Planning to be a Proficient Planner

—

Planners are developed through nature and nurture making it equally accessible to any leader, coach, or mentor. The ability to draft a plan is universally available to everyone who has the willingness to play to their strengths or develop them. While there are some extraordinary planners, everyone has the same potential to create a successful Vision for Success Plan for themselves or their organization.

Most planners are left-brain dominant and thrive in the linear process of identifying the steps needed to achieve a plan’s outcome. The left brain dominance will take the planner only so far, and at some point will need to bring in the creative right brain. The what of a plan comes from the left brain while the how comes from the right brain.

Those who are adept at integrating their brain halves to work together are far more likely to achieve successful outcomes from their Vision for Success Plan. In the same way, the brain plays a major role in drafting and achieving a plan, there is an art and science to planning and succeeding.

The art of planning is all about the how a plan will be implemented and executed, while the science of the plan is all about the structure and methods. Both of these parts must be included in the Vision for Success Plan in order for it to stand a chance at being completed.

Drafting the Vision for Success Plan requires a big-picture idea for what will be achieved as a result of the plan. The big picture idea must be clearly defined with a specific description of it when it has been achieved. The cover of a puzzle box is the big idea needed for putting the puzzle together successfully and without it, failure is imminent.

The big picture idea will serve as the thing to focus on when distractions, challenges, and obstacles show up, and they will show up without a doubt. Without a doubt, the plans that fail, are those that lack a big-picture strong enough to withstand the resistance to making the change that will surface again and again throughout the life of the Vision for Success Plan.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

When the Vision for Success Plan is broken down into smaller pieces that can be completed within specific timeframes, it is more likely to create a successful outcome for the fun plan. People are more inclined to do small actions that lead to big completions. When people become overwhelmed by the enormity of a full plan, they tend to give up.

The easiest way to breakdown a full plan is to organize the steps in chronological order. Complete step 1 and then step 2 and so on. Each step completed leads to the full plan being achieved.

The number one error people make when drawing a Vision for Success Plan is the use of verbs. Too many people leave off the verb which subtly tells them there is no action to be taken and completed. Verbs start very step in the Vision for Success Plan and they must be in the present tense.

Putting verbs as the first word in every step in the Vision for Success Plan is essential and critical to the eventual success of the plan. With the verbs in the step statements, there is no call to action. The lack of a call to action will almost always result of failure of the plan.

Drafting a Vision for Success Plan is only the first of many steps in the planning process. Each step must be followed in the order that has proven success with previous plans. The methodical approach to planning pays off in being more efficient and prone to a successful outcome.

While some leaders, coaches, and mentors are naturally good planners, there are those who would benefit most from having a set of training wheels in the form of a planning facilitator. People who are willing to learn the planning process and work towards becoming proficient in it will benefit from it personally and professionally.

Planning is an integral principle in the business cycle and must be included in order for individuals and organizations to successfully achieve outcomes. Failing to include a plan in any organization is a recipe for disaster with very few exceptions.

Planning leads to winning and most people are focused on winning from the time they are kids playing musical chairs or hide and seek. Winning is a need that can be fulfilled with drafting, implementing, and achieving a plan.

Winning in planning brings with it rewards, recognition, and celebrations. People are most excited when any one of these elements are present and are more likely to be engaged.

The planning process is precise, predictable, and performance-driven. All three together will ensure the achievement of the Vision for Success Plan.

—

Have you read the original anthology that was the catalyst for The Good Men Project? Buy here: The Good Men Project: Real Stories from the Front Lines of Modern Manhood

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo courtesy iStock.