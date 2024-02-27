Progressive Dreams for Public Transit

By Liam Crisan

This February, a user-made map depicting an expanded Atlanta transit system went viral on social media.

The image stirred strong reactions from Atlantans. Comments like “They should’ve done this 25 years ago” and “let’s get this idea in the hands of the politicians ASAP” flooded in. Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority quickly distanced itself, reminding the public that pursuing such projects would take billions in additional funding.

Maps like this go viral all the time.

“I’m glad that people are starting to dream and have these big ideas of what the system should look like,” transit organizer Bakari Height told Inequality.org in a recent interview.

A decade ago, Height co-founded MARTA Army, a grassroots action group committed to improving public transit. He currently works in Baltimore as the Labor Network for Sustainability’s Transit Equity Organizer.

“I don’t think Atlanta has really capitalized on the fact that they’re one of the only Southern cities with heavy rail,” explains Height.

The second-largest metropolitan area of the Southeast United States, Atlanta has 48 miles of rail. European metro areas with comparable populations — like Berlin and Madrid — have roughly four times more. What matters more is the number of stations: Berlin and Madrid have roughly 300 stations, Atlanta has 38.

With the Atlanta metro region projecting “dramatic growth” in coming decades, transit expansion is becoming more urgent. In a 2023 Atlanta Regional Commision Survey, 90 percent of respondents saw an improved public transit system as important to metro Atlanta’s future. An additional 46 percent said they’d pay higher taxes to fund such improvements.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

But the public’s progressive dreams remain far from becoming policy. MARTA’s growth has stagnated. The agency has indefinitely delayed about half the projects that it planned to build in 2016 with proceeds from a voter-approved sales tax.

A disconnect that drives inequality

Most Americans want more public transportation. Yet car-centric infrastructure remains a top government priority. This disconnect in U.S. transportation policy is driving greater inequality.

In a 2023 nationwide survey of registered voters, 71 percent of respondents agreed that we should be shifting funding from highways to public transit and 70 percent believed doing so would be “better for our health, safety, and economy.” Only 18 percent believed that building more lanes or highways could reduce traffic.

This broad consensus shouldn’t surprise us. Public transportation has always driven economic opportunity and health equity — helping alleviate the inequality and pollution that have come to characterize U.S. cities.

U.S. public transit annually saves 37 million metric tons of CO2, a savings equivalent to the combined household electricity emissions of New York City, Atlanta, Denver, Los Angeles, and Washington, D.C.

Car-centric infrastructure, by contrast, drives inequality. In 2022, low-income households with at least one vehicle spent 38 percent of their income on transportation. Cutting costs by going car-less often only makes matters worse. Doing so can double commuting times.

A 2015 Harvard study found that commute time has become the most important factor in determining whether an American kid can escape poverty. The exception? Kids born in New York — the only U.S. city where a majority of residents ride public transit.

A Reagan-era relic prevents progress

Another unsurprising survey finding: 58 percent of registered voters distrust how their state government spends money.

But the problem goes far beyond state-level spending. For every $4 allocated to car-centric infrastructure, Congress has typically only allocated $1 to public transit. A Reagan-era relic, this legislative trend came to be known as the “80-20 rule.”

After four decades, this 80-20 rule remains a stubborn fixture of transportation policy. The federal-aid highway program received $68.9 billion in 2023, over four times more than the $16.9 billion the Federal Transit Administration received.

To put things in perspective, before the pandemic the federal government only funded 7.2 percent of U.S. transit operating costs.

Insufficient funding creates a negative feedback loop that prevents public transit from becoming a viable option. Transit networks lack the funds for frequent and comprehensive routes, weakening public trust and scaring off potential riders.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

The result? An underutilized system and a perfect pretext to prevent progress: If “no one uses public transit,” why fund it? Low ridership and disinvestment regularly reinforce each other.

Where we, as advocates and voters, come in

Things don’t have to be this way. During the pandemic, the federal government broke precedent and ramped up funding to keep U.S. transit systems afloat.

With the pandemic lockdown behind us, transit aid dollars have mostly dried up. But ridership’s still rising, reaching 77 percent of pre-pandemic levels in December 2023. As the American Public Transportation Association reported in a policy brief, transit’s recovery has depended on its ability to deliver reliable service.

People are “waking up and seeing” transit as “really valuable, something that they want to utilize,” notes Transit Equity Organizer Bakari Height. If we continue building up the transit infrastructure, he believes, more riders will come.

But only ongoing transit advocacy can keep that building up going. Height’s organization, MARTA Army — formed after basic voter distrust killed a massive regional transit bill — offers a prime example.

“A lot of this was figuring out how we get the public to understand the benefits, so that when they get to the voting booth they vote yes for transit,” explains Height, reflecting on the group’s early formation. “We focused a lot on tactical urbanism.”

MARTA Army upgraded bus stops throughout metro Atlanta, doing everything from posting laminated route schedules to cleaning up litter and broken glass. Working with software engineers at Georgia Tech, the group also designed an app that connects riders with real-time arrival information.

“We created these projects to show that transit can be so much better,” says Height.

But not just better, he adds. Even fun, like “being able to ride to a Beyonce concert or a Hawks game.”

The group’s work, Height adds, centers around one basic question: “What can we, as advocates, fix now that’d really send a message to the powers-that-be to fix this system and enable it to have a much larger impact on folks?”

The bottom line: A vast majority of voters already want better transit. They just need convincing that this better transit can become actual policy.

“If you spread this knowledge to folks,” Height affirms, “I’d bet they’ll vote differently next time.”

What’s Bakari Height looking forward to on the transit front? The passage of the Stronger Communities Through Better Transit Act, a bill introduced by Rep. Hank Johnson from Georgia that would authorize $20 billion per year over a four-year period for improving service and increasing ridership. This legislation includes a formula to ensure that these funds get distributed equitably in urban and rural communities alike.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Rep. Johnson’s bill now has 85 cosponsors. Many national organizations like the AFL-CIO have expressed support. But, as the experience of the MARTA Army teaches us, lasting change begins at the community level. Whether by cleaning up local bus stops, joining local riders unions, or inspiring neighbors with transit-related artwork, we all have a part to play in shaping a better transit future for us all.

Liam Crisan is an Editorial Assistant for Inequality.org at the Institute for Policy Studies. You can follow him on Twitter @LiamCrisan.

—

Previously Published on inequality.org with Creative Commons License

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today. All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community. A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities. A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community. Register New Account Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here

—

Photo credit: unsplash