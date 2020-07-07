PushBlack’s Black History Year Podcast

Dr. Vibe speaks with Interim Co-CEO of PushBlack about their recently launched Black History Year Podcast

On May 22, 2020, PushBlack, the leading online community for Black Americans, released season one of its highly-anticipated Black History Year Podcast. The six-episode series connects listeners with Black thinkers and activists that have been left out of the mainstream conversations. Within the first 24-hours, the podcast reached #1 in the Apple Podcast history category and #6 of all podcasts streaming on Apple. Black History Year amassed over 20,000 subscribers in its first 48-hours.

The podcast episodes touch on a myriad of topics not discussed in other mainstream platforms, including Fear of the Black Women’s Body, Black Gun Ownership, Religion in Black America, Young Black Millionaires, and a host of others.

This thought-provoking series is the latest in a content program built by PushBlack to engage and educate Black Americans about their history and create a more engaged population of black voters. To learn more about PushBlack please go to website.

PushBlack is the nation’s largest media advocacy organization for Black Americans, currently serving 9 million people across all platforms, including 5 million subscribers on Facebook Messenger. We use the power of narrative, especially Black History, to educate and activate our subscribers to build their personal power and create lasting economic and political change.

Recently, Dr. Vibe spoke with Julian Walker – Interim Co-CEO of PushBlack the about Black History Year Podcast.

During the conversation, Mr. Walker talked about:

– Some of his background including pursuing film making at a young age, how he got started at PushBlack and some background about PushBlack

– What influenced him to get involved in the arts and communication

– The story behind the Black History Podcast

– Memories of recording the first Black History Podcast

– The story behind the Black History Podcast getting 20,000 subscribers in the first 48 hours

– Many media treating Blacks on a transactional basis

– The importance of Black America and America to know about Black history

– If PushBlack plans to featuring the history of the Caribbean

– The podcast’s relevancy during this time in Black history

– Their process on producing a podcast

– The first YES moment for the Black History Podcast and for PushBlack

– What’s next for PushBlack

– His words for Black America and White America

