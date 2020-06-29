Pixar Theory: Easter Eggs in Inside Out

Inside Out’s memory orbs contain hidden allusions to other Pixar movies.
.
.
Transcript provided by Youtube:
00:02
you
00:05
in Pixar’s inside out
00:08
Riley’s memory orbs are full of secret
00:10
allusions to other Pixar films these
00:13
hidden easter eggs show the
00:15
interconnectedness and attention to
00:17
detail that bring the Pixar universe to
00:19
life for the viewer one orb
00:22
features Sunnyside daycares playground
00:24
from Toy Story 3 another contains Carl
00:29
and Ellie’s wedding as seen in the
00:31
beginning of up the famed Pizza Planet
00:34
truck which makes cameos in all Pixar
00:36
film appears in quite a few orbs this
00:40
covert messaging represents more than
00:42
just a fun scavenger hunt it unifies the
00:45
stories and supports the popular Pixar
00:47
theory that all these diverse narratives
00:50
coexist in one world but the memory orbs
00:53
aren’t just Riley’s they’re ours too
00:55
because the more Pixar movies we watch
00:58
over time the more the characters and
01:00
narratives become interwoven in our
01:01
minds inside one living universe
01:14
you
—
This post was previously published on Youtube.
—
***
If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
Talk to you soon.
—
Photo credit: Screenshot from video
.