We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Home / Featured Content / Persuasion: Is It a Skill I Should Hone?

Persuasion: Is It a Skill I Should Hone?

Is persuasion a good or bad trait?

by Leave a Comment

 

If you have ever wondered if persuasion is a good or a bad thing, you may have thought that it can only be used in a negative way. However, this isn’t always the case. At times, you can utilize persuasion for a good reason, and if you already are skilled at persuasion, it might be something you want to develop further. Here’s a look at what persuasion is and how it can be used.

What is Persuasion?

When it comes to persuasion, this is the ability to make someone believe in the same thing you believe in. Consider if you own an ice cream shop and you want people to believe that it is the best ice cream shop in the area. You may tell them about your fresh ingredients and how you make all the flavors by hand yourself. These things can lend credence to your argument and get people to want to eat the ice cream at your shop.

In this instance, persuasion was used in an effective manner, and it was used for the good of your business.

The word persuasion is sometimes thought to be only a negative thing, but it can be used either way. If someone is trying to persuade you to break the law or do something unethical, this is not something you should follow.

However, if they are just trying to tell you what they believe in, this is something that you may want to hear them out about, so you can find out more information.

Should I Use Persuasion?

In many aspects of life, persuasion can be used, but it isn’t something you will have to be concerned about. People may ask for your opinion or to explain why you like something, but they probably won’t expect you to sway them to like what you like.

However, in a business setting, this may be a little bit different. If you think about the products you buy and the places you eat, you might notice that you use these services because you have been persuaded to do so, such as the customer service you receive or the taste. This doesn’t have to be something dishonest or complicated. You may prefer a brand over another or want to eat at a specific hamburger stall, while another family member may have different opinions on these things. This is to be expected.

Harvard Business Review explains that persuasion may work because people like to choose, instead of being on the fence. They might want to have an opinion on a certain topic rather than be indifferent. This can benefit you if you are trying to sell them a service.

If you are skilled when it comes to persuasion, maybe you are a salesperson for instance, this is not something that you should be embarrassed about. It is okay to use your persuasion skills, and even improve them if this is something that you would like to do.

How to Improve Your Persuasion Ability

To learn more about how to increase your persuasion, you can read BetterHelp articles for an improved understanding.

You may also want to consider online therapy. A therapist should be able to tell you how to improve your persuasion and use it in the best ways possible. In other words, therapy may help you work on your mental health, so you can be sure you are handling everything in an ethical manner.

Leadership courses may also be a place to learn persuasion techniques. When you are responsible for managing a team, you may need persuasion skills to be able to get them to complete the tasks that they must accomplish. This is something to think about if you work in a corporate setting.

Keep in mind that you can use persuasion in a number of different situations, and some will be more serious than others. You may need to convince your toddler to try broccoli or persuade your boss to give you a raise. While both of these things may seem daunting, if you are able to grow your skills, you should be able to reach your persuasion goals.

Conclusion

When you are wondering if you should work on your persuasion, this depends on if it is something you want to do. Regardless of if you have persuasive skills or not, there are aspects that can be taught to you. Go ahead and do some research on the internet and if you are interested, you can also talk to a therapist to gain additional insight.

Determine what you want to be able to accomplish and try your best to meet your goals. When you aren’t trying to hurt anyone or convince a person to do something against their will, there’s no reason to think that persuasion is something off-putting.

Photo Credit: iStock

