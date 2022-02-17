Get Daily Email
Panel Discussion on the Current Crisis Facing LGBTQI+ Afghans

Panel Discussion on the Current Crisis Facing LGBTQI+ Afghans

LGBTQI people in Afghanistan are uniquely vulnerable.

by

Watch our online panel discussion about the current crisis facing LGBTQI+ Afghans and the urgent need for action by the Biden administration and others to protect them.

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

00:13
good afternoon good morning good evening
00:15
wherever you are and thank you for
00:17
joining us online today for another in
00:19
the human rights campaign series of
00:21
global conversations
00:23
our televisions are full of images of
00:25
the world’s crises from haiti to the
00:28
southern border to floods to hurricanes
00:32
covered and more
00:34
and recently of course the august
00:36
takeover of afghanistan by the taliban
00:39
following the collapse of the army and
00:41
government of that country
00:43
and just this weekend we saw more
00:45
numbing images of the taliban’s brutal
00:48
rule just as so many had predicted
00:52
the taliban’s rise to power has focused
00:54
international attention on the safety
00:56
and livelihood of many vulnerable
00:58
populations in afghanistan including
01:01
women and girls and lesbian gay bisexual
01:05
transgender queer and intersex afghans
01:09
now same-sex sexual conduct was already
01:12
criminalized before the taliban took
01:14
control but the new regime’s mandate to
01:16
real with rule with sharia law makes the
01:19
fate of lgbtqi afghans even more
01:22
precarious
01:23
subjecting them to the very real
01:25
possibility of death
01:27
they’re already alarming reports from
01:29
lgbtqi afghans about their fear of
01:32
living under taliban rule
01:34
with many saying that they’ve gone into
01:35
hiding in fear of their lives
01:38
an exodus of lgbtqi refugees has
01:41
commenced and will likely expand
01:44
today we’re going to explore what are
01:46
the fears of lgbtqi afghans and what
01:49
life is like living under the taliban
01:52
we will focus on what you as citizens
01:55
can do and must do to urge our
01:58
governments to do more to protect these
02:00
people and to ensure that they do not
02:03
just become more awful statistics
02:06
we will look at specific measures that
02:08
can be taken to save lives and how you
02:11
can help
02:13
and to do this today we have an awesome
02:16
panel
02:17
let me introduce our panelists for the
02:20
afternoon first i want to welcome mark
02:23
bromling
02:25
who is chair and co-founder of the
02:27
council for global equality a powerful
02:30
coalition of us-based organizations that
02:33
advocate for an inclusive u.s foreign
02:35
policy
02:36
mark is an international human rights
02:38
lawyer
02:39
and a graduate of the university of
02:41
virginia school of law and the school of
02:43
foreign service at georgetown university
02:46
hello mark and welcome
02:48
thank you it’s good to be here thank you
02:51
next we have kamali powell
02:54
who is the executive director of rainbow
02:56
railroad an amazing organization which
02:59
helps to resettle lgbtqi refugees all
03:02
around the world kimali is a long time
03:05
advocate for social justice who has
03:07
spent over 20 years advancing the rights
03:10
of youth the african caribbean and black
03:12
community people living and affected by
03:15
hiv and the lgbtqia community
03:19
he’s a graduate of the university of
03:20
ottawa and holds an unreductive laws
03:23
from the university of victoria
03:25
welcome kimali
03:28
and last but certainly not least
03:31
we welcome nemat sadat
03:34
who is an afghan-american journalist
03:37
novelist and human rights activist
03:40
he’s the author of the carpet weaver and
03:42
an
03:43
lgbtqia rights activists in afghanistan
03:47
and muslim communities worldwide
03:49
while teaching at the american
03:51
university in afghanistan he was deemed
03:54
a national security threat for his
03:56
lgbtqia activism
03:59
holds graduate degrees from harvard
04:01
columbia oxford and johns hopkins and we
04:04
honored to welcome him here hello nemat
04:09
shortly we will be joined by congressman
04:11
chris pappas
04:13
will talk about what he is doing on
04:15
capitol hill
04:16
but in the meantime let’s jump right
04:19
into the conversation
04:22
so
04:22
i’m going to start with nemat
04:25
um
04:26
we have read much about the danger that
04:28
the taliban posed to lgbtqia afghans can
04:32
you briefly outline
04:34
what is the nature of the threat that
04:36
they face and why afghan lgbtqi people
04:39
are afraid for their lives in the
04:41
current situation
04:44
the right now um lgbtqi people in
04:47
afghanistan are the most vulnerable
04:50
people in the most dangerous country
04:53
uh right now
04:54
and i i don’t it’s not hyperbolic to say
04:58
you know
04:58
to say what
05:00
uh what what the taliban are doing and
05:02
will continue to do is nothing short of
05:05
what the nazis did it is the complete
05:07
extermination of an entire community
05:10
and they’re going to do that by
05:12
implementing sharia law and they have
05:14
already done that
05:16
and what’s really taken
05:18
a big tours of fate from the sources on
05:20
the ground that have come to me they
05:22
said that these public executions in the
05:23
name of like kidnappings and other
05:26
heinous crimes that the taliban have
05:27
committed they’re saying that those are
05:29
actually members of the lgbtqia
05:31
community but they’re passing it as
05:33
other crimes just to get the rally the
05:34
support and they don’t want they don’t
05:37
they know that if they kill homosexuals
05:39
and in transgender people that the
05:42
there’s going to be an international
05:43
outcry against the taliban so
05:46
we face a
05:48
you know menacing group of people
05:49
tyrannical terrorists that are bent on
05:52
the destruction of our of our community
05:54
and uh
05:55
there’s
05:56
there’s no resources for them there is
05:58
no
05:59
there is no safe house there is no lgbt
06:01
center there is no there’s nobody to
06:03
plead to the few allies that we had
06:06
they’re now turning against them
06:08
basically uh the taliban are coming into
06:11
communities and saying hand us over your
06:13
lgbtq people and anybody who cooperates
06:16
gets a social credit anybody who does
06:19
not they will receive the same
06:21
punishment
06:22
that
06:23
the same punishment that our the lgbtq
06:25
people get which is an imminent death
06:27
mullah gul rahim in july
06:30
uh basically this is before the
06:31
withdrawal this is before the fall of
06:33
kabul this is before everything was
06:34
handed over
06:36
vowed that other people will be given
06:37
amnesty and we know that that’s not the
06:39
truth that
06:40
you know like interpreters and
06:41
journalists and other people who the
06:43
taliban have been targeting uh
06:45
will be given amnesty but with with the
06:47
members of the lgbt community they
06:48
didn’t even they didn’t even make a
06:50
promise to even give an amnesty they
06:52
were very clear that the only faith that
06:54
they would receive is uh either a
06:57
toppling of walls by 10 to feet 10 to 15
06:59
feet tall
07:01
stoning and there’s nothing else and
07:03
that’s exactly what we’ve been seeing on
07:05
the ground uh
07:06
with people uh with you know you know
07:08
with the people that that i serve and
07:10
have been continuing to serve uh for the
07:11
last decade as as a you know as a
07:14
leading lgbtqi activist
07:18
well thank you and we’ll come back and
07:20
i’m sure we’ll be able to
07:22
hear even more details about the
07:24
situation
07:26
um let me ask you molly
07:28
you know when rainbow railroad
07:30
which works to help lgbtqi refugees all
07:33
around the world what did you do when
07:35
you first became aware of the situation
07:38
in afghanistan and were some of the
07:39
challenges you faced
07:44
yeah thanks uh for having me and thanks
07:46
for the question you know
07:48
rainbow road currently fields uh between
07:50
three and four thousand requests for
07:52
help each year
07:53
uh all around the world and i think
07:55
what’s remarkable about
07:57
this current situation is
08:00
i think we have to acknowledge that it’s
08:02
in part
08:03
um
08:05
a consequence of governments kind of not
08:08
um
08:09
really foreseeing or planning um the
08:12
inevitable displacement that would
08:14
happen with
08:16
the withdrawal of us forces
08:19
and the fall of kabul
08:21
and one of the things that we’ve
08:23
long advocated for is uh for multiple
08:26
countries the in the united states is a
08:28
crisis response plan for this very
08:30
reason
08:30
uh because um
08:33
how
08:34
extraordinary how extraordinary is it
08:36
that you know
08:38
um nemat is and other folks are placed
08:42
in this
08:43
position to have to protect
08:46
uh
08:47
hundreds of if not thousands of lgbtqia
08:50
afghans who are displaced right now uh
08:52
and so really our organization
08:55
um
08:55
[Music]
08:58
you know looked closely at what was
08:59
happening on the ground and
09:01
um
09:02
it was actually partially because
09:04
governments announced
09:06
lgbtqi persons of
09:09
concern of vulnerable groups uh
09:12
during the period between the fall of
09:14
kabul and the withdrawal that people
09:17
just started to approach us
09:20
and so
09:21
by doing so we try to
09:23
see how we can help
09:25
one of the challenges for us um prior to
09:29
the fall cobble is that
09:31
uh rainbow railroad works uh seeks to
09:33
work jointly with
09:35
lgbtqia
09:36
organizations human rights offenders on
09:38
the ground uh and
09:40
in the
09:41
in afghanistan it was even before the
09:44
talmud took over it was organizing was
09:46
difficult
09:48
and i think we saw further displacement
09:50
and
09:51
people leaving and and you know shutting
09:54
down
09:54
their organizations
09:56
like during that period of time
09:58
so
09:59
what we sought to do is try to build any
10:02
sort of
10:02
coalitions uh in order to try to get
10:05
people out who are evacuating
10:07
uh for and and one of the challenges uh
10:10
for the lgbti community out of
10:12
afghanistan fleeing is that it’s not
10:14
it’s not like neighboring countries are
10:16
safe havens either and so being really
10:19
careful not to further
10:21
displace someone uh or relocate someone
10:23
to another place that’s also dangerous
10:26
for them and so we continue to look at
10:29
opportunities to
10:31
evacuate persons
10:33
working with civil society
10:35
activists
10:36
governments
10:39
ensuring that there’s a safe country to
10:42
eventually resettle persons and then
10:44
ensuring that governments actually have
10:47
a
10:48
short medium and long-term plan to
10:50
actually deal with people at risk
10:55
so
10:56
along those lines thanks um i’m going to
10:59
ask mark this question i mean
11:01
clearly we were all shocked by the
11:03
images of you know thousands of refugees
11:07
desperate to leave the country trying to
11:09
get onto those last american planes um
11:13
and then you know the the issue of what
11:15
was happening to folks when they arrived
11:17
here i mean i think everybody was caught
11:20
by surprise and governments were caught
11:21
by surprise by the speed of the collapse
11:24
of the afghan army and state and and you
11:27
know taliban takeover and the resultant
11:30
refugee crisis can you explain why the
11:33
u.s refugee system is in such disarray
11:37
following
11:39
the previous administration um and why
11:41
it’s so important to fix it
11:44
sure thanks gene um i think you’re right
11:46
we were all horrified watching the
11:48
scenes unfold at kabul airport and
11:51
clearly that was a massive intelligence
11:53
failure right
11:54
the united states did not anticipate
11:57
kabul to fall so quickly they did not we
11:59
did not anticipate the afghan army to
12:01
simply disappear um and the president to
12:05
to leave within a matter of hours so so
12:07
everyone was caught off guard um at the
12:11
rapid pace of the the fall of kabul um
12:15
and we weren’t prepared for it and it
12:16
was utter chaos but i think it’s also
12:19
important to understand
12:21
sort of
12:21
where the u.s refugee was program was at
12:24
that moment in time so under the trump
12:27
administration um trump administration
12:30
essentially shut down our u.s refugee
12:33
program so historically the united
12:35
states has been one of the most generous
12:38
countries in terms of resettling
12:40
refugees to the united states and we
12:42
historically have resettled somewhere
12:44
around 100 125 000 refugees a year
12:48
toward the end of his presidency
12:49
president trump set the cap at 15 000
12:53
persons and even that was not uh um
12:57
was not real because through
12:59
bureaucratic means and justifications
13:02
based on kovid the entire program was
13:04
essentially shut down so when the biden
13:07
administration came back in
13:09
they had to essentially resuscitate
13:12
the u.s refugee program they had to
13:15
re-staff it offices that are important
13:17
to the security vetting were shut down
13:21
we simply didn’t have the staff or the
13:23
capacity to resettle people in the first
13:27
months after the trump administration
13:29
slowly the biden administration has been
13:31
rebuilding that capacity but we were in
13:34
the very early stages of rebuilding the
13:36
us refugee program when the crisis at
13:39
kabul hit and we were not prepared to
13:41
resettle tens of thousands of refugees
13:44
into a program that had been completely
13:46
decimated by the trump administration
13:49
the administration has tried a lot of
13:51
creative fixes to bring people to third
13:54
countries to process to process through
13:57
humanitarian visas instead of refugee
13:59
visas there’s there’s been a lot of
14:01
effort to try to deal with the crisis
14:04
but the reality is the us refugee
14:07
program was completely broken and it’s
14:09
really important that
14:12
medium and long term we look at
14:14
opportunities to fix that program
14:16
because that program is
14:18
the lifeline we need for this these
14:21
sorts of crisis situations uh involving
14:23
mass migration
14:26
well
14:27
you’re right i mean we need those
14:29
lifelines so that we can avoid the
14:31
situations
14:33
that we saw playing out over the last
14:35
few weeks um nima you’ve been in touch
14:38
with lgbtq people uh across afghanistan
14:41
desperate to get out can you tell us a
14:43
little bit about you know what some of
14:45
them were experiencing in their efforts
14:48
to
14:48
to leave
14:51
yeah i mean it’s it’s horrific i mean
14:53
what they’re experiencing like you know
14:54
i i say this like right now they’re in
14:57
like anne frank like conditions hiding
15:00
in basements in closets and rooftops
15:02
doing whatever they can to not to expose
15:04
themselves because
15:06
during the last decade or even the last
15:09
20 years
15:11
they were exposing themselves in the
15:12
sense that they were quasi out they were
15:14
trying to push the envelope for social
15:17
progress for lgbt even though
15:18
afghanistan homosexual was illegal right
15:21
and so now they are worried that they’re
15:23
on the taliban hit list um and that any
15:26
kind of that that anybody their neighbor
15:29
their friends even in some cases their
15:30
fam their own families are writing them
15:32
out i mean i have one person whose own
15:34
father as basically as he’s
15:36
collaborating with the taliban and
15:38
trying to hunt down his son and this son
15:40
is like this is so devastating because
15:43
he has absolutely nowhere to go um and
15:46
he is also an ethnic and religious
15:48
minority too so he has like he’s triple
15:50
you know triple threat and it’s just
15:53
like you know you have so many people
15:54
that have so many different lives that
15:56
are that are the intersection of these
15:58
of all their issues are just just all
16:00
magnifying on top of each other i just
16:02
you know
16:03
one person who is who goes by the name
16:05
of ahmadilla he has seen so much horror
16:08
half of his family getting killed by the
16:09
taliban his on the day that the taliban
16:12
took over kabul his own boyfriend was
16:14
beheaded and he’s been on the run he’s
16:16
had now three
16:18
instances of evading capture and each of
16:21
those times he’s been brutally beaten
16:23
and and and and wounded and stabbed uh
16:26
and it’s just like it’s like taking
16:28
these people are now not just going from
16:31
not just going from like within district
16:33
from within the city they’re actually
16:35
going and this is not just like
16:37
exclusive to the lgbtqia community this
16:39
is across afghanistan people who cannot
16:42
get out of afghanistan they’re literally
16:44
going from province to province region
16:46
to region so that hopefully in the hope
16:48
that the people in a different part of
16:49
the country will not recognize who they
16:51
are who will not know who they are will
16:52
not know their history and will
16:54
hopefully will not report them to the
16:56
taliban so but but what about the people
16:57
who don’t have those resources they
16:59
don’t know what they are so with the
17:01
lgbtqia community not only where they
17:04
are they didn’t receive much of this
17:06
financial aid and support that came they
17:08
were already considered illegal so
17:10
they’re already on the fringes of
17:11
society and it’s like now it’s like they
17:14
have absolutely no social support like
17:16
if it wasn’t people like rainbow
17:18
railroad and myself and other nominees
17:20
trying to be the advocates they would
17:22
have they would pretty much perish like
17:24
the only reason why they’re they’re
17:26
still alive right now is because they’re
17:28
thinking well you know what there’s some
17:30
hope there’s somebody out there for
17:32
advocating for me trying to get my voice
17:34
across you know in this last decade when
17:36
i tried to get members of the lgbt
17:38
community to come and speak with
17:39
journalists they were really scared like
17:41
for example after the orlando massacre
17:43
when you know omar the african-american
17:46
turned isis terrorists went and killed
17:48
people people wanted people general
17:50
people in the u.s media international
17:52
media were like we want to speak to
17:53
members of the lgbt community and nobody
17:55
wanted to speak it was like so hard i
17:57
would need to ask like hundreds of
17:58
people to get one person to say yes
18:00
right and now it’s the exact opposite
18:02
everybody wants to get the story turned
18:05
no one is refusing to speak to a
18:06
journalist everyone’s like you know what
18:08
we’re gonna die anyways we don’t want
18:10
our life to go in vain we want our
18:12
stories to get told we want the world to
18:14
know do we want the world to care about
18:16
lgbtq afghan people that we’re humans
18:19
too that we deserve to be equal that we
18:21
deserve to be
18:23
we deserve the same dignity as everybody
18:25
else even though the world the rest of
18:27
the world hates us they don’t want us
18:29
they don’t they think that we’re to keep
18:31
us out of sight out of mind but no our
18:33
life does matter we do want to live and
18:36
maybe somebody somebody out there will
18:37
do something to change our faith so that
18:39
maybe we can get our freedom and that’s
18:42
that’s where they’re at right now
18:43
they’re grasping on that last breath and
18:45
they’re hoping that somebody will say
18:46
yes
18:47
and mind you that
18:49
that the taliban they see them as the
18:52
worst creatures according to the
18:54
ideology that they believe in because
18:57
homosexuals are considered
18:59
uh you know homosexuals is a work
19:02
cardinal sin because of homeless being
19:03
homosexual being an apostate and being a
19:05
sodomite so there’s there’s no way for
19:08
negotiation and and this is i think one
19:10
of the this is the one i think that’s
19:11
really upsetting for the really lgbtqia
19:14
communities like how could the united
19:16
states and our the international
19:18
community not only abandon us but how
19:21
could they even negotiate with people
19:23
and not even say ensure even guarantee
19:26
our basic
19:27
existence so i mean this whole premise
19:30
was flawed and false from the very
19:32
beginning and i think that they’re just
19:34
basically they’re like there’s there’s
19:36
just like very little hope for them but
19:38
i’m trying to tell them no there are
19:39
people who care they’re i’m every i’m in
19:42
contact with them um in many ways many
19:45
methods and i’m constantly telling them
19:46
no you got to keep going you got to keep
19:48
alive and you got to keep yours kind of
19:50
trying to keep your spirits up and i
19:52
think that now
19:53
the the pendulum is shifting there is a
19:56
growing movement that’s happening and i
19:58
think people are realizing that no
20:00
whatever happens to lgbtq community in
20:02
afghanistan could very well spread
20:05
throughout central asia to the western
20:06
world you know we have to make sure if
20:08
afghanistan goes dark for lgbtq people
20:11
then it threatens the lgbt community
20:13
everywhere and i know that’s not
20:15
hyperbolic to say and i think that’s why
20:17
we’re all here and speaking today
20:19
because we know we know these threats
20:21
can can spread very easily this
20:22
radicalism can easily spread to
20:25
neighboring countries which is like as
20:27
kamali mentioned which is already
20:28
hostile towards lgbt people and once it
20:31
gets a foothold in the world then
20:33
there’s nowhere going to be safe
20:34
everywhere lgbt people will be hiding
20:37
from these kind of fanatical people and
20:40
there’s nobody going to be left to
20:41
protect them
20:42
thank you
20:44
well
20:45
there is
20:46
there is hope because there are people
20:48
out there who do care and folks who are
20:50
working really hard to try to help them
20:54
um
20:55
mark do you want to talk a little bit
20:57
about what’s been going on here in the
20:58
us with the citizens movement to urge
21:02
the us government to do things something
21:04
that will protect
21:06
afghans
21:07
inside and outside and helping them to
21:10
get out from afghanistan
21:12
sure for those who haven’t seen it yet
21:15
we do have a 10-point plan that that
21:18
we’ve all developed together
21:20
and in coordination with other uh
21:22
refugee resettlement agencies
21:24
and we would urge you to look at that
21:26
10-point plan to sign your name to that
21:28
10-point plan but basically what it is
21:30
at its core is
21:33
a political document calling on the
21:35
united states
21:36
to
21:37
to
21:39
seize the moment show some political
21:42
leadership and commit to
21:45
supporting and resettling at-risk lgbtqi
21:48
afghan
21:49
refugees now we realize there’s there’s
21:52
not as much that the united states can
21:54
do right now in terms of evacuations
21:57
although certainly any support is still
21:59
welcome but the um the good news
22:03
if you can call it that is that slowly
22:05
there are at-risk lgbtqi afghans who are
22:09
starting to get out of
22:11
afghanistan
22:12
um
22:13
crossing into into other countries in
22:15
the region getting on flights that are
22:18
that are starting to resume from the
22:19
kabul airport and we need to ensure that
22:22
the u.s government and other friendly
22:24
governments are ready to receive those
22:27
individuals once they cross into a third
22:29
country and that we can process them for
22:32
uh refugee resettlement
22:34
as safely and quickly as possible
22:38
the ten point plan recognizes that in
22:41
many cases these refugees will not be
22:44
safe in the third country that they
22:47
immediately cross into um that we may
22:49
need to relocate them to safer country
22:52
where they their refugee claims can be
22:54
fully explored and processed where we
22:57
can um conduct full vetting to ensure
23:00
safety and security for individuals who
23:03
do come to the united states or or other
23:05
friendly countries
23:06
but the bottom line is we need to invest
23:10
the funds and the political capital
23:12
right now to meet these refugees as
23:14
they’re starting to come across the
23:16
border we can’t abandon them again once
23:19
they manage to get out of afghanistan
23:23
thank you mark um
23:25
so
23:26
talking of
23:28
finding ways to protect lgbtq
23:30
afghans one of the main parts of this
23:33
petition that you’ve mentioned is a call
23:36
to expand um special protections for
23:39
them as refugees
23:41
and
23:42
it’s not only civil society that’s
23:44
calling for that um u.s congress is also
23:47
doing so
23:48
and we’re
23:50
being joined now by congressman chris
23:52
pappas from new hampshire who recently
23:54
led on a letter dear colleague letter to
23:57
other uh
23:58
with other members of congress to
24:00
secretary blinken urging him to expand
24:04
special protective status to lgbtqi
24:07
refugees from afghanistan um welcome
24:11
representative pappas we honored that
24:13
you could join us today and we look
24:14
forward to hearing from your remarks
24:17
hi everyone i’m congressman chris pappas
24:19
from new hampshire thank you for joining
24:21
us today for hrc’s panel taking action
24:24
for lgbtqi afghan refugees i’m honored
24:28
to be here with you all to kick off this
24:30
discussion about a pressing issue that
24:33
couldn’t be more important to the lives
24:34
of thousands of people i want to thank
24:37
hrc for holding this and for many other
24:39
important discussions as well as to the
24:41
panelists today mark bromley from the
24:43
council for global equality kamali
24:46
powell from the rainbow railroad nemat
24:49
sadat an incredibly brave
24:51
lgbtqi afghan-american activist and our
24:54
moderator gene friedberg hrc’s director
24:57
of global partnerships
24:59
like all of us i watch the events in
25:01
afghanistan with a heavy heart they are
25:04
devastating to see unfold and we all
25:06
remain deeply concerned for the safety
25:09
the well-being and the livelihoods of
25:11
those who remain in afghanistan under
25:13
taliban rule we must do all we can to
25:15
ensure the safety and security of u.s
25:18
citizens and our afghan allies and
25:20
partners who stood with us for over two
25:22
decades
25:24
we must do all we can to ensure the
25:25
safety and security of women in
25:27
afghanistan who
25:29
under control of the taliban have
25:31
already seen their liberties and
25:33
freedoms eroded and their lives are
25:35
placed in jeopardy as a result and we
25:37
must do all we can to ensure the safety
25:39
and security of lgbtqi afghans with the
25:43
taliban’s takeover of the country lgbtqi
25:47
afghans face the prospect of a violent
25:49
death
25:50
sharia law already cemented in
25:52
afghanistan’s constitution
25:54
prohibits all forms of same-sex activity
25:57
and makes same-sex activity punishable
25:59
by death
26:01
just as it was for isis in iraq sharia
26:03
law is the taliban’s guiding compass as
26:06
it solidifies its rule over
26:07
afghanistan’s government and society
26:11
that’s why i led 63 of my house
26:13
colleagues in a letter to secretary
26:15
anthony blinken urging him to expand the
26:17
state department’s priority 2
26:19
designation to grant lgbtqi afghans
26:23
access to the united states refugee
26:24
admissions program
26:26
while the united states evacuated
26:28
thousands of afghans before the
26:30
withdrawal
26:31
lgbtqi afghans continue to live in fear
26:34
the united states has the power to
26:36
protect the lives of countless
26:38
individuals
26:40
who
26:41
face
26:42
living under a regime that threatens
26:43
their very existence and we’ve got to
26:45
use that power for good this is not some
26:48
abstract threat to lgbtqi afghans this
26:51
is a clear and present danger
26:53
in july a taliban judge promised that
26:56
once taliban forces had taken over the
26:58
country that they would implement sharia
27:00
law and seek to prosecute and execute
27:03
lgbtqi afghans he said and i quote
27:08
for homosexuals there can be two
27:10
punishments either stoning or he must
27:12
stand behind a wall that will fall down
27:15
on him
27:16
i know that should chill us all to our
27:18
core
27:19
and if there are those who don’t
27:20
understand the danger or need further
27:23
persuading i urge them to simply read
27:26
the words and hear the stories of
27:28
lgbtqii afghans themselves
27:31
laila a transgender woman in afghanistan
27:33
says quote i am terrified it’s like a
27:36
nightmare i don’t feel safe even in my
27:39
room i’m scared of the taliban when i
27:41
see them i feel they will know who i am
27:44
and they will come to beat me
27:45
kick me or send me to prison
27:48
as it has been reported in the
27:50
international press some transgender
27:52
women are growing beards while lesbians
27:54
have said they are feeling under
27:56
pressure to be quote more feminine
27:59
sunita a lesbian says quote if they
28:02
found out that i am a girl and a lesbian
28:04
it will make them angry they can rape
28:07
and kill me says sunita
28:09
a group of taliban
28:11
with guns she continues came to my house
28:14
after i left my home they spoke to my
28:16
family and told them to reveal my
28:19
whereabouts otherwise they will punish
28:22
everyone
28:23
while the bible administration has been
28:24
a champion of lgbtq plus rights in the
28:27
united states and abroad in the face of
28:29
the current reality in afghanistan more
28:32
is needed and it’s needed now
28:35
canada announced on august 14th that it
28:37
would resettle more than 20 000 afghan
28:39
citizens with an emphasis on protecting
28:42
lgbtqi afghans women and others
28:45
typically targeted by the taliban the
28:47
united states has yet to announce any
28:49
such policy
28:50
policy for lgbtqi afghans that’s why
28:54
we’re urging them to do just that and
28:56
why i’m so grateful of the work of hrc
28:59
and the panelists here today to keep
29:02
this conversation going we have to
29:04
better understand this crisis and help
29:07
us work toward a resolution that
29:08
protects lgbtqi afghans and their
29:11
families
29:12
thank you all so much
29:15
thank you thank you so much for joining
29:18
us today and we appreciate your efforts
29:20
to keep this issue alive
29:23
so
29:25
let me ask um
29:27
kamali a question we’ve now heard some
29:29
of the things which we can do as
29:31
citizens um but let me ask you
29:34
what are the five top things that
29:37
citizens out they’re listening and
29:40
others can do to help
29:42
expedite passage
29:44
for lgbtq refugees from afghanistan
29:48
protect them while they’re there
29:50
and help them in the resettlement
29:51
process once they get to other countries
29:57
yeah thanks for the question um
30:01
so
30:02
i think first of all um
30:05
you know signing on to the 10 point plan
30:08
is a simple and effective thing that
30:11
all hrc members can do to
30:14
ensure that the buying administration
30:16
understands that there is a large amount
30:19
of
30:20
members of the lgbqi community here in
30:22
the united states that
30:23
demand that
30:26
actions are taking place in order to
30:29
protect people at risk uh of course also
30:33
there’s a
30:36
one of the silver linings about this in
30:38
many crisis is that there are people who
30:41
are willing to step up and help and if
30:43
you go to welcome dot us
30:45
uh there’s a coalition of
30:48
organizations civil society members uh
30:51
that are
30:52
ready to step up and help protect
30:54
persons at risk
30:56
um
30:57
i think uh you know
30:59
uh
31:00
if you listening to my dinamat you know
31:03
that uh their
31:05
this situation
31:07
has require required folks to
31:10
uh
31:12
do some pretty extraordinary
31:15
uh
31:16
uh activism and support of people whose
31:18
lives are at risk
31:20
and so
31:21
you know following them out and
31:22
understanding firsthand
31:24
listening to what’s actually happening
31:27
to people at risk is really crucial um
31:30
to really understand uh just how dire
31:33
the situation is for afghans
31:35
um
31:36
uh
31:37
that’s the third thing um of course you
31:40
know you uh many people at hrc or
31:43
friends of rainbow railroad continue
31:45
going to supporting
31:47
um
31:48
our work and following the situation
31:50
widely uh but not just in afghanistan
31:53
and i really want to stress this because
31:55
you know
31:57
uh
31:58
it’s one thing to
32:00
really be concerned about situation
32:02
afghanistan and other countries while
32:04
it’s um in the media but it’s most
32:07
important that you continue to pay close
32:09
attention to these crises when it’s not
32:11
because when the the when the u.s media
32:15
turns its tension away from afghanistan
32:17
the people who are still there are going
32:19
to be further displaced and actually in
32:21
more danger and that leads to my fifth
32:23
and final point is that the time for
32:26
action is now and i’m gonna
32:29
say this very
32:31
clearly so that the membership can
32:33
understand
32:34
that
32:35
governments have the power to
32:39
move on this now
32:41
uh i’m gonna you know
32:44
i’m gonna
32:45
i agree with everything that mark says
32:47
but i’ll make it a slight adjustment
32:49
that yes while
32:51
the tools are limited at the moment
32:54
there are still tools at the us’s
32:55
disposal uh and the biggest tool right
32:58
now is actually
33:00
picking up the phone calling them out
33:02
and others and understanding that civil
33:05
society has
33:07
referred hundreds of people for
33:10
immediate relocation that’s the biggest
33:12
actual lift is identifying people for
33:16
the tools that we have at the disposal
33:18
and so one thing that every single
33:20
person who’s listening to this can do
33:21
right now is call your lawmaker and tell
33:24
them to put pressure on secretary
33:26
blinken to use all the tools at the
33:28
disposal to partner with civil society
33:31
members and organizations who can
33:34
who can refer and identify people at
33:37
risk right now for immediate
33:39
resettlement in the united states
33:42
thanks kimali let me just ask you a
33:45
quick follow-up um one of the things
33:47
that rainbow railroad does is you also
33:49
work with people who are being resettled
33:51
in this country
33:53
what um
33:54
what are some of the things
33:56
that u.s citizens can do
33:59
if
34:00
lgbtqi afghans come to their community
34:03
what can they do to invite them and to
34:05
help them i know some of this is on that
34:07
fabulous uh website welcome dot us but
34:11
maybe you could just talk a little bit
34:12
about that as well in the u.s and in
34:14
other third countries
34:16
so there’s many tools the u.s has at its
34:18
disposal to
34:20
help resettle refugees
34:22
um i think there needs to be
34:25
opportunities for just
34:27
immediate referrals uh into the united
34:30
states and find
34:32
mechanisms to do that but one one tool
34:35
that will likely be at um our disposal
34:38
is
34:39
uh
34:40
one that
34:42
that needs individuals in the united
34:46
states to help sponsor and support
34:48
people who arrive i think we all
34:50
recognize that being a refugee is hard
34:52
and being an lgbtqi refugee is
34:54
particularly hard especially in the
34:56
united states uh especially uh you know
34:59
in metropolitan areas where
35:02
you know support for lgbti people who
35:05
are from the united states is difficult
35:07
and so
35:08
what we should be preparing for
35:10
no matter where you are in the country
35:12
is can you
35:14
are you willing to help receive and
35:18
support lgqi persons that means
35:20
potentially helping sponsor individuals
35:22
and our friends at immigration equality
35:25
and other organizations are really
35:27
looking at tools to allow uh citizens to
35:31
come to the united states be partnered
35:33
with a sponsor welcoming community but
35:35
that means resources that means you
35:38
gotta understand you know
35:39
if you
35:41
you know following up the things that
35:42
namak was saying you could understand
35:44
that when if a person has managed to
35:46
escape
35:47
once they arrive to the united states
35:48
they’re gonna have nothing on their
35:50
person right they fled under duress uh
35:52
and that means real support uh
35:56
to help with the trauma
35:58
from escaping um death and violence um
36:01
just to help rebuild their lives and to
36:04
adjust to being a citizen of the united
36:05
states
36:07
thank you so there are things that
36:09
people can do
36:12
i think that’s important i think there
36:13
are things that people can do and
36:15
and
36:16
you know being silent is not one of them
36:20
that’s probably the biggest message
36:22
so as we wrap up our conversation um
36:27
neymar i’m going to ask you what are
36:28
your final thoughts about
36:31
how these steps will might give hope to
36:35
lgbtq africans who are still inside the
36:38
country and who may be
36:41
either looking you know and looking to
36:43
get out or if they can’t in the short
36:46
run knowing that there are options for
36:48
them going forward
36:50
yeah i mean you know
36:51
as every day passes you know afghanistan
36:54
i kind of liken it it’s becoming like an
36:56
islamic north korea you know every day
36:58
that the borders are getting sealed uh
37:01
you know the communication and also the
37:03
what the internet and mobile
37:05
communication the taliban are tampering
37:06
that we saw that like for example in
37:08
pine ship problems it completely shut it
37:10
down so
37:11
they’re they’re tapping into these lgbt
37:14
groups um they’re tracking members of
37:16
lgbtqia community by geolocation i know
37:19
this because several people in my group
37:21
who escaped invaded capture they were
37:23
tracked even after they were hiding so
37:25
when people say like why didn’t they get
37:27
out why are they still there they how
37:29
would they do that you know it’s very
37:31
impossible a lot of these people do not
37:32
even have passports so they don’t even
37:34
have valid passport how does a
37:35
transgender person who has on their
37:38
passport mail go to a passport office
37:40
once the taliban starts issuing
37:42
passwords that’s recognized and say hey
37:44
i’d like to get a passport and then
37:46
looks like a female they turn themselves
37:47
in they’re going to get that’s like a
37:48
death with so when people say you know
37:51
how why didn’t they why did they wait to
37:53
the last minute they should have left
37:54
before it was not possible to leave
37:56
before lgbtqi people were being deported
37:59
even if they reached europe because they
38:00
said you came from a liberated country
38:02
you came we went and liberated
38:04
afghanistan there’s nato there there’s
38:05
u.s there and we know that’s not true
38:08
they were still being persecuted quietly
38:10
uh and killed and fined and imprisoned
38:13
and raped in all those horrific stories
38:15
but now it’s like at least under that
38:17
regime they could find a way to to get
38:20
out here there’s no outlet so at least
38:22
right now if this 10-point plan gets
38:24
passed it will ensure them like it will
38:27
give them some hope that you know what
38:28
if there’s a lifeline of support if we
38:30
can manage somehow
38:32
muster up whatever willpower and
38:34
resources we have to get out of this
38:36
country even to a hostile neighboring
38:39
country then you know what then we can
38:41
survive we’ll be able to make it
38:43
otherwise it’s like if we don’t pass
38:45
this plan it’s like they’re just going
38:46
to start giving up and when we’re
38:48
talking about how many people like the
38:49
kinsey study says about 10 is is lgbtq
38:53
so in a country of 40 million people
38:55
we’re talking like upwards of four
38:57
million people and so the the list that
39:00
you know rainbow railroad has my list of
39:02
about 450 people and rainbow railroads
39:05
and everybody else is this is like a
39:06
little over a thousand people so we’re
39:08
just scratching the surface we’re not
39:09
even like we’re at 0.01 of what the
39:12
potential of the lgbtqia community is
39:14
but these are the people who are at with
39:17
the front lines in fighting and
39:18
championing for lgbtqi rights if they
39:21
get out they can be a force multiplied
39:23
they can be provide so much uh oxygen
39:26
for the people inside the country they
39:27
can help
39:28
do they can they can do the work that
39:30
we’re doing and support their friends
39:32
their communities their comrades so
39:34
that’s all i’m asking for i have a
39:36
gofundme page that i started if you
39:38
would please
39:39
i urge you every dollar you spend every
39:41
donation you make whether small big it
39:44
really will go a long way you can find
39:45
it on my social media pages
39:48
i would really
39:49
need your support because a lot of
39:51
organizations are swamped everybody’s
39:53
dealing with an entire country falling
39:55
so
39:56
um a lot of these organizations it’s
39:58
like
39:59
they’re telling us you know what we
40:00
can’t really support lgbt communicate
40:02
because we’re already helping other
40:02
people so the lgbt community at the end
40:05
of the day has to be
40:06
sadly to say it has to be lgbt people
40:09
coming to the rest of lgbtq people
40:11
because
40:13
if we don’t support our own community no
40:15
one else is going to do it
40:17
thank you
40:18
thank you nima um a plea from the heart
40:21
and i think the message that comes from
40:24
this panel overall is that you can do
40:27
something
40:28
the time is now
40:29
there are organizations that desperately
40:32
need your help there are things which
40:34
you as individuals can do
40:36
can sign that petition go to that
40:38
website double welcome dot us it so many
40:42
resources there what you can do
40:45
listen to activists like namat
40:48
call your lawmakers
40:50
call on them to push the us to take
40:53
every step to
40:55
identify and refer people and get them
40:57
out the folks who want to come out so
41:00
do something and do it now i think that
41:03
is the call that’s emerging from this
41:06
conversation
41:07
i want to thank
41:09
each one of our panelists mark
41:11
kemali so much for joining us today for
41:15
giving of yourselves for the work that
41:17
you do every day i want to thank all the
41:20
folks behind the scenes who helped make
41:22
this conversation possible
41:24
and i want to thank each one of you the
41:27
viewers out there for being here for
41:30
being present for listening and above
41:32
all for taking action
41:34
thank you very much and
41:37
good day good evening good night to you
41:39
all

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Human Rights Campaign

The Human Rights Campaign is organized and will be operated for the promotion of the social welfare of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. By inspiring and engaging individuals and communities, HRC strives to end discrimination against LGBTQ people and realize a world that achieves fundamental fairness and equality for all.

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation is organized for the charitable and educational purposes of promoting public education and welfare for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer community. HRC Foundation envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

The Human Rights Campaign envisions a world where lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer people are ensured equality and embraced as full members of society at home, at work and in every community.

