People in a Healthy Relationship Do These 5 Things Every Day

I’m a huge believer that being in a healthy relationship can enhance your overall life on so many levels.

But how do you know if the relationship you’re currently in is a healthy one?

If you’ve had past dating experiences that weren’t so nice, it’s guaranteed that you’ll have a hard time concluding what’s a healthy relationship actually looks like.

Because as many people say, this type of relationship can somewhat feel… boring. It’s so stable, and there’s no emotional roller-coaster, just like how you had it in any toxic relationship.

But to give you quick insights, here are what most people in a healthy relationship do. If you tick all these points, then maybe it’s a good idea to never let this relationship go.

…

1. They encourage each other to take some time alone

Taking a break is necessary.

People in a toxic relationship will freak out with this concept because they believe in spending as much as they can together to keep it going. But healthy couples always do it the other way around.

They’re fully aware that in order to make the relationship healthy and stable, they also need to recharge and do things outside of it. This will eventually help them come back to their partner with fresh energy.

I never thought this concept actually worked before, but now, after being in a healthy relationship myself, I can’t imagine revolving my whole life just around my relationship.

2. They know how to set the boundaries right

We all have our own values and boundaries before entering any relationships. Now the question is, does your current partner value those? Because it’s a non-negotiable thing if you’re in a healthy relationship.

Yes, you’re committed and devoted your time to them, but that doesn’t mean you have to give up your core life values. And your partner has no other option but to respect them.

This applies in many areas of your life. Let’s say if your partner is the type of person who doesn’t think saving is important, but you do, then he should never try to change his mind about it.

I’ve dated a guy who all he did was try to change my life. I wanted a career he disagreed with. Dating a person like this will not only make you lose yourself in the process, but also, you can never stand up for yourself in the future.

3. They trust each other

This is an obvious point, but many people seem to ignore it.

Telling your partner, you trust them isn’t enough. You have to show it through your actions. And the healthiest couples out there know this. They don’t just say they have no doubts over their partner again and again.

They also let the partner know by not being overly jealous or protective. They also don’t do things that can ruin the relationship, such as hacking their phone’s partner or starting an unnecessary fight.

I’ve seen many couples who fight because one of them “found out” they like other people’s Instagram posts, and they get mad over it. Then not long after, it’d escalate to “are you cheating on me?!” fight.

That’s just one of the examples of how you actually don’t trust your partner. Actions speak louder, so pay attention more to what they do, not what they tell you.

4. They communicate their needs properly

Here’s the thing. I had a major problem with communicating my needs. I didn’t want my partner to see I’m somehow clingy, but after some time, I figured if I didn’t tell him, then that’d only build up some resentment.

So now I’m trying my best to communicate those needs. Even if it’s just a little thing such as, “I need the goodnight/morning texts.” And that’s how trust grows in a relationship as well.

People in a healthy relationship aren’t afraid of expressing their feelings to their partners. However, they also know how to communicate with them without offending their partner.

5. They give compliments to each other

Admiration towards each other plays a huge role in keeping a relationship healthy.

That’s why if you haven’t noticed, people in a healthy relationship tend to give a compliment to their partner every day. It’s like a small reassurance on its own. For me personally, this action is a small reminder of how lucky I am to have such a loving partner.

This looks like something insignificant, but over time you’ll notice the difference in the dynamic of your relationship. The amount of respect would increase, and the bond would become stronger.

So give this a try if you haven’t.

…

For a recap, here’s what healthy couples do every day to each other:

They encourage each other to take some alone time. They know this is crucial to keep the connection strong and stable.

When it comes to boundaries, they highly respect them and do not try to change them. A toxic relationship will have you do the other way around.

They don’t just say they trust their partner, but they show it through their actions. They also aren’t overly jealous/protective.

When they have their needs unmet, they talk it out rather than brush it off.

Giving a compliment to each other is a habit that comes naturally for them. It’s a small way for them to show gratitude.

…

