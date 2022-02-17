Parenting Poetry, Part Deux

Welcome to the second part of my series, “Parenting Poetry.” You can find my first installment right here, and I am intending this to be an ongoing theme on my Medium account.

I’ve started my sixth book. It’s titled “Kids Ruin Everything” and if they stop bothering me every five minutes, I should be able to publish it before I die. The poems in these articles will be part of that book, and be the intros to the chapters and stories within.

Enjoy.

…

Thanks for the Warning

It was ten PM on a Sunday night,

Comfy and cozy and nestled in tight

On the couch was dear mom

Watching one of her shows,

Completely relaxed (as relaxed as it goes).

When out from the corner

Of her transfixed gaze

Came the shadow of a child

Still in sleepy haze.

“Why aren’t you in bed?”

Mom asked her young spawn.

The child approached,

And then through a yawn

Said, “I forgot to tell you-“

Mom, instantly pale,

“-tomorrow I need cupcakes for the school’s bake sale.”

…

The Bedroom

Venturing into

The child’s room,

What will I find?

It smells like doom.

Something old, something new,

Something borrowed, something blue.

A wedding rhyme, sure,

But teen’s rooms, also true.

Cleaning time,

Piles of clothes.

Is this a sandwich?

No one knows.

I swear I saw

From corner of eye

Something move

In this pigsty.

This room’s a disaster,

Like war-torn Beirut,

Thank goodness I’m wearing

A good Hazmat suit.

The Laundry

Approaching the dryer

Hesitant, but optimistic

That maybe today will be different.

Opening the door

Removing clothes, now clean

The folding begins.

The lint filter sits full

Candy wrappers, paper and rocks

What in the actual shit.

Piece by piece

They are examined

Pants and shirts and socks.

Like a person confessing

His deepest secrets and sins

The clothes reveal themselves.

One leg in, one sleeve out

Mismatched socks, outturned pockets

Like there was a clothing orgy.

Every item turned inside out

A shirt stuffed inside a pant leg

How the fuck does that even happen?

The dryer closes, items still inside

Craning my neck, I exclaim

“YOU CAN JUST FOLD THIS YOURSELF.”

…

***