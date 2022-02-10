Intersex Voices [Podcast]

.
Do you know what Intersex is? If not, you’re not alone. Even some people who are born Intersex go through a steep learning curve. Take Maria Tridas, who literally sat down with her parents, a pen and paper, and Google, to figure out what it meant that she’s Intersex. Maria joins Phil and Alex to reflect on growing into her identity, the importance of bodily autonomy, the fight against unnecessary surgeries, and why we must remember to include the “I” in LGBTQIA+.
