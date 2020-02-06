Please Don’t Text While Driving

One of my greatest fears is sitting in a car where the driver is texting while driving.

You’re not only taking your eyes off the road but you’re also driving with one hand while the other is used to type. And you’re letting your mind wander off from what’s on the road. Couple that with the car going 100km/hour on a highway, it’s a nightmare waiting to happen.

In 2015, 10% of the fatal car crashes in the US involved getting distracted by mobile phones.

Some might even call text driving the new drunk driving.

So, please don’t do it.

It scares the shit out of me. And I’m pretty sure others feel the same way.

You’re not only putting your life at risk

Maybe you don’t value your life as much as that text you have to reply but you got to understand that you’re not the only car on the road.

You might think you’re driving straight but while you’re getting distracted, your hand might turn the wheel a little too much. Next thing you know, you rammed the family car next to yours.

And if you have passengers in your car, that’s worse. It’s distracting enough to drive with 3 other people talking over you. Don’t add another risk to your journey.

During my road trip, there were a couple of times I felt the car swaying due to our driver using her phone. That’s just irresponsible behaviour.

Back in Singapore, whenever my Grab Driver uses his/her phone while driving, I’ll immediately give a 1-star rating and a lengthy complaint.

Want to know how you can do your part?

Trust me, if we all do our part in prevention, we can greatly reduce the number of fatal car crashes around the world. It starts with you and it’s really simple to do. Put down your phone while driving.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Keep your hands on the wheel and eyes on the road.

Drive safe, folks.

Every time you get behind the wheel of a vehicle, you have an opportunity to help yourself, your passengers, and other drivers safe” — idrivesafely.com

—

This post was previously published on Medium and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

◊♦◊

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Unsplash