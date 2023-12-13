Get Daily Email
The Good Men Project

Professional Editing Services

Professional Editing Services

Meet Lewis Richmond, editor, available for your book or column.

I am Lewis Richmond, the best-selling author of five books and a Blue Box Columnist on the Good Men Project for the last three years. I am writing here to announce that I am once again accepting editing clients. Although I have primarily concentrated on book writing in the last few years and have had good success with such books as the national best-seller Work as a Spiritual Practice and the award-winning Aging as a Spiritual Practice, I have also done extensive editing work for selected clients. At this point, editing has become my main focus, as detailed on my website, editing page, and editing resume. Please take a look at all this web-posted material, as it gives you a comprehensive sense of who I am as a person, a content creator, and a businessman.

This is a photo of Writer and Editor Lewis Richmond. He appears to be a white man in his late sixties, with white goatee, mustache, and hair on his head all trimmed short. He is wearing an indigo polo shirt, and he is sitting in front of a Buddhist garden, with a small statue of Buddha in the bottom right corner of the photo.My core specialty is developmental editing for non-fiction. For example, I helped with the creation and editing of Palden Drolma’s recent book, Love on Every Breath. However, I am versatile and can also help clients prepare articles for publication, blogging work, and even business content creation since I owned and ran a software business for twenty-five years and wrote all its promotional and training materials. As I say in my web ads, “I can polish your manuscript and make it shine.” That’s my motto; I specialize in producing text in a lucid, classical style, but I am also good at retaining a client’s own inimitable writing style. I can work with content at any stage, from very rough draft to nearly finished product. I also have experience helping to find agents and publishers and have experience working in self-publishing in environments such as Amazon. I charge by the hour or by the project.

Among my current projects are an autobiography of a Western Buddhist Lama that recounts his lengthy travels in Asia and the Middle East searching for a spiritual teacher, and a book-length presentation of a new spiritual vision by a retired clergyman and psychotherapist. I am fast, responsive, and intuitive in grasping what the client wants and needs, and people who have worked with me all say I have a special knack for this work.

I look forward to hearing from you. You may contact me by phone at 707- 938- 8611 or by email at <[email protected]>.

Featured photo by Kelly Sikkema on Unsplash

Inset courtesy of the author.

About Lewis Richmond

LEWIS RICHMOND is the author of five books, including the award-winning Aging as a Spiritual Practice: A Contemplative Guide to Growing Older and Wiser. His most recent book is Every Breath, New Chances: How to Age with Honor and Dignity—a Guide for Men. More information about Lewis’ work, and links to purchase his books, can be found at www.LewisRichmond.com. Follow Lewis on Twitter @LewRichmond and on Facebook.

