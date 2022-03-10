For V (formerly Eve Ensler)

One billion apologies are due
to the women and girls
of the world
who are you,
and had to bear
sledgehammer hate
from the violent paws of men
even men we call
our fathers
I am sorry
your introduction to human-hood
was a biological not
bothering
and incapable
of taming his own traumas
but instead
terrorized you
with exploding hand grenades
chained to his teeth
you
a little girl
whose body
was lit a-fire
whose smile
eyes
childhood
were hung and burned away
the way my ancestors
were hung and burned away
by nameless naked cowards—
I am also sorry your
mother
could not protect
you
because she too
lived in a land
littered with
rape and abuse
and revenge
a land held
hostage
by broken little boys
in men’s bodies:
why does a monster
call himself a man?
why does a little girl
pray
that mister alligator
will rescue her
from a monster
who calls himself
father?
we wear
the permanently
bandaged scars
of our childhoods
as my mother wears
the rage and sadness
of what she might have
been
had girls like her
been encouraged
to be
not do
what freed you
what will free
women like my ma
was/will be the vagina monologue
scat-singing in tongues
like sister so-and-so
sifting through nature’s church pews
for sanctified sounds
in the holiest city of joy
‘bukin’ cancer
‘bukin’ cancer
‘bukin’ cancer
from the body of the world—
Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:15am
—
Photo Credit: Paula Allen (with permission)