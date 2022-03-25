Procrastination Busters To Get You Writing

On the 22nd episode of Go Book Yourself, the podcast that helps you “Master Writing, Marketing, and Publishing One Byte at a Time,” we’re talking about compounding momentum and combatting sluggy feelings to finally get your book written. These are tried-and-true procrastination-busters that drown out the self-doubt in your head. We call this nasty self-talk a liar. And just like mice, when you hear one self-delivered nastygram, count ten. More thoughts usually follow until you are flailing around at them all, trying to destroy them.

Here’s your secret weapon to KO the nasties: ready responses to those big, fat liars.

Remember, this is a judgment-free zone. No one is labeling you for having scary feelings about writing. We all have them. The trick is to know what to do about them 🙂

Over 100 books… that’s why Hilary’s here with you. She’s worked with enough authors to confide in you the little earworms and tidbits that helped them hop over the white bull–as Ernest Hemingway put it–in other words, writer’s block. We all need a little kick in the caboose now and then, so here is some super motivation to get you pumped up and writing, or pumped up and dictating, as it were!

Your three quick self-fueling tips to combat the liars in your head are:

Liar #1: I’ll get around to it later. Response: That is a load of bee-loney, and you know it. You made a promise to yourself, so train yourself to keep it. Liar #2: It’s going to take a long time. Response: The time will pass anyway. Will you be an author by then or a wanna-be-author who keeps procrastinating? Liar #3: I might hate it. Response: Then you’re not done.

Our fearless host got on a roll, so make sure you listen to learn about how to combat the other eight liars in your head.

Part of tackling the big book bogey man has to do with having responses prepared to tear your excuses down. The more you practice, the easier it gets. Then the integration of regular life will blend rights in with your book writing tasks.

As always, if you have any questions or are ready to create your book, reach out to your host, Hilary Jastram, for guidance. Go here → GBYPodcast.com.

We’re closing this chapter until next week. In the meantime, write on!

