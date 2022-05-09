Patrick Roche – Hocus Pocus [Video]

By Button Poetry

Patrick Roche, performing “Hocus Pocus”

Transcript provided by YouTube (unedited)

i

love hocus pocus right the 90s halloween

movie with

bette midler sarah jessica parker and

kathy najimy as salem witches

as a child watching the sanderson

sisters consume their victims

everyone would joke that i would never

have to worry about that

the joke being that no one would want to

eat me because i’m too

thin i resisted the urge to

say oh my god okay so

like the witches weren’t actually eating

anything they were just sucking

the energy out of children to maintain

their youth like

were you paying attention at all

instead i laughed proud that someone

noticed how little space i can take up

no one prods too much when you’re all

magic and party trick

watch how much i can suck in my stomach

you can count every one of my ribs and

my vertebrae i bet you can fit your hand

around my whole arm

this body the best show in town

it’s so easy to tell someone you forgot

to eat breakfast if you were it the

right way

i’ve learned every trick how to hide the

dark magic and only show

the cape and confetti watch me

regurgitate

handkerchief after handkerchief watch me

swallow fire

and swords and nothing else

i weighed myself every day conjured

excuses for meals buried food

in the garbage can down the drain in the

napkin

the sleight of hand was the hardest part

to master

i learned the telltale signs of

disordered eating as a teenager but

as far as i could tell boys don’t get

that kind of sick

no one told me they could we didn’t have

a name for that but

haven’t people always been mystified by

the nameless

the unknown what we don’t understand

haven’t we always called that

magic what is more witchcraft than the

way this body keeps moving forward even

when i put nothing into it

even when my hair falls out in the

shower even when this body tells me

every day it is dying

but trudges still i mean what an

abomination

how should i name this this dead thing i

call a body or body i call it a dead

thing buried

day after day if i if i start

robbing my own grave begin a slow

resurrection

slice into the chicken breast instead of

my silhouette and swallow it all does

that count

would it make any difference what do you

call a body that

can’t hold anything not even itself

but still tries to live is it a phoenix

or uh undead is it a a rebirth or just

trying to make a zombie walk with the

living

i tried eating regularly i always gave

up after a few days i assumed

this body was a lost cause too much

torch

and rot decaying taxidermy mounted on

the wall

rusted fossil ready for museum or

morgue or freak show

step right up keep your eyes peeled

you just might witness the greatest

disappearing act you’ve ever seen

look it’s happening

right now

