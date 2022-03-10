Get Daily Email
Home / Featured Content / For V (formerly Eve Ensler)

For V (formerly Eve Ensler)

Writer and Poet, Kevin Powell, penned this poem in honor of the creator of “The Vagina Monologues”—and women and girls everywhere

One billion apologies are due

to the women and girls

of the world

who are you,

and had to bear

sledgehammer hate

from the violent paws of men

even men we call

our fathers

I am sorry

your introduction to human-hood

was a biological not

bothering

and incapable

of taming his own traumas

but instead

terrorized you

with exploding hand grenades

chained to his teeth

you

a little girl

whose body

was lit a-fire

whose smile

eyes

childhood

were hung and burned away

the way my ancestors

were hung and burned away

by nameless naked cowards—

I am also sorry your

mother

could not protect

you

because she too

lived in a land

littered with

rape and abuse

and revenge

a land held

hostage

by broken little boys

in men’s bodies:

why does a monster

call himself a man?

why does a little girl

pray

that mister alligator

will rescue her

from a monster

who calls himself

father?

we wear

the permanently

bandaged scars

of our childhoods

as my mother wears

the rage and sadness

of what she might have

been

had girls like her

been encouraged

to be

not do

what freed you

what will free

women like my ma

was/will be the vagina monologue

scat-singing in tongues

like sister so-and-so

sifting through nature’s church pews

for sanctified sounds

in the holiest city of joy

‘bukin’ cancer

‘bukin’ cancer

‘bukin’ cancer

from the body of the world—

 

Wednesday, October 20, 2021, 9:15am


Photo Credit: Paula Allen (with permission)

About Kevin Powell

Kevin Powell is a poet, journalist, civil and human rights activist, filmmaker, author of 14 books, and writer of upcoming biography of Tupac Shakur. His work has appeared in a wide range of publications, including The New York Times, The Washington Post, HuffPost Esquire, British GG, The Guardian, ESPN, CNN, and The Nation. Kevin lives and thrives in Brookyn, New York.

