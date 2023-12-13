Professional Editing Services

I am Lewis Richmond, the best-selling author of five books and a Blue Box Columnist on the Good Men Project for the last three years. I am writing here to announce that I am once again accepting editing clients. Although I have primarily concentrated on book writing in the last few years and have had good success with such books as the national best-seller Work as a Spiritual Practice and the award-winning Aging as a Spiritual Practice, I have also done extensive editing work for selected clients. At this point, editing has become my main focus, as detailed on my website, editing page, and editing resume. Please take a look at all this web-posted material, as it gives you a comprehensive sense of who I am as a person, a content creator, and a businessman.

My core specialty is developmental editing for non-fiction. For example, I helped with the creation and editing of Palden Drolma’s recent book, Love on Every Breath. However, I am versatile and can also help clients prepare articles for publication, blogging work, and even business content creation since I owned and ran a software business for twenty-five years and wrote all its promotional and training materials. As I say in my web ads, “I can polish your manuscript and make it shine.” That’s my motto; I specialize in producing text in a lucid, classical style, but I am also good at retaining a client’s own inimitable writing style. I can work with content at any stage, from very rough draft to nearly finished product. I also have experience helping to find agents and publishers and have experience working in self-publishing in environments such as Amazon. I charge by the hour or by the project.

Among my current projects are an autobiography of a Western Buddhist Lama that recounts his lengthy travels in Asia and the Middle East searching for a spiritual teacher, and a book-length presentation of a new spiritual vision by a retired clergyman and psychotherapist. I am fast, responsive, and intuitive in grasping what the client wants and needs, and people who have worked with me all say I have a special knack for this work.

I look forward to hearing from you. You may contact me by phone at 707- 938- 8611 or by email at <[email protected]>.

