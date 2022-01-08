Pay It Forward: Sprinkle Kindness Like Confetti

“Unexpected kindness is the most powerful, least costly, and most underrated agent of human change.” — Bob Kerrey

When you can be anything, be kind — and if your child asks you to care for their stuffed animal, take the job seriously.

My husband and children went on a ski trip (I have to work), and one of my children (“papa”) left a note accompanying one of his favourite stuffed animals on my pillow, “Please take care of Spots for me.”

Spots, accompanying a note from “papa” — “Please take care of me.” (Photo by Shutterstock.com)

I hope this story reminds you, no matter how small, we always have an opportunity to make a positive impact on someone else – even in their absence.

For parents, we don’t need to be in their immediate space to be a good example for our children. Our children soak in our actions: how we treat others, respond to stress, navigate feelings, work hard to achieve our goals and show up when asked.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

…

When we meet situations with kindness and compassion, and take action to make someone else’s day a little brighter, this has a ripple effect on others.

What if everyone reading this, responded by doing something, anything, to positively impact a friend, neighbour or stranger?

…

I have been randomly sending these photos to my son to bring further joy to his day while he is away. Guess what? It’s bringing a bright light to my own day, too – and that of my parents who are joining in with the fun!

Spots enjoyed Lego building with Charmander and Toothless. He got some exercise in the snow. And, after that play took a nap on his “papa’s” pillow.

Spots even joined me for a walk and bird watching.

Spots got into mischief, stealing “grandma’s” coffee and sneaking into the candy jar. In between, Spots was inspired by “papa” and took some time to practice piano.

Then, it was bedtime: time for a bath, brushing teeth and reading a story.

Spread kindness.

Need more inspiration?

Kris Bedenian reflects on the last year and brings a heartwarming perspective of time with her teenage son that resonated strongly with me in Delicate Contemplation Isn’t Always Easy — it certainly is possible.

Vidya Sury, Collecting Smiles strives to make smiles every day and this story about a coffee shop and their “coffee wall” with warm your heart.

Nancy Blackman talks about the effects of gratitude in this story celebrating the ushering in of a new year. Notably, the essence of the article is applicable at any time of year.

Andrea María Portal Ruiz cheers you on to believe in yourself and how the transcends to making the world a better place in her article.

…

Takeaway

Kindness isn’t always a grand gesture. In fact, it is often quite the opposite: a small act within our daily living that make someone else’s day a little brighter.

By embracing kindness, we champion ourselves and create a momentum to uplift others — paying it forward, one act and many people at a time.

Perhaps it’s holding a door for a stranger, letting someone go in front of you at the grocery store, saying “hello” to the clerk when shopping or a simple smile to someone on the street passing by.

Perhaps it’s baking cookies for your neighbours, or sharing extra produce from your garden with someone down the street.

Maybe it’s texting a friend with a simple note to say, “Thinking of you. Hope you’re having a good day!”

Or, it might be taking a bit more time and sending a handwritten note to a friend in the mail.

Ultimately, kindness is intuitive.

It really it in our nature — and it is overthinking kindness that leads to selfish and destructive behaviour.

Let the note from my child be your lasting impression to give you the motivation to be kind, if you’re not already feeling it.

Kindness is within all of us — we just need to take action.

—

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***