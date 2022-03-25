“Allyship Requires Risk” [Podcast]

.
.
What makes someone an ally? For Rosa, it’s learning to love queer people even though it was her gay ex-husband who hurt her the most. For Jean-Claire, it was ensuring a beloved gay uncle was properly remembered for all of who he was, rather than a “straight-washed” version of him. In this episode, Phil and Alex dive into the true meaning of being an ally, how it’s lost its meaning over time, and what meaningful allyship looks like in the real world.
Transcript provided by YouTube:
—
This post was previously published on YouTube.
***
You Might Also Like These From The Good Men Project
|Compliments Men Want to Hear More Often
|Relationships Aren’t Easy, But They’re Worth It
|The One Thing Men Want More Than Sex
|..A Man’s Kiss Tells You Everything
Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.
All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.
A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.
Register New Account
Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.
—
Photo credit: Shutterstock