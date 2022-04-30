Picasso’s Ghost

[Many of us are caught in the following predicament: we have tremendous pent-up wanderlust, but we don’t feel that it’s quite safe enough to travel yet. So, let me present you with some excerpts from my book A Writer’s Paris to help slake some of that wanderlust, while at the same time providing you with lessons of values to writers and all creatives. These essays also connect to my recent book Redesign Your Mind, as they present new ways of thinking about the creative process and the writing life.]

Beauty is such a tricky business. First of all, we are built to appreciate it. Appreciating beauty is a genetic matter, part of our biological makeup. When you turn to your lover and whisper, “Isn’t that a gorgeous sunset?” you are posing a rhetorical question. You have no doubt but that your lover agrees. If your lover were to reply, “No, what’s beautiful about it?” you would presume that an alien had taken up residence in his or her body—an alien or a French Structural Postmodernist.

As postmodern people, we have rightly learned to be suspicious even of our genetic inclination to find the beautiful beautiful. Who or what might be making a fool of us and using our innate sense of beauty against us? Might that gorgeous sunset not be the direct result of five-alarm smog? Certainly. Correctly suspicious, we’re forced to deconstruct beauty and exclaim, Don’t try to fool me with beautiful things! Maybe that prose is beautiful, maybe that face is beautiful, maybe that commercial is beautiful, but so what? It’s probably just some sort of gimmick!

We want to stand wholeheartedly for beauty, but we know that we can’t. We know too much. That knowledge, very much like the knowledge of good and evil, plays psychological tricks on us. Understanding the power of beauty to seduce and manipulate, to mean nothing, we get a little grumpy and a little feisty and come close to advocating for ugliness.

Out of precisely such feelings emerged modern art. Modern artists painted images of urinals not because they were in love with urinals, but because they couldn’t stomach the easy glory that an iris or a sunset would have garnered. They wanted to earn their sense of heroism, and not have blue ribbons handed to them because they could imitate Bouguereau or Fantin-Latour.

When (as you certainly should) you visit the Centre Pompidou, Paris’s outlandish contemporary art museum, keep this in mind. Every artist featured there could have painted an image of an iris or a sunset. Instead you will see odd and sometimes eloquent work that only makes sense in the context of Deconstruction.

Of the more eloquent variety is a sardine can bed—a sardine can the size of a queen bed. This oddity so amused my daughter Natalya and me that we searched high and low in the gift shop for a postcard reproduction. Not spotting one, we had to commit a tourist misdemeanor: I distracted the guard while Natalya snapped a picture.

Then, laughing, we made our escape down the outside escalator with its spectacular views of Paris. Below us, hundreds of tourists thronged the vast concrete expanse fronting the museum, some of them surrounding a band of Andean flautists, another contingent captivated by a man with parrots, a third group encircling an old-fashioned sword-swallower. We made our way through the crowd to the Stravinsky fountain with its dancing G clefs and spinning bowler hats, found a café table, and ordered hot chocolate.

No doubt you, too, will find yourself at this exact spot. In almost no time you’ll sense a presence nearby—the ghost of Pablo Picasso. Barrel-chested, bull-headed, Picasso does not appear for the tourists. For you, however, he is the ectoplasm hovering nearby muttering “Beauty! Beauty! Beauty! What a business!” Relax and accept his presence. His message is the right one. You must champion meaning, not beauty, because it is the better bet—or the lesser absurdity.

As you sit at your café table across from the Pompidou, enjoying the antics of the fire-eaters and the tourists, pull out your writing pad. That gesture is as eloquent today as it was before beauty came with a question mark. Just be careful. Narcissus made his mistake at the water’s edge. Do not make yours with your pen in hand. Write beautiful sentences, if you like—but make sure to say what you mean.

—

Shutterstock image