Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Protesters Demand ‘Earthcare, Not Warfare’

Protesters Demand ‘Earthcare, Not Warfare’

About 25 protesters have stopped work at a bullet factory in Benalla in Victoria on April 11 and are calling for the police to be disarmed.

by Leave a Comment

By Kerry Smith

About 25 protesters have stopped work at a bullet factory in Benalla in Victoria on April 11 and are calling for the police to be disarmed.

NIOA manufactures bullets for Australia’s police and military, and Thales manufactures a range of mortars and shells.

The protesters set up a blockade on the road to the factory, with a brightly painted vehicle and an improvised fence, saying: “NIOA profits from police violence”. The banners read: “Disarm police”, “Ceasefire” and “Karrinjarla Muwajarri”.

This is the second time the group has blockaded NIOA’s bullet factory in connection with a Yuendumu elders’ campaign to keep police guns out of communities, after the shooting death of Kumanjayi Walker in 2019.

As Thales Australia exports military vehicles to Indonesian special forces group Kopassus, protesters also set up a memorial to the West Papuan civilians killed by the Indonesian military and police since 2021.

The multi-billion dollar French weapons manufacturer exports shells, naval guns, mortars and other munitions to Indonesia. Thales FZ68 rockets were identified in attacks on West Papuan villages last year.

Zelda Grimshaw, spokesperson for the protesters, said: “Weapons corporations like NIOA and Thales are making a killing taking Black lives, while driving dispossession and enforcing ecocide across our region.

“It is past time to put peace and climate justice ahead of the profits of arms manufacturers. We don’t need a billion bullets. We need our children alive, and a planet they can thrive on. We are calling for earth care, not warfare,” she said.

 

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Republished with permission from GreenLeft.

This post was previously published on greenleft.org.au.

 

***

 

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock.com

About Green Left

In a desperately unequal world facing a climate emergency, everyone has to pick a side.

Our side is — and always will be — that of the 99%.

Only by mobilising people power against the power of big money do we have a hope of winning a democratic, environmentally and socially just future.

Green Left's aim is to both help build movements of resistance as well as an anti-capitalist political alternative. By providing a space for progressive ideas and debates, linking issues, campaigns and activists, we let people know how they can join with others to take action.

An ecologically, socially just world is impossible under capitalism. Our goal is an ecosocialist world, run by and for people.

Be part of the solution: get in touch with us or your local Activist Centre and become a supporter.

There is no planet B and time is running out.

Green Left is produced on stolen land. We pledge our ongoing commitment to the fight for justice for Aboriginal people and recognition of Aboriginal sovereignty.

Material published on Green Left is very welcome to be reposted, providing it is credited and a link back to the original is included.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x