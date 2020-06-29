Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / Pixar Theory: Easter Eggs in Inside Out

Pixar Theory: Easter Eggs in Inside Out

Inside Out's memory orbs contain hidden allusions to other Pixar movies.

by

.

.

Transcript provided by Youtube:

00:02
you
00:05
in Pixar’s inside out
00:08
Riley’s memory orbs are full of secret
00:10
allusions to other Pixar films these
00:13
hidden easter eggs show the
00:15
interconnectedness and attention to
00:17
detail that bring the Pixar universe to
00:19
life for the viewer one orb
00:22
features Sunnyside daycares playground
00:24
from Toy Story 3 another contains Carl
00:29
and Ellie’s wedding as seen in the
00:31
beginning of up the famed Pizza Planet
00:34
truck which makes cameos in all Pixar
00:36
film appears in quite a few orbs this
00:40
covert messaging represents more than
00:42
just a fun scavenger hunt it unifies the
00:45
stories and supports the popular Pixar
00:47
theory that all these diverse narratives
00:50
coexist in one world but the memory orbs
00:53
aren’t just Riley’s they’re ours too
00:55
because the more Pixar movies we watch
00:58
over time the more the characters and
01:00
narratives become interwoven in our
01:01
minds inside one living universe
01:14
you

This post was previously published on Youtube.

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

