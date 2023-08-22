Patti Katter: Wake Up With Patti

In this episode of the Championship Leadership podcast, Nate is with Patti Katter. They talk about her podcast Wake Up With Patti, her story of being a military spouse and the tremendous responsibility that comes with it, and so much more.

In This Episode:

[2:01] What does championship leadership mean to Patti?

[2:41] Who is Patti Katter and what brought her to where she is today?

[8:46] Wake Up With Patti.

[9:17] Leaders that have influenced her.

[12:40] Her vision, future plans, and the impact she wants to make.

[14:55] A turning point inside of her life.

[18:40] Episode takeaways.

Important Quotes:

“The more successful I am; the more people I can reach.”

“Do not take other people’s actions to your heart that you put your own self out, you have to keep going and keep pushing through.”

“Quit talking about what you are going to do, and actually write down some tangible goals.”

About The Guest:

Patti Katter’s background and life experiences are a mixture of ups and downs, highs and lows, wins and losses, and so much more that has given her the ability to inspire and help others in a way that few others can.

She is the wife of a combat-injured veteran and has helped him navigate the arduous journey through the military healthcare system to find the treatment he needs and has met with Presidents and government officials to positively change policies for military veterans and their families.

Patti is also a member and advocate of multiple non-profit organizations, a contributing author of three books, and is also a Talk Show Personality for Heroes Media Group as the co-host of “The Decision Hour”; a podcast dedicated to highlighting every day heroes and helping us all make positive choices and decisions for the benefit of everyone around us.

“Overcoming trials with triumph” is a personal mantra Patti has not only applied to her own life and family, it’s also the driving belief she has used for over a decade to inspire others as they face life’s challenges and seek personal growth.

