Diabetes is a serious medical condition that results when blood sugar is too high for extended periods of time. The body fails to produce enough of the hormone insulin, made by the pancreas, which helps the overall glucose from food particles to get into the cells for energy. In 2019, the global adult population that suffered from diabetes was 9.3%, however, this number is expected to rise to 11% by the year 2024.

Diabetes can also increase the risk of heart attack, stroke, or nerve damage. Diabetes can lead to physical issues like obesity, weakness and balance problems. Regular physical activities and exercise can help ease other underlying concerns and lower high blood sugar levels. We’ll be talking about a physical therapy guide for diabetes conditions.

The Prominence Of Physical Therapy For A Diabetes Patient

Physical therapists help diabetics with their active and safe exercise programs. This can develop and improve the ability to move, reduce physical pain, and help heal diabetes-related skin issues. They record blood glucose levels for a complete assessment of flexibility, energy, endurance, balance, and sensation of feet. Exercise plans are customized and tailor-made according to their medical records, body readings, and past reports.

Investing In Physical Therapy Can Prompt The Following Advantages:

Improve Physical Ability – Physical therapy can boost and recover bodily movements focusing on the flexibility of the joints. Helping to restore strength and flexibility. Certain exercises are given to the patients to regain endurance and stamina. To improve daily life and reduce dependency, coordination and balance are prescribed. Diabetes can lead to an inability to walk properly. A physical therapist might assign a cane or stick initially to maintain the balance. Physical therapies are thoroughly supervised sessions to provide a healthy and safe environment for the patients. Control Blood Sugar Levels – Physical therapy and regular exercises can help control blood sugar levels. Exercises prescribed by a physical therapist along with closely monitoring blood sugar levels, can help patients control diabetes. Closely monitoring your blood sugar levels before and after the exercise sessions helps to avoid low blood sugar levels. Physical therapists work closely with dieticians, nutritionists, and physicians to improve the diet plan and ultimately assist in helping to control blood sugar levels. Reduce Pain Levels – Physical therapy is considered to be a safe way of treating chronic pain. With the help of different exercises, techniques, and technologies, there can be a significant reduction in pain levels. A physical therapist can help advise you about Neurotherapy. It is an amalgamation of different ways to protect the painful areas that can make them less sensitive to diabetic nerve pain. It works not only on the physical but also the emotional issues.

Conclusion

This safe and effective way to help t1d and t2d patients is, therefore, a suitable physical therapy guide for diabetes. Professional physical therapists are trained to improve the environment for patients, to provide them with a healthier lifestyle. Staying fit and keeping your mind calm are the only keys to a healthy life.

