

41:11

kemali so much for joining us today for

41:15

giving of yourselves for the work that

41:17

you do every day i want to thank all the

41:20

folks behind the scenes who helped make

41:22

this conversation possible

41:24

and i want to thank each one of you the

41:27

viewers out there for being here for

41:30

being present for listening and above

41:32

all for taking action

41:34

thank you very much and

41:37

good day good evening good night to you

41:39

all

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

—

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock.com