Pheromones: What They Are and What They Do

If you have ever smelled a newborn baby, you may be familiar with how they smell. It is something that does not occur at any other time, and it isn’t present for very long. This concept is a lot like how pheromones work. This article will explain what pheromones are and what their purpose is.

What is a Pheromone?



You may have a vague idea of what a pheromone is or have heard the term in conversation.

Generally speaking, a pheromone is a chemical released by an animal that may affect another animal. For example, if a female dog is in heat, they may release a pheromone that tells male dogs that they are ready to mate. Many animals are able to use pheromones, even things like insects.

This is thought to be the same way pheromones work in the case of human beings as well. They may be a factor in finding a partner.

Something that makes pheromones a bit different than other chemicals that the body may release is that this is done outside the body. For example, they are said to be a lot like hormones, which are released inside the body.

It is also something that might affect either the opposite gender or another species entirely. A pheromone may give an animal a clue on how to approach when to stay away, or if there is a danger.

Do Humans Have Pheromones?

Many experts believe that human beings have pheromones. Others think that this is something that doesn’t exist. However, research conducted by the Journal of Advanced Research suggests that pheromones may play a role in finding love and when it comes to sex.

In the case of humans, pheromones may be a factor when you find yourself attracted to someone. Essentially, your brain is able to process the pheromones although you may not be aware of this. It can lead to physiological responses as well.

The reality of if there are pheromones and what they do is something that is still being investigated by researchers and will likely need to be studied for some time. It is thought that humans are unable to process pheromones because of an organ called the VOD or vomeronasal organ, which is either not present after a child is born or has no known purpose. This is the organ that is used to process pheromones in animals. As a 2013 study explains, it seems more likely that there are pheromones present in all the body’s secretions, and when they are smelled by humans, this may attract them or change their moods.

There is also information that indicates that some people may be able to smell pheromones and others may not. Each person’s pheromones may be a different strength. This may be the reason that science hasn’t been able to significantly measure them or determine how they work.

Pheromone Products

You have likely seen products that are designed to attract a mate or claim that they have hormones that will help you in the bedroom. Many of these things may have synthetic chemicals or hormones in them, but this doesn’t mean that they have human pheromones.

It is up to you to do research on any product that you want to buy before you purchase it. This is a good idea since you probably don’t want to use a product that may be dangerous for your health.

How to Attract a Mate

If you are having trouble attracting a mate and are concerned that you are doing something wrong, you can always think about talking to a therapist about this type of issue. They may be able to provide advice on how to talk to dates, adjustments to the way you approach certain situations and much more.

Some think you can only talk to a therapist is you have a mental health condition, but this isn’t the case. Whenever you feel like you need someone to talk to, you are able to reach out to a professional mental health worker. They will usually be able to teach you invaluable techniques to address the circumstances that are bothering you and may also be able to help keep things in perspective.

Overview

While there is no solid consensus on whether humans are affected by pheromones, you may still be attracted to someone based on the way they smell. This is something that your body might respond to without you thinking about it, which is unique.

On the other hand, many health professionals and researchers believe that humans have pheromones, and they are utilized when it comes to physical attraction.

Think about this the next time you are on a date, and you may just get a laugh out of the concept.

Photo Credit: iStock