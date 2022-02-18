Spotlight: Trans Women of Color [Podcast]

.
In this week’s episode, you’ll hear stories from Cecilia who, as a child, only saw one opportunity for trans women: sex work and drugs. But now? She proudly identifies as an elder at 44 years old and lives a “boring life” with a 9-5 and a 401(k) and wouldn’t have it any other way. And Mila who had fame, a following, and performances with celebrities as a popular drag persona but gave it all up to start over from scratch, this time living authentically as an out and proud trans woman. To discuss these stories and topics with our hosts is author, advocate, activist, and actor Precious Brady-Davis, whose new memoir, “I Have Always Been Me,” is both a testimony about both her childhood trauma as a ward of the state and a celebration of life and authenticity.
