Put It in Writing: Gay Man Learns Tough Lesson After Losing His Partner – And Everything They Built.

A Journey of Loss, Resilience, and Triumph

Hello, my name is Alfred Engstrand, and I’m from San Antonio, Texas.

When I was 25 years old, an older gentleman approached me for help with his restaurant. Despite my initial reluctance, I found myself deeply involved in reopening it.

My business partner, Carlton, sold our bistro without my knowledge during this period, straining our relationship. This marked the end of our partnership, and I returned to help the older gentleman, Will.

Over time, my working relationship with Will evolved into a partnership. Unfortunately, tragedy struck on Valentine’s Day, leading to a fatal heart attack for Will and a cascade of unforeseen challenges.

Dealing with Will’s ex-wife, I discovered they were still legally married. A legal battle ensued, and due to the non-recognition of gay marriage in 1992, I lost everything – the restaurant, our home, and faced personal turmoil.

Starting Anew in Austin

Facing eviction and emotional distress, I moved to Austin, Texas, determined to rebuild my life. Unable to secure a job, I turned to cleaning houses and cooking for others, ultimately laying the foundation for a successful catering business.

From humble beginnings, my catering company has grown into a multi-million dollar venture over the past 30 years.

In my current relationship of 20 years, despite our love and lack of arguments, we prioritize having everything in writing to safeguard against uncertainties, especially considering the ongoing challenges to LGBTQ+ rights.

Facing Ongoing Challenges

With the constant threat to gay rights, it’s crucial to be informed about the law and have legal documentation in place. Rumors of potential setbacks make it even more important to stay vigilant.

In conclusion, my journey reflects the resilience needed to overcome personal and legal challenges. It serves as a testament to the importance of legal preparedness and documentation, ensuring stability and protection in an ever-changing landscape.

