Quantum Leap Thinking: Continuous Learning

An unknown but certainly significant proportion of the population has almost completely given up on learning. These people seldom, if ever, engage in deliberate learning and see themselves as neither competent at it nor likely to enjoy it. The social and personal cost is enormous.

– Seymour Papert, Mathematician and computer scientist

Welcome To Part 4 Of “The Magic Of Quantum Leap Thinking™

In the first article, we explored what it means to change perspective and see things anew. In Part 1, I defined quantum leap thinking, Part 2, Creative Thinking, Part 3, Managing Change.

I also identified the 15 points (ideas and strategies) of Quantum Leap Thinking™ which are built and balanced on a triangular-like foundation of three important skills. Skill #1: Creative thinking. Skill #2: Managing change. Skill #3: Continuous learning.

In The Magic of Quantum Leap Thinking™- Part 4, we are going to explore Foundation Skill #3: Continuous learning.

I draft this article with a great deal of hope.

Full disclosure: I am constantly curious, a lifelong learner, read both non-fiction and fiction daily and have a social circle that continually strives to learn.

I’ve been around for several decades, performing hypnosis shows ‘A Journey into The Imagination’ for thousands of college audiences as well as a two-day workshop for university students entitled ‘Positive Self-Image Training’.

In the early 1980’s I grew my business by combining my experience to presenting programs at business meetings and incentive programs (Quantum Leap Thinking™) around the world. Add to that, five decades of ‘Transformational Coaching’ and I have been able to accumulate many, many points of view about success.

Life fact: Learning and positive emotional health go hand-in-hand

It does not matter if you’re 15, 25 or 85, the brain seeks to learn more and continuously grows with knowledge.

It is not knowledge, but the act of learning, not possession but the act of getting there, which grants the greatest enjoyment. – Carl Friedrich Gauss

Five Roadblocks to Learning and Strategies for Success

Perhaps youth have become less curious since the pandemic. It is a fact that the pandemic disrupted learning, the work environment and worse, created a mysterious mental disease that has hurt ‘Continuous Learning’ in both the younger generation and adults.

Below I present five roadblocks to learning and strategies for success.

Roadblock #1 – Getting stuck in a rut

You begin a job, have a family and, suddenly, you go into a survival mode, raising children, comparing yourself to what others have, overspending, having a lack of true partnership in a relationship.

Quantum Leap Success Strategy: Encourage others to challenge your assumptions about life and to recognize and accept that being a ‘continuous learner’ reflects positively back on family and friends. And that impacts their mental and physical health.

Highlight the immediate, tangible benefits of learning, such as improved critical thinking skills, time management, and enhanced career prospects. Stress that learning doesn’t have to be time-consuming and that small, consistent efforts can lead to significant personal and professional growth over time.

Roadblock #2 – Not willing to be a beginner

You would be surprised how many people let their egos get in the way of learning. They find it embarrassing to be bad at something.

Be willing to be a beginner every single morning.

― Meister Eckhart

In the gym, I notice that many people only work on the muscles that are the most developed and stronger and ignore the ones that are weak.

When I began studying the martial art of Kenpo Karate, I had to grow into the reality that I would always be a beginner in the art. It flowed into everyday living and gave motivation to learn something new every day and begin new projects. I also made friends with failure.

Quantum Leap Success Strategy: Illustrate the value of a beginner’s mindset by emphasizing its link to continuous improvement. Explain that embracing curiosity and openness to new experiences fosters creativity, adaptability, and resilience—essential qualities for Quantum Leap Thinking™ and personal and professional growth.

Mistakes are steppingstones toward success and improvement. Encourage others and yourself to make friends with failure. Reframe failure as lesson learning.

My two favorite examples of people who attribute their success by approaching challenges with a beginner’s mindset and continuous learning are: Oprah Winfrey who embraced the beginner’s mindset throughout her diverse career and, Elon Musk, who was willing to begin anew, and challenge existing beliefs to develop Space X and Tesla.

Roadblock #3 – Lack of relevance

What does it mean to my life? What do I get out of learning?

Quantum Leap Success Strategy: Highlight the practical applications and real-world benefits of learning. Connect interests to potential opportunities; acquiring knowledge opens doors and enhances various aspects of life.

Roadblock #4 – Rigid Mindset

Having a fearful mindset about stepping out of your comfort zone, being lazy, too comfortable or just plain set in your ways.

I have come to understand that being willing to try new things is the single most important skill to improve your life, yourself, and the lives of those around you.

Here is a powerful question to ask yourself to take a risk and step out of a rigid mindset. Ask yourself, What’s the worst that can happen?

Quantum Leap Success Strategy: Emphasize the power of adaptability and continuous learning in navigating the complexities of the modern world. Highlight how learning equips individuals to understand, engage, and thrive amidst chaos by developing crucial skills and resilience.

Roadblock #5 – Learning is boring

Quantum Leap Success Strategy: We humans are social animals. We thrive and survive in group settings rather than alone. We go to great lengths to build communities: clubs, church groups, service groups, committees, etc.

When you’re socially motivated to learn, the social brain can do the learning

and it can do it better than the analytical network that you typically activate when you try to memorize.

– Prof. Matthew Lieberman — from the University of California, Los Angeles

We learn better when we are able to be social. Use and encourage others to use the abundance of collaborative tools available: message boards, group chat. Here are a few suggestions: Microsoft Team for chat, file sharing, video conferencing. Google Workspace, Slack, Zoom for virtual meetings, and Miro and Trello for collaboration.

I love fun. Learning can be made fun by incorporating games, puzzles, and other interactive activities into the learning process.

A final word: Continuous learning has shown that acquiring knowledge gives you more confidence, happiness, creativity, and adaptability. It also helps you to develop new skills and become interestingly attractive to others.

Develop a passion for learning. If you do, you will never cease to grow.

– Anthony J. D’Angelo

IMAGINE THAT!

