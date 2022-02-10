Intersex Voices [Podcast]

.

Do you know what Intersex is? If not, you’re not alone. Even some people who are born Intersex go through a steep learning curve. Take Maria Tridas, who literally sat down with her parents, a pen and paper, and Google, to figure out what it meant that she’s Intersex. Maria joins Phil and Alex to reflect on growing into her identity, the importance of bodily autonomy, the fight against unnecessary surgeries, and why we must remember to include the “I” in LGBTQIA+.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:43 Alex: On today’s podcast we are talking about being intersex. We heard a story from Maria

00:50 Tridas, who identifies as both a lesbian and as intersex about how she kind of came

00:56 to terms with her identity and started talking about it and owning it in a more public way.

01:02 Maria: My name is Maria Tridas and I’m from St. Petersburg, Florida.

01:07 When I was 12 years old, I started taking hormone replacement therapy

01:13 because my parents just kind of matter of fact, told me that I wasn’t built like other

01:18 girls. So when other girls were starting to get their periods and really starting to

01:24 grow into what it means to be a woman, I kind of matter of fact got these pills that I was

01:30 to take every single day. That’s the way I was created. There’s nothing wrong with that but

01:38 that was who I was. Six years later, I’m in the same doctor’s office that I visited every month

01:45 growing up until that point. Except this one felt a little bit more serious. Both my parents

01:50 were there and were sitting in the doctor’s office. I knew something had to be different.

01:56 The doctor sort of just starts to tell me that I have XY chromosomes and starts revealing all these

02:02 little bits and pieces that I couldn’t exactly tell you now what she told me. But something

02:11 that I would later find out which meant that I was intersex. The doctor told me that I was born with

02:16 complete androgen insensitivity syndrome. So after I found out that I in fact had XY chromosomes

02:23 with little to no knowledge of how to discuss what was going on in my body, I went to college

02:30 and decided that I was going to be the best girl that I knew how to be. And that was for me, was

02:35 joining a sorority. And I thought that if I joined a sorority and spent time with a group of women,

02:42 and I was the most feminine girl that I could be, the clothes and the hair, and that would kind of,

02:49 the outer shell of feminine Maria would sort of sink to chromosomal level of XY intersex Maria.

02:58 But then I realized also that I like women. And so my journey in college

03:06 began as this ultra feminine straight woman, and ended with me as coming out

03:13 and being a super proud lesbian and sort of really beginning my journey into queerdom.

03:19 I definitely used being a lesbian as sort of a distraction because I had to come out and

03:27 come to terms with being gay and getting everyone in my life caught up to speed on who I was as a

03:33 lesbian. But that all sort of changed when I met this girl in grad school and things

03:41 started to get serious. I knew that I was going to have to eventually tell her and lesbians talk

03:46 about everything. The question of why I didn’t have a period came up quickly. So with the bits

03:53 and pieces of information that I gave her, she was able to put together her own Google search.

04:00 She rightfully had questions about the things she read on the internet. And at that point I

04:08 knew that not only did I need to give her some answers, but the way that I needed to do that was

04:15 learn about myself and face this beast head on and just learn and finally take this time to actually

04:23 learn about who I am. My parents and I sat down at my kitchen table. I felt like I was doing my

04:29 middle school homework. I had a piece of printer paper and a pencil. And I wrote down intersex,

04:38 colon, definition and basically made a flow chart of what happens when a baby’s conceived,

04:45 how a baby develops, what happens when you respond to certain hormones that your body produces when

04:52 you don’t respond to certain hormones, how a body is created. I sort of had my first biology lesson

04:59 in learning about and, like a really good test that I studied for. I got in my car and we lived

05:08 about a half hour away. So I drove the whole way thinking exactly what I was going to say to her.

05:14 I pulled up to her house and I get out of the car. She’s already waiting for me. And we just went on

05:19 a really long walk. The conversation luckily went way better than I ever imagined it would have. For

05:26 as nervous as I was, it was not necessary because she learned about it. And then we were able to

05:32 kind of just move on. It was calming in how matter of fact she took the news. She didn’t really care.

05:43 That sort of kick started my confidence to want to learn more about it. In being with her,

05:54 while everything maybe wasn’t always as very good, the best thing she ever did for me was help me

06:01 begin my journey of being a confident intersex woman.

06:06 I’ll talk about it all the time now. Not that I’m, “Hey, I’m Maria, I’m intersex.” It would just be,

06:13 “Hey, I’m Maria and oh yeah, I happen to like girls. I happen to be intersex. I happen to be

06:22 a Latina. I happen to eat pizza.” Once you educate yourself about what it means to be intersex, you

06:31 realize that it relates to the larger picture of the world and that everything so diverse and that

06:38 humans are diverse. Gender is diverse. It’s all on a spectrum. When you give yourself the

06:44 knowledge about who you are at your core, it allows you to build your outer shell,

06:54 that person that you are presenting to the world in the most beautiful, honest and confident way.

07:00 Alex: Today, she’s back to catch up. Please welcome Maria Tridas.

07:05 Maria: Thank you for having me. I’m so happy to be here and to talk about the story. I

07:10 was really nervous to come up with a story back when I was first asked. I was like, “What story

07:17 relates?” That was the one that just stuck out the most. Because I think so much of

07:22 the journey is a little bit rough. It’s hard to like tell those stories sometimes.

07:26 Alex: Absolutely. This story was recorded in 2017. A lot has happened since. How

07:32 are you doing these days as we talk to you considering the strange state of the world?

07:36 Maria: Overall, I think net positive. 2017 was so far like in the past.

07:43 We were a year into the craziness and… I’ll say it again, net positive.

07:50 I think I’ve learned a lot about myself since that video. I think I stand behind everything. But I’ve

07:57 learned even more about myself since then. It’s been good. It’s not been without its challenges,

08:02 but collectively we’re all kind of going through it at the moment. We’re never alone in that.

08:08 Phil: So true. It’s interesting to have the video for you to look back on and just realize how far

08:14 you’ve come since then. Because you’re right. 2017 feels like ages ago. So it’s an amazing day to

08:20 look back and go Wow. Do you have any fun memories from the day that you recorded with us in 2017?

08:27 Maria: I was really nervous. I think I had kind of recently moved into my apartment

08:32 too. It’s really small. I wasn’t familiar with the noise levels that are here. I’m in Bushwick

08:37 in Brooklyn and there’s like a cement truck factory around the corner. It’s loud.

08:45 And I work in film production too. So I was nervous that I wanted to make sure

08:50 that I wasn’t providing a space for video creatives to come in. And then I was like,

08:54 oh my gosh, what am I going to talk about? I think that was before I had AC in my apartment maybe,

08:59 and it was hot. Like I said I was nervous…since 2017, I’ve become a lot less nervous to talk

09:04 about these things, talk about myself. I was nervous, but everybody made me feel really great.

09:10 And it felt really good to tell that story. And to talk about, to be a little bit vulnerable I

09:16 guess. It felt good to be vulnerable. So yeah, it felt like a unique experience.

09:21 Alex: Speaking of being vulnerable, you really unpacked so many different aspects of your story.

09:27 When you kick off your story, you’re talking about being 12 years old, going on hormone

09:32 therapy. And you say that your parents told you that you weren’t built like other girls. Take

09:36 us back to that moment. What were you feeling as your parents were talking to you about this?

09:40 Maria: I’m surprised the video was only six minutes long because I feel like, I was getting

09:45 my haircut yesterday and talking to the person who was cutting my hair about being intersex and

09:51 I told them you either have to give the 30 second [inaudible] or it’s like a 15 minute spiel.

09:59 Good that we cut it down to six minutes. At that time when I first found out, I didn’t

10:06 really have a thought because I feel like as a kid, I had a good relationship with my parents.

10:14 They were like this is how you were made. We tied a lot of it into religion. So it was like God made

10:20 you this way. We weren’t like religious, but it was an easy way to say God made you this way.

10:26 I didn’t really question it at first. And I started hormone replacement therapy and it

10:32 was just sort of something that I was told that I needed to do. I definitely felt different as

10:39 a kid. There are probably a host of reasons for that. But I think that was like the beginning of

10:45 it and just not having answers as to why I felt different. And knowing that things that happened

10:51 to me in the past, like surgeries that I had gotten when I was younger and things like that,

10:55 all kind of were connected to this thing that I didn’t really know about so I have unpacked that

11:01 in later in life. So it’s like hard to say what I was feeling back then. But it’s just feeling

11:06 different and I think we’ve probably all felt that it’s just not knowing why you feel so different.

11:11 Phil: I totally understand. I know that there are people listening who don’t

11:16 know what being intersex means. And I know that people have Google and I expect them to do

11:20 their research and sort of look this up. But can

11:23 you sort of explain to people what it is? Maria: Sure. Yeah. And sometimes Google can

11:27 be a little bit more confusing than from someone. So intersex is an umbrella term for individuals

11:34 who don’t fit the typical definition of what it means to be male or female. And that can be for

11:39 a variety of things like individuals born with XY chromosomes. That have ambiguous genitalia,

11:48 different hormone responses, and different hormone productions. It’s basically a different

11:54 way to express gender. And it’s a naturally occurring thing. Our variation in humans.

11:59 Alex: Again, we encourage all of our listeners to go to Google and seek out different resources

12:04 to better understand what this means. And also not to go around asking people about their identities.

12:09 But for the sake of this context, again, to understand your story a little better, Maria,

12:13 one of the things you talk about is that you said the doctor told you that you were born

12:17 with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome. Would you just mind explaining what that means?

12:22 Maria: There are over 30 different variations of intersex individuals, and I guess it’s important

12:29 to note that when we’re talking about intersex people, 1.7% of the population is intersex. And

12:35 in a big comparison that people give is that the same number as naturally occurring [inaudible].

12:42 So complete androgen insensitivity syndrome is one of the variations that fall under that 1.7% of the

12:49 population that identifies as intersex. And that just means that my body has certain parts. I have

12:59 XY chromosomes. I had ambiguous genitalia. I was operated on as a child, which is something that

13:08 we can probably dive into later. But it’s just one of the variations of intersex individuals.

13:16 A funny thing that I’ve discovered since 2017 was I was out to lunch with another intersex

13:22 person. And they actually think that I’m not complete androgen insensitivity syndrome.

13:28 But that I’m actually partial androgen insensitivity syndrome

13:31 because of some of the characteristics that I show, like I have more body hair,

13:36 people with complete androgen insensitivity syndrome tend not to have body hair. That’s

13:41 just one of the characteristics. It’s funny to be self-diagnosed. But oftentimes intersex people

13:48 know more than doctors do because of the way that it’s taught in medical schools.

13:53 Phil: It sounds for your story that your parents were very supportive and ready to help you cope

13:58 in whatever way they could. They wanted to support you make sure that you were okay.

14:03 And by the end of your college years, you realized you were a lesbian, how did they take that news?

14:09 Maria: They took it pretty well. I think for them, they were like, well, is this tied to

14:16 her being intersex? And that was before I knew a lot about it. It was kind of a thought that

14:21 I had too. And it was a before I had a better understanding of what gender identity, sexuality,

14:28 how those coexist or not, this is back in 2012, when I came out as a lesbian. I think it was not

14:35 harder for my dad. It was just felt more different for my dad. But overall, I think it’s been

14:45 a really positive experience. They were super supportive and I’m really grateful for that

14:51 because I know not everybody has that kind of support system from their immediate family.

14:55 As I’ve come out as being intersex and kind of discovering my gender identity. Those

15:00 conversations have been almost more difficult just because gender identity can be so complex,

15:06 I think. And sexuality also can be complex, but it’s a little more digestible I think for them.

15:12 Alex: One of the things that you say in this video, how through a relationship and research

15:19 about your own body, you found a path to being what you call at the time,

15:22 a confident intersex woman. How did you find that confidence? One of the things you also

15:28 said was that gender is very complex. I know it evolves all the time. So I don’t

15:33 know. I don’t want to presume that you are still identifying with exactly those terms,

15:36 but how did you find that confidence? How are you thinking of this all today?

15:39 Maria: Honestly, it was through validation. I got a lot of confidence through the validation

15:44 and I think getting the confidence to initially tell my partner at the time,

15:50 I think was just understanding. And I think trying to do the research myself and having those initial

15:57 conversations with my parents was really helpful. And I guess feeling the validation from them,

16:02 I think the support from them helped a lot with the confidence and just… I think I’ve always

16:08 been kind of a confident person and trying to understand who I am, to be happy, I guess.

16:14 I feel like I’ve always, even as a kid, strive to be happy. And I feel like in doing that,

16:21 discovering myself, I think is the ultimate path to happiness, like discovering who you are. And

16:26 since then, that confidence has led to discovering more about my gender identity

16:31 and learning more and changing my pronouns. I now use she/they pronouns. And I think that

16:37 my relationship with my pronouns has grown and my,

16:40 just how I see myself. So the confidence has continued again, not without its hardships, but…

16:47 Phil: Two part question for you. What are some of the common misconceptions you hear

16:52 about being born intersex, and also what are the real life ramifications of these misconceptions?

16:58 Maria: I guess it’s less of a misconception and more of just a total misunderstanding.

17:04 Losing bodily autonomy at a young age without your consent. What does that do to a person,

17:10 from not only the physical ramifications, but the mental. And I think a lot of times when I feel

17:16 grief, I feel misunderstood. And I think we all feel misunderstood. And so I feel good in that,

17:20 but then sometimes it just feels like a deeper hole. You’ll never fully be seen

17:26 because people can’t fully understand part of you. And so that’s why part of

17:29 my activism is talking about my identity and being open to that because I want people to

17:35 not misunderstand who we are. And understand that people are people. I

17:40 think a lot of world issues could be solved with like having a little bit more empathy.

17:48 And then the ramifications from the misunderstanding leads to larger issues of

17:52 intersex people being left out of conversations. The same bills that are targeting trans people,

17:58 harm intersex people. It’s usually language included in those bills

18:02 that then get swept under the rug and then intersex people get left out of the conversation.

18:07 Not only by straight people, but even people in the queer community because

18:12 it’s misunderstood. Because it does take a lot to actually educate yourself on it.

18:18 The discussions when you talk about being intersex it’s so medicalized. Sometimes I

18:23 feel like if I’m not super focused, I can be a little bit all over the place when I’m talking

18:28 about my self and it’s hard to be like on it all the time when you have to talk about yourself.

18:34 Alex: One of the things you mentioned is the loss of autonomy that happens to lots of intersex

18:39 children, which just made me think about the absolutely barbaric medical intervention that

18:45 intersex kids are subject to. And actually the resource partner for your original story was

18:50 interACT, which is a nonprofit that legally advocates for the human rights of children

18:53 born with intersex traits. Many intersex children are subjected to surgeries with

18:58 little regard for their own identities or how it’ll impact them later on in life.

19:03 You mentioned that you, as well, experienced this. What are the consequences of these procedures?

19:09 Where do we stand with the efforts to stop these procedures from happening?

19:13 Maria: Certainly since 2017, there have been like really large strides. I think intersex

19:18 visibility on social media and whatnot. But, I think the medical community is seeing it.

19:25 There’s no room for dogma in science. It’s hard for doctors to change

19:31 what they’ve learned from 50 years ago. But it is outdated. Interact is still

19:39 on the ground doing the thing, like really a great resource. Intersex Justice Project was started by

19:47 a couple of intersex individuals of color who are, they’ve been activists for years and super vocal.

19:55 They themselves are a really great resource. I think intersex activism on social media overall

20:02 has been really incredible. The folks at Intersex Justice Project successfully protested,

20:10 or, gathered outside of Lurie children’s hospital in Chicago, and they actually

20:15 changed their policy. It’s come a long way, I think, but obviously still room for improvement.

20:21 Phil: Maria what advice would you give to a young intersex person looking for a community?

20:25 Maria: Social media is a great resource for finding community. For anybody, I think anybody

20:30 can find their little on the internet. And there are a lot of resource groups. Interact

20:36 is a great resource. As I said earlier, it can feel really isolating sometimes to be intersex.

20:42 And so just to have people that understand you. Another piece of advice I would give is to take

20:48 time and understanding yourself, the cliche, “It gets better” – it really does. Find your

20:54 community, even if it’s digital, it’s good to have people online to look to and see yourself.

21:00 Alex: One of the things you said earlier in this conversation is that even

21:04 within the LGBTQIA+ community, there’s a lot of misunderstanding or oftentimes

21:10 intersex voices just are not at the table. How would you like to see

21:15 more intersex voices be part of the table and be a louder part of the conversation?

21:20 Maria: One of the things I said earlier was I think if everybody could have a little bit more

21:24 empathy, I think that’s the start. Just seeing people and meeting people where they’re at.

21:28 And I think it’s important to include intersex folks when you’re talking about

21:32 trans and non-binary people. I think so often when people, even activists are talking about

21:40 trans issues or non-binary issues, they’ll say trans and non-binary. These are the exact same

21:47 that are affecting intersex people. And it feels like a lot of intersex people are trans and a lot

21:53 of intersex people are non-binary and I think we can say, oh well, they are lumped in there. But

21:59 when I see a big non-binary activist going viral and not including intersex people,

22:08 it just feels like, I almost feel bad because I want to be happy for these things that are being

22:14 talked about, but it’s just including intersex people in the conversation is really important.

22:19 Another small thing is when you’re writing LGBTQ+ include that I include the “I” as much as I can.

22:29 Having someone at the table to be there for those conversations, because our experiences are unique

22:36 and can really only be told by an intersex person. Like so many other stories that are

22:39 being told. I think it’s really important to have that kind of point of view.

22:42 Phil: We talked a lot about what it means to be intersex. But, where would you like

22:45 to see the focus and conversation go next when it comes to intersex issues?

22:50 Maria: I think I just want to see the conversations around gender identity

22:55 be a little bit more real and honest. Obviously I think number one is to end intersex surgery

23:01 on infants and young children, number one. And I think doing that, there’s a variety of ways we

23:10 can get to that. And I think it takes, all types of activists and there’s so many great intersex

23:15 activists doing the work. I talked about this in my Driftwood video that we’re

23:20 all kind of on a… humans are on a spectrum from top to tail. No one has the same nose,

23:25 no one has the same eyes, no one has the same genitals. And chromosomes

23:32 and the way that our bodies behave are all different, every single one of us.

23:37 I think just having a better understanding of the variety of life and that intersex

23:42 people are such like an important part of that. Much like queer people in general,

23:46 are such an important part of the variety and spice of life. I think intersex people are, you

23:55 can see it in our genetics. I should say, not all intersex people identify as queer,

24:04 but I feel like my queerness is shown on a medical report which is weird and also important.

24:19 I used to be like identifier as intersex lesbian, but now I think I’ve switched lesbian to dyke. I’m

24:25 an intersex dyke. That is my title now. So I’m still sitting in the same living room, different

24:31 couch though. But the story is still the same. It was interesting. I re-watched the story and I was

24:38 nervous about it at the time, but I was actually really proud of it. Like looking back and watching

24:42 it, I was really nervous. I don’t get nervous about talk about it really anymore, but like back

24:47 then, I was so nervous that I wouldn’t say the right thing. And I don’t know if whoever runs a

24:52 YouTube channel monitors the comments or whatever, but they’re all very positive. So, actually I

24:57 know, shocking that they are positive. And so I’m like, I’m going to use this as an ego boost

25:04 if I ever need it, just go read these like really comments. So it was great to re-watch the video.

25:10 I feel like I’ve also come a long way since 2017 when it was filmed, so… in a lot of ways. Yeah.

25:16 Alex: Hear, hear! Well, as we start to wind down, are there any resources that you can

25:21 let our listeners know if they are intersex and looking for support and or information,

25:25 if they’re trying to support an intersex pal or family member,

25:30 anything like that? I know you named some organizations earlier.

25:33 Maria: Instagram is… is a great… is one of the best resources. I think… it’s like quick facts,

25:38 you can find intersex activists. You can find organizations. Yeah. And interACT.

25:43 InterACT is a great resource. There are a lot of – I’ve done a few podcasts myself,

25:47 so there are a lot of podcasts. YouTube is a great resource. There is

25:53 an intersex activist named Emily who does a Ted talk on being intersex. And I think that is

25:58 probably the best piece of intersex content out there, actually. It’s really great. They’re an

26:05 amazing speaker. The internet. The internet is your best resource and your best friend.

26:10 It’s a lot less scary to Google intersex now than it was back in 2012.

26:14 Phil: I can’t believe you didn’t mention the video you did. You did a video yourself.

26:18 Maria: Okay. Well.

26:18 Phil: That one was so good. It was so good for their magazine. You did a fantastic video for

26:24 that magazine. And I would encourage people to look that up on YouTube.

26:27 Maria: That is… I’ve had a couple people reach out and say, I Googled it and that was one of the

26:32 first things that comes up. So it is one of the first things that comes up as a video that I did,

26:37 and it’s basically the definition… the definition of intersex and kind

26:42 history of it. And it’s a pretty good starter. Thank you, that video’s a good resource too.

26:47 Phil: Awesome. So before we say goodbye,

26:50 where can our listeners find you? Where are you on social media? Where can they find you online?

26:55 Maria: Follow me on Instagram. That’s probably where I’m the most active. I’m

26:58 not huge on social media, but at Maria Tridas which is my name for both Instagram and Twitter.

27:07 Instagram’s the best way, please say hi. I love talking about this kind of stuff.

27:11 Phil: Maria, it was so wonderful talking to you today.

27:13 Alex: [crosstalk] You’re the best. Thank you so much for joining us. Always a delight.

27:17 Maria: Thank you both so much. This is great. I really appreciate any

27:21 time I get the opportunity to talk about this stuff, especially on such a cool

27:26 platform. So thank you both. This was a really lovely chat.

