Panel Discussion on the Current Crisis Facing LGBTQI+ Afghans

Watch our online panel discussion about the current crisis facing LGBTQI+ Afghans and the urgent need for action by the Biden administration and others to protect them.
good afternoon good morning good evening
wherever you are and thank you for
joining us online today for another in
the human rights campaign series of
global conversations
our televisions are full of images of
the world’s crises from haiti to the
southern border to floods to hurricanes
covered and more
and recently of course the august
takeover of afghanistan by the taliban
following the collapse of the army and
government of that country
and just this weekend we saw more
numbing images of the taliban’s brutal
rule just as so many had predicted
the taliban’s rise to power has focused
international attention on the safety
and livelihood of many vulnerable
populations in afghanistan including
women and girls and lesbian gay bisexual
transgender queer and intersex afghans
now same-sex sexual conduct was already
criminalized before the taliban took
control but the new regime’s mandate to
real with rule with sharia law makes the
fate of lgbtqi afghans even more
precarious
subjecting them to the very real
possibility of death
they’re already alarming reports from
lgbtqi afghans about their fear of
living under taliban rule
with many saying that they’ve gone into
hiding in fear of their lives
an exodus of lgbtqi refugees has
commenced and will likely expand
today we’re going to explore what are
the fears of lgbtqi afghans and what
life is like living under the taliban
we will focus on what you as citizens
can do and must do to urge our
governments to do more to protect these
people and to ensure that they do not
just become more awful statistics
we will look at specific measures that
can be taken to save lives and how you
can help
and to do this today we have an awesome
panel
let me introduce our panelists for the
afternoon first i want to welcome mark
bromling
who is chair and co-founder of the
council for global equality a powerful
coalition of us-based organizations that
advocate for an inclusive u.s foreign
policy
mark is an international human rights
lawyer
and a graduate of the university of
virginia school of law and the school of
foreign service at georgetown university
hello mark and welcome
thank you it’s good to be here thank you
next we have kamali powell
who is the executive director of rainbow
railroad an amazing organization which
helps to resettle lgbtqi refugees all
around the world kimali is a long time
advocate for social justice who has
spent over 20 years advancing the rights
of youth the african caribbean and black
community people living and affected by
hiv and the lgbtqia community
he’s a graduate of the university of
ottawa and holds an unreductive laws
from the university of victoria
welcome kimali
and last but certainly not least
we welcome nemat sadat
who is an afghan-american journalist
novelist and human rights activist
he’s the author of the carpet weaver and
an
lgbtqia rights activists in afghanistan
and muslim communities worldwide
while teaching at the american
university in afghanistan he was deemed
a national security threat for his
lgbtqia activism
holds graduate degrees from harvard
columbia oxford and johns hopkins and we
honored to welcome him here hello nemat
shortly we will be joined by congressman
chris pappas
will talk about what he is doing on
capitol hill
but in the meantime let’s jump right
into the conversation
so
i’m going to start with nemat
um
we have read much about the danger that
the taliban posed to lgbtqia afghans can
you briefly outline
what is the nature of the threat that
they face and why afghan lgbtqi people
are afraid for their lives in the
current situation
the right now um lgbtqi people in
afghanistan are the most vulnerable
people in the most dangerous country
uh right now
and i i don’t it’s not hyperbolic to say
you know
to say what
uh what what the taliban are doing and
will continue to do is nothing short of
what the nazis did it is the complete
extermination of an entire community
and they’re going to do that by
implementing sharia law and they have
already done that
and what’s really taken
a big tours of fate from the sources on
the ground that have come to me they
said that these public executions in the
name of like kidnappings and other
heinous crimes that the taliban have
committed they’re saying that those are
actually members of the lgbtqia
community but they’re passing it as
other crimes just to get the rally the
support and they don’t want they don’t
they know that if they kill homosexuals
and in transgender people that the
there’s going to be an international
outcry against the taliban so
we face a
you know menacing group of people
tyrannical terrorists that are bent on
the destruction of our of our community
and uh
there’s
there’s no resources for them there is
no
there is no safe house there is no lgbt
center there is no there’s nobody to
plead to the few allies that we had
they’re now turning against them
basically uh the taliban are coming into
communities and saying hand us over your
lgbtq people and anybody who cooperates
gets a social credit anybody who does
not they will receive the same
punishment
that
the same punishment that our the lgbtq
people get which is an imminent death
mullah gul rahim in july
uh basically this is before the
withdrawal this is before the fall of
kabul this is before everything was
handed over
vowed that other people will be given
amnesty and we know that that’s not the
truth that
you know like interpreters and
journalists and other people who the
taliban have been targeting uh
will be given amnesty but with with the
members of the lgbt community they
didn’t even they didn’t even make a
promise to even give an amnesty they
were very clear that the only faith that
they would receive is uh either a
toppling of walls by 10 to feet 10 to 15
feet tall
stoning and there’s nothing else and
that’s exactly what we’ve been seeing on
the ground uh
with people uh with you know you know
with the people that that i serve and
have been continuing to serve uh for the
last decade as as a you know as a
leading lgbtqi activist
well thank you and we’ll come back and
i’m sure we’ll be able to
hear even more details about the
situation
um let me ask you molly
you know when rainbow railroad
which works to help lgbtqi refugees all
around the world what did you do when
you first became aware of the situation
in afghanistan and were some of the
challenges you faced
yeah thanks uh for having me and thanks
for the question you know
rainbow road currently fields uh between
three and four thousand requests for
help each year
uh all around the world and i think
what’s remarkable about
this current situation is
i think we have to acknowledge that it’s
in part
um
a consequence of governments kind of not
um
really foreseeing or planning um the
inevitable displacement that would
happen with
the withdrawal of us forces
and the fall of kabul
and one of the things that we’ve
long advocated for is uh for multiple
countries the in the united states is a
crisis response plan for this very
reason
uh because um
how
extraordinary how extraordinary is it
that you know
um nemat is and other folks are placed
in this
position to have to protect
uh
hundreds of if not thousands of lgbtqia
afghans who are displaced right now uh
and so really our organization
um
[Music]
you know looked closely at what was
happening on the ground and
um
it was actually partially because
governments announced
lgbtqi persons of
concern of vulnerable groups uh
during the period between the fall of
kabul and the withdrawal that people
just started to approach us
and so
by doing so we try to
see how we can help
one of the challenges for us um prior to
the fall cobble is that
uh rainbow railroad works uh seeks to
work jointly with
lgbtqia
organizations human rights offenders on
the ground uh and
in the
in afghanistan it was even before the
talmud took over it was organizing was
difficult
and i think we saw further displacement
and
people leaving and and you know shutting
down
their organizations
like during that period of time
so
what we sought to do is try to build any
sort of
coalitions uh in order to try to get
people out who are evacuating
uh for and and one of the challenges uh
for the lgbti community out of
afghanistan fleeing is that it’s not
it’s not like neighboring countries are
safe havens either and so being really
careful not to further
displace someone uh or relocate someone
to another place that’s also dangerous
for them and so we continue to look at
opportunities to
evacuate persons
working with civil society
activists
governments
ensuring that there’s a safe country to
eventually resettle persons and then
ensuring that governments actually have
a
short medium and long-term plan to
actually deal with people at risk
so
along those lines thanks um i’m going to
ask mark this question i mean
clearly we were all shocked by the
images of you know thousands of refugees
desperate to leave the country trying to
get onto those last american planes um
and then you know the the issue of what
was happening to folks when they arrived
here i mean i think everybody was caught
by surprise and governments were caught
by surprise by the speed of the collapse
of the afghan army and state and and you
know taliban takeover and the resultant
refugee crisis can you explain why the
u.s refugee system is in such disarray
following
the previous administration um and why
it’s so important to fix it
sure thanks gene um i think you’re right
we were all horrified watching the
scenes unfold at kabul airport and
clearly that was a massive intelligence
failure right
the united states did not anticipate
kabul to fall so quickly they did not we
did not anticipate the afghan army to
simply disappear um and the president to
to leave within a matter of hours so so
everyone was caught off guard um at the
rapid pace of the the fall of kabul um
and we weren’t prepared for it and it
was utter chaos but i think it’s also
important to understand
sort of
where the u.s refugee was program was at
that moment in time so under the trump
administration um trump administration
essentially shut down our u.s refugee
program so historically the united
states has been one of the most generous
countries in terms of resettling
refugees to the united states and we
historically have resettled somewhere
around 100 125 000 refugees a year
toward the end of his presidency
president trump set the cap at 15 000
persons and even that was not uh um
was not real because through
bureaucratic means and justifications
based on kovid the entire program was
essentially shut down so when the biden
administration came back in
they had to essentially resuscitate
the u.s refugee program they had to
re-staff it offices that are important
to the security vetting were shut down
we simply didn’t have the staff or the
capacity to resettle people in the first
months after the trump administration
slowly the biden administration has been
rebuilding that capacity but we were in
the very early stages of rebuilding the
us refugee program when the crisis at
kabul hit and we were not prepared to
resettle tens of thousands of refugees
into a program that had been completely
decimated by the trump administration
the administration has tried a lot of
creative fixes to bring people to third
countries to process to process through
humanitarian visas instead of refugee
visas there’s there’s been a lot of
effort to try to deal with the crisis
but the reality is the us refugee
program was completely broken and it’s
really important that
medium and long term we look at
opportunities to fix that program
because that program is
the lifeline we need for this these
sorts of crisis situations uh involving
mass migration
well
you’re right i mean we need those
lifelines so that we can avoid the
situations
that we saw playing out over the last
few weeks um nima you’ve been in touch
with lgbtq people uh across afghanistan
desperate to get out can you tell us a
little bit about you know what some of
them were experiencing in their efforts
to
to leave
yeah i mean it’s it’s horrific i mean
what they’re experiencing like you know
i i say this like right now they’re in
like anne frank like conditions hiding
in basements in closets and rooftops
doing whatever they can to not to expose
themselves because
during the last decade or even the last
20 years
they were exposing themselves in the
sense that they were quasi out they were
trying to push the envelope for social
progress for lgbt even though
afghanistan homosexual was illegal right
and so now they are worried that they’re
on the taliban hit list um and that any
kind of that that anybody their neighbor
their friends even in some cases their
fam their own families are writing them
out i mean i have one person whose own
father as basically as he’s
collaborating with the taliban and
trying to hunt down his son and this son
is like this is so devastating because
he has absolutely nowhere to go um and
he is also an ethnic and religious
minority too so he has like he’s triple
you know triple threat and it’s just
like you know you have so many people
that have so many different lives that
are that are the intersection of these
of all their issues are just just all
magnifying on top of each other i just
you know
one person who is who goes by the name
of ahmadilla he has seen so much horror
half of his family getting killed by the
taliban his on the day that the taliban
took over kabul his own boyfriend was
beheaded and he’s been on the run he’s
had now three
instances of evading capture and each of
those times he’s been brutally beaten
and and and and wounded and stabbed uh
and it’s just like it’s like taking
these people are now not just going from
not just going from like within district
from within the city they’re actually
going and this is not just like
exclusive to the lgbtqia community this
is across afghanistan people who cannot
get out of afghanistan they’re literally
going from province to province region
to region so that hopefully in the hope
that the people in a different part of
the country will not recognize who they
are who will not know who they are will
not know their history and will
hopefully will not report them to the
taliban so but but what about the people
who don’t have those resources they
don’t know what they are so with the
lgbtqia community not only where they
are they didn’t receive much of this
financial aid and support that came they
were already considered illegal so
they’re already on the fringes of
society and it’s like now it’s like they
have absolutely no social support like
if it wasn’t people like rainbow
railroad and myself and other nominees
trying to be the advocates they would
have they would pretty much perish like
the only reason why they’re they’re
still alive right now is because they’re
thinking well you know what there’s some
hope there’s somebody out there for
advocating for me trying to get my voice
across you know in this last decade when
i tried to get members of the lgbt
community to come and speak with
journalists they were really scared like
for example after the orlando massacre
when you know omar the african-american
turned isis terrorists went and killed
people people wanted people general
people in the u.s media international
media were like we want to speak to
members of the lgbt community and nobody
wanted to speak it was like so hard i
would need to ask like hundreds of
people to get one person to say yes
right and now it’s the exact opposite
everybody wants to get the story turned
no one is refusing to speak to a
journalist everyone’s like you know what
we’re gonna die anyways we don’t want
our life to go in vain we want our
stories to get told we want the world to
know do we want the world to care about
lgbtq afghan people that we’re humans
too that we deserve to be equal that we
deserve to be
we deserve the same dignity as everybody
else even though the world the rest of
the world hates us they don’t want us
they don’t they think that we’re to keep
us out of sight out of mind but no our
life does matter we do want to live and
maybe somebody somebody out there will
do something to change our faith so that
maybe we can get our freedom and that’s
that’s where they’re at right now
they’re grasping on that last breath and
they’re hoping that somebody will say
yes
and mind you that
that the taliban they see them as the
worst creatures according to the
ideology that they believe in because
homosexuals are considered
uh you know homosexuals is a work
cardinal sin because of homeless being
homosexual being an apostate and being a
sodomite so there’s there’s no way for
negotiation and and this is i think one
of the this is the one i think that’s
really upsetting for the really lgbtqia
communities like how could the united
states and our the international
community not only abandon us but how
could they even negotiate with people
and not even say ensure even guarantee
our basic
existence so i mean this whole premise
was flawed and false from the very
beginning and i think that they’re just
basically they’re like there’s there’s
just like very little hope for them but
i’m trying to tell them no there are
people who care they’re i’m every i’m in
contact with them um in many ways many
methods and i’m constantly telling them
no you got to keep going you got to keep
alive and you got to keep yours kind of
trying to keep your spirits up and i
think that now
the the pendulum is shifting there is a
growing movement that’s happening and i
think people are realizing that no
whatever happens to lgbtq community in
afghanistan could very well spread
throughout central asia to the western
world you know we have to make sure if
afghanistan goes dark for lgbtq people
then it threatens the lgbt community
everywhere and i know that’s not
hyperbolic to say and i think that’s why
we’re all here and speaking today
because we know we know these threats
can can spread very easily this
radicalism can easily spread to
neighboring countries which is like as
kamali mentioned which is already
hostile towards lgbt people and once it
gets a foothold in the world then
there’s nowhere going to be safe
everywhere lgbt people will be hiding
from these kind of fanatical people and
there’s nobody going to be left to
protect them
thank you
well
there is
there is hope because there are people
out there who do care and folks who are
working really hard to try to help them
um
mark do you want to talk a little bit
about what’s been going on here in the
us with the citizens movement to urge
the us government to do things something
that will protect
afghans
inside and outside and helping them to
get out from afghanistan
sure for those who haven’t seen it yet
we do have a 10-point plan that that
we’ve all developed together
and in coordination with other uh
refugee resettlement agencies
and we would urge you to look at that
10-point plan to sign your name to that
10-point plan but basically what it is
at its core is
a political document calling on the
united states
to
to
seize the moment show some political
leadership and commit to
supporting and resettling at-risk lgbtqi
afghan
refugees now we realize there’s there’s
not as much that the united states can
do right now in terms of evacuations
although certainly any support is still
welcome but the um the good news
if you can call it that is that slowly
there are at-risk lgbtqi afghans who are
starting to get out of
afghanistan
um
crossing into into other countries in
the region getting on flights that are
that are starting to resume from the
kabul airport and we need to ensure that
the u.s government and other friendly
governments are ready to receive those
individuals once they cross into a third
country and that we can process them for
uh refugee resettlement
as safely and quickly as possible
the ten point plan recognizes that in
many cases these refugees will not be
safe in the third country that they
immediately cross into um that we may
need to relocate them to safer country
where they their refugee claims can be
fully explored and processed where we
can um conduct full vetting to ensure
safety and security for individuals who
do come to the united states or or other
friendly countries
but the bottom line is we need to invest
the funds and the political capital
23:12
right now to meet these refugees as
23:14
they’re starting to come across the
23:16
border we can’t abandon them again once
23:19
they manage to get out of afghanistan
23:23
thank you mark um
23:25
so
23:26
talking of
23:28
finding ways to protect lgbtq
23:30
afghans one of the main parts of this
23:33
petition that you’ve mentioned is a call
23:36
to expand um special protections for
23:39
them as refugees
23:41
and
23:42
it’s not only civil society that’s
23:44
calling for that um u.s congress is also
23:47
doing so
23:48
and we’re
23:50
being joined now by congressman chris
23:52
pappas from new hampshire who recently
23:54
led on a letter dear colleague letter to
23:57
other uh
23:58
with other members of congress to
24:00
secretary blinken urging him to expand
24:04
special protective status to lgbtqi
24:07
refugees from afghanistan um welcome
24:11
representative pappas we honored that
24:13
you could join us today and we look
24:14
forward to hearing from your remarks
24:17
hi everyone i’m congressman chris pappas
24:19
from new hampshire thank you for joining
24:21
us today for hrc’s panel taking action
24:24
for lgbtqi afghan refugees i’m honored
24:28
to be here with you all to kick off this
24:30
discussion about a pressing issue that
24:33
couldn’t be more important to the lives
24:34
of thousands of people i want to thank
24:37
hrc for holding this and for many other
24:39
important discussions as well as to the
24:41
panelists today mark bromley from the
24:43
council for global equality kamali
24:46
powell from the rainbow railroad nemat
24:49
sadat an incredibly brave
24:51
lgbtqi afghan-american activist and our
24:54
moderator gene friedberg hrc’s director
24:57
of global partnerships
24:59
like all of us i watch the events in
25:01
afghanistan with a heavy heart they are
25:04
devastating to see unfold and we all
25:06
remain deeply concerned for the safety
25:09
the well-being and the livelihoods of
25:11
those who remain in afghanistan under
25:13
taliban rule we must do all we can to
25:15
ensure the safety and security of u.s
25:18
citizens and our afghan allies and
25:20
partners who stood with us for over two
25:22
decades
25:24
we must do all we can to ensure the
25:25
safety and security of women in
25:27
afghanistan who
25:29
under control of the taliban have
25:31
already seen their liberties and
25:33
freedoms eroded and their lives are
25:35
placed in jeopardy as a result and we
25:37
must do all we can to ensure the safety
25:39
and security of lgbtqi afghans with the
25:43
taliban’s takeover of the country lgbtqi
25:47
afghans face the prospect of a violent
25:49
death
25:50
sharia law already cemented in
25:52
afghanistan’s constitution
25:54
prohibits all forms of same-sex activity
25:57
and makes same-sex activity punishable
25:59
by death
26:01
just as it was for isis in iraq sharia
26:03
law is the taliban’s guiding compass as
26:06
it solidifies its rule over
26:07
afghanistan’s government and society
26:11
that’s why i led 63 of my house
26:13
colleagues in a letter to secretary
26:15
anthony blinken urging him to expand the
26:17
state department’s priority 2
26:19
designation to grant lgbtqi afghans
26:23
access to the united states refugee
26:24
admissions program
26:26
while the united states evacuated
26:28
thousands of afghans before the
26:30
withdrawal
26:31
lgbtqi afghans continue to live in fear
26:34
the united states has the power to
26:36
protect the lives of countless
26:38
individuals
26:40
who
26:41
face
26:42
living under a regime that threatens
26:43
their very existence and we’ve got to
26:45
use that power for good this is not some
26:48
abstract threat to lgbtqi afghans this
26:51
is a clear and present danger
26:53
in july a taliban judge promised that
26:56
once taliban forces had taken over the
26:58
country that they would implement sharia
27:00
law and seek to prosecute and execute
27:03
lgbtqi afghans he said and i quote
27:08
for homosexuals there can be two
27:10
punishments either stoning or he must
27:12
stand behind a wall that will fall down
27:15
on him
27:16
i know that should chill us all to our
27:18
core
27:19
and if there are those who don’t
27:20
understand the danger or need further
27:23
persuading i urge them to simply read
27:26
the words and hear the stories of
27:28
lgbtqii afghans themselves
27:31
laila a transgender woman in afghanistan
27:33
says quote i am terrified it’s like a
27:36
nightmare i don’t feel safe even in my
27:39
room i’m scared of the taliban when i
27:41
see them i feel they will know who i am
27:44
and they will come to beat me
27:45
kick me or send me to prison
27:48
as it has been reported in the
27:50
international press some transgender
27:52
women are growing beards while lesbians
27:54
have said they are feeling under
27:56
pressure to be quote more feminine
27:59
sunita a lesbian says quote if they
28:02
found out that i am a girl and a lesbian
28:04
it will make them angry they can rape
28:07
and kill me says sunita
28:09
a group of taliban
28:11
with guns she continues came to my house
28:14
after i left my home they spoke to my
28:16
family and told them to reveal my
28:19
whereabouts otherwise they will punish
28:22
everyone
28:23
while the bible administration has been
28:24
a champion of lgbtq plus rights in the
28:27
united states and abroad in the face of
28:29
the current reality in afghanistan more
28:32
is needed and it’s needed now
28:35
canada announced on august 14th that it
28:37
would resettle more than 20 000 afghan
28:39
citizens with an emphasis on protecting
28:42
lgbtqi afghans women and others
28:45
typically targeted by the taliban the
28:47
united states has yet to announce any
28:49
such policy
28:50
policy for lgbtqi afghans that’s why
28:54
we’re urging them to do just that and
28:56
why i’m so grateful of the work of hrc
28:59
and the panelists here today to keep
29:02
this conversation going we have to
29:04
better understand this crisis and help
29:07
us work toward a resolution that
29:08
protects lgbtqi afghans and their
29:11
families
29:12
thank you all so much
29:15
thank you thank you so much for joining
29:18
us today and we appreciate your efforts
29:20
to keep this issue alive
29:23
so
29:25
let me ask um
29:27
kamali a question we’ve now heard some
29:29
of the things which we can do as
29:31
citizens um but let me ask you
29:34
what are the five top things that
29:37
citizens out they’re listening and
29:40
others can do to help
29:42
expedite passage
29:44
for lgbtq refugees from afghanistan
29:48
protect them while they’re there
29:50
and help them in the resettlement
29:51
process once they get to other countries
29:57
yeah thanks for the question um
30:01
so
30:02
i think first of all um
30:05
you know signing on to the 10 point plan
30:08
is a simple and effective thing that
30:11
all hrc members can do to
30:14
ensure that the buying administration
30:16
understands that there is a large amount
30:19
of
30:20
members of the lgbqi community here in
30:22
the united states that
30:23
demand that
30:26
actions are taking place in order to
30:29
protect people at risk uh of course also
30:33
there’s a
30:36
one of the silver linings about this in
30:38
many crisis is that there are people who
30:41
are willing to step up and help and if
30:43
you go to welcome dot us
30:45
uh there’s a coalition of
30:48
organizations civil society members uh
30:51
that are
30:52
ready to step up and help protect
30:54
persons at risk
30:56
um
30:57
i think uh you know
30:59
uh
31:00
if you listening to my dinamat you know
31:03
that uh their
31:05
this situation
31:07
has require required folks to
31:10
uh
31:12
do some pretty extraordinary
31:15
uh
31:16
uh activism and support of people whose
31:18
lives are at risk
31:20
and so
31:21
you know following them out and
31:22
understanding firsthand
31:24
listening to what’s actually happening
31:27
to people at risk is really crucial um
31:30
to really understand uh just how dire
31:33
the situation is for afghans
31:35
um
31:36
uh
31:37
that’s the third thing um of course you
31:40
know you uh many people at hrc or
31:43
friends of rainbow railroad continue
31:45
going to supporting
31:47
um
31:48
our work and following the situation
31:50
widely uh but not just in afghanistan
31:53
and i really want to stress this because
31:55
you know
31:57
uh
31:58
it’s one thing to
32:00
really be concerned about situation
32:02
afghanistan and other countries while
32:04
it’s um in the media but it’s most
32:07
important that you continue to pay close
32:09
attention to these crises when it’s not
32:11
because when the the when the u.s media
32:15
turns its tension away from afghanistan
32:17
the people who are still there are going
32:19
to be further displaced and actually in
32:21
more danger and that leads to my fifth
32:23
and final point is that the time for
32:26
action is now and i’m gonna
32:29
say this very
32:31
clearly so that the membership can
32:33
understand
32:34
that
32:35
governments have the power to
32:39
move on this now
32:41
uh i’m gonna you know
32:44
i’m gonna
32:45
i agree with everything that mark says
32:47
but i’ll make it a slight adjustment
32:49
that yes while
32:51
the tools are limited at the moment
32:54
there are still tools at the us’s
32:55
disposal uh and the biggest tool right
32:58
now is actually
33:00
picking up the phone calling them out
33:02
and others and understanding that civil
33:05
society has
33:07
referred hundreds of people for
33:10
immediate relocation that’s the biggest
33:12
actual lift is identifying people for
33:16
the tools that we have at the disposal
33:18
and so one thing that every single
33:20
person who’s listening to this can do
33:21
right now is call your lawmaker and tell
33:24
them to put pressure on secretary
33:26
blinken to use all the tools at the
33:28
disposal to partner with civil society
33:31
members and organizations who can
33:34
who can refer and identify people at
33:37
risk right now for immediate
33:39
resettlement in the united states
33:42
thanks kimali let me just ask you a
33:45
quick follow-up um one of the things
33:47
that rainbow railroad does is you also
33:49
work with people who are being resettled
33:51
in this country
33:53
what um
33:54
what are some of the things
33:56
that u.s citizens can do
33:59
if
34:00
lgbtqi afghans come to their community
34:03
what can they do to invite them and to
34:05
help them i know some of this is on that
34:07
fabulous uh website welcome dot us but
34:11
maybe you could just talk a little bit
34:12
about that as well in the u.s and in
34:14
other third countries
34:16
so there’s many tools the u.s has at its
34:18
disposal to
34:20
help resettle refugees
34:22
um i think there needs to be
34:25
opportunities for just
34:27
immediate referrals uh into the united
34:30
states and find
34:32
mechanisms to do that but one one tool
34:35
that will likely be at um our disposal
34:38
is
34:39
uh
34:40
one that
34:42
that needs individuals in the united
34:46
states to help sponsor and support
34:48
people who arrive i think we all
34:50
recognize that being a refugee is hard
34:52
and being an lgbtqi refugee is
34:54
particularly hard especially in the
34:56
united states uh especially uh you know
34:59
in metropolitan areas where
35:02
you know support for lgbti people who
35:05
are from the united states is difficult
35:07
and so
35:08
what we should be preparing for
35:10
no matter where you are in the country
35:12
is can you
35:14
are you willing to help receive and
35:18
support lgqi persons that means
35:20
potentially helping sponsor individuals
35:22
and our friends at immigration equality
35:25
and other organizations are really
35:27
looking at tools to allow uh citizens to
35:31
come to the united states be partnered
35:33
with a sponsor welcoming community but
35:35
that means resources that means you
35:38
gotta understand you know
35:39
if you
35:41
you know following up the things that
35:42
namak was saying you could understand
35:44
that when if a person has managed to
35:46
escape
35:47
once they arrive to the united states
35:48
they’re gonna have nothing on their
35:50
person right they fled under duress uh
35:52
and that means real support uh
35:56
to help with the trauma
35:58
from escaping um death and violence um
36:01
just to help rebuild their lives and to
36:04
adjust to being a citizen of the united
36:05
states
36:07
thank you so there are things that
36:09
people can do
36:12
i think that’s important i think there
36:13
are things that people can do and
36:15
and
36:16
you know being silent is not one of them
36:20
that’s probably the biggest message
36:22
so as we wrap up our conversation um
36:27
neymar i’m going to ask you what are
36:28
your final thoughts about
36:31
how these steps will might give hope to
36:35
lgbtq africans who are still inside the
36:38
country and who may be
36:41
either looking you know and looking to
36:43
get out or if they can’t in the short
36:46
run knowing that there are options for
36:48
them going forward
36:50
yeah i mean you know
36:51
as every day passes you know afghanistan
36:54
i kind of liken it it’s becoming like an
36:56
islamic north korea you know every day
36:58
that the borders are getting sealed uh
37:01
you know the communication and also the
37:03
what the internet and mobile
37:05
communication the taliban are tampering
37:06
that we saw that like for example in
37:08
pine ship problems it completely shut it
37:10
down so
37:11
they’re they’re tapping into these lgbt
37:14
groups um they’re tracking members of
37:16
lgbtqia community by geolocation i know
37:19
this because several people in my group
37:21
who escaped invaded capture they were
37:23
tracked even after they were hiding so
37:25
when people say like why didn’t they get
37:27
out why are they still there they how
37:29
would they do that you know it’s very
37:31
impossible a lot of these people do not
37:32
even have passports so they don’t even
37:34
have valid passport how does a
37:35
transgender person who has on their
37:38
passport mail go to a passport office
37:40
once the taliban starts issuing
37:42
passwords that’s recognized and say hey
37:44
i’d like to get a passport and then
37:46
looks like a female they turn themselves
37:47
in they’re going to get that’s like a
37:48
death with so when people say you know
37:51
how why didn’t they why did they wait to
37:53
the last minute they should have left
37:54
before it was not possible to leave
37:56
before lgbtqi people were being deported
37:59
even if they reached europe because they
38:00
said you came from a liberated country
38:02
you came we went and liberated
38:04
afghanistan there’s nato there there’s
38:05
u.s there and we know that’s not true
38:08
they were still being persecuted quietly
38:10
uh and killed and fined and imprisoned
38:13
and raped in all those horrific stories
38:15
but now it’s like at least under that
38:17
regime they could find a way to to get
38:20
out here there’s no outlet so at least
38:22
right now if this 10-point plan gets
38:24
passed it will ensure them like it will
38:27
give them some hope that you know what
38:28
if there’s a lifeline of support if we
38:30
can manage somehow
38:32
muster up whatever willpower and
38:34
resources we have to get out of this
38:36
country even to a hostile neighboring
38:39
country then you know what then we can
38:41
survive we’ll be able to make it
38:43
otherwise it’s like if we don’t pass
38:45
this plan it’s like they’re just going
38:46
to start giving up and when we’re
38:48
talking about how many people like the
38:49
kinsey study says about 10 is is lgbtq
38:53
so in a country of 40 million people
38:55
we’re talking like upwards of four
38:57
million people and so the the list that
39:00
you know rainbow railroad has my list of
39:02
about 450 people and rainbow railroads
39:05
and everybody else is this is like a
39:06
little over a thousand people so we’re
39:08
just scratching the surface we’re not
39:09
even like we’re at 0.01 of what the
39:12
potential of the lgbtqia community is
39:14
but these are the people who are at with
39:17
the front lines in fighting and
39:18
championing for lgbtqi rights if they
39:21
get out they can be a force multiplied
39:23
they can be provide so much uh oxygen
39:26
for the people inside the country they
39:27
can help
39:28
do they can they can do the work that
39:30
we’re doing and support their friends
39:32
their communities their comrades so
39:34
that’s all i’m asking for i have a
39:36
gofundme page that i started if you
39:38
would please
39:39
i urge you every dollar you spend every
39:41
donation you make whether small big it
39:44
really will go a long way you can find
39:45
it on my social media pages
39:48
i would really
39:49
need your support because a lot of
39:51
organizations are swamped everybody’s
39:53
dealing with an entire country falling
39:55
so
39:56
um a lot of these organizations it’s
39:58
like
39:59
they’re telling us you know what we
40:00
can’t really support lgbt communicate
40:02
because we’re already helping other
40:02
people so the lgbt community at the end
40:05
of the day has to be
40:06
sadly to say it has to be lgbt people
40:09
coming to the rest of lgbtq people
40:11
because
40:13
if we don’t support our own community no
40:15
one else is going to do it
40:17
thank you
40:18
thank you nima um a plea from the heart
40:21
and i think the message that comes from
40:24
this panel overall is that you can do
40:27
something
40:28
the time is now
40:29
there are organizations that desperately
40:32
need your help there are things which
40:34
you as individuals can do
40:36
can sign that petition go to that
40:38
website double welcome dot us it so many
40:42
resources there what you can do
40:45
listen to activists like namat
40:48
call your lawmakers
40:50
call on them to push the us to take
40:53
every step to
40:55
identify and refer people and get them
40:57
out the folks who want to come out so
41:00
do something and do it now i think that
41:03
is the call that’s emerging from this
41:06
conversation
41:07
i want to thank
41:09
each one of our panelists mark
41:11
kemali so much for joining us today for
41:15
giving of yourselves for the work that
41:17
you do every day i want to thank all the
41:20
folks behind the scenes who helped make
41:22
this conversation possible
41:24
and i want to thank each one of you the
41:27
viewers out there for being here for
41:30
being present for listening and above
41:32
all for taking action
41:34
thank you very much and
41:37
good day good evening good night to you
41:39
all
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You may also like these posts on The Good Men Project:
|White Fragility: Talking to White People About Racism
|Escape the “Act Like a Man” Box
|Why I Don’t Want to Talk About Race
|What We Talk About When We Talk About Men
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: iStock.com