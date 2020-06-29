Pixar Theory: Easter Eggs in Inside Out

Inside Out’s memory orbs contain hidden allusions to other Pixar movies.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

you

in Pixar’s inside out

Riley’s memory orbs are full of secret

allusions to other Pixar films these

hidden easter eggs show the

interconnectedness and attention to

detail that bring the Pixar universe to

life for the viewer one orb

features Sunnyside daycares playground

from Toy Story 3 another contains Carl

and Ellie’s wedding as seen in the

beginning of up the famed Pizza Planet

truck which makes cameos in all Pixar

film appears in quite a few orbs this

covert messaging represents more than

just a fun scavenger hunt it unifies the

stories and supports the popular Pixar

theory that all these diverse narratives

coexist in one world but the memory orbs

aren’t just Riley’s they’re ours too

because the more Pixar movies we watch

over time the more the characters and

narratives become interwoven in our

minds inside one living universe

you

This post was previously published on Youtube.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video