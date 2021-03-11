Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem: Sneak Peak #1 [Video]

.

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem, the latest documentary from Brave New Films, is COMING SOON!

Chris Lollie was waiting to pick his children up from daycare in St. Paul Minnesota when he was arrested for “loitering.” The egregious charges brought against him became the subject of a lawsuit that was decided in his favor. He continues to use his platform as an advocate for change and youth. Chris is a loving father of 4 children, an avid lyricist, youth advocate and an activist for civil liberties and rights for all Americans especially descendants of formerly enslaved people. One of Minnesota’s unsung heroes, Chris has been making music for 15 years and has consistently created conscious content geared toward the fight for understanding and freedom.

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem exposes how our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power. 13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.

Through first-person accounts of those charged under the Black Codes of the Reconstruction era paralleled with the outrageous stories of people trapped in the system today, the film brings to light the unfolding of a powerful engine of profits and racial inequality. With the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, this film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00 [Music]

00:01 i just remember being pushed

00:03 like being cornered into a wall

00:07 i had broken no laws there was nothing

00:09 i’d done wrong

00:12 he was threatened by just my presence

00:18 that day changed everything

00:24 it was just a regular day

00:27 i was going to pick my kids up

00:30 the kids daycare was actually inside of

00:34 one of the buildings that are connected

00:35 to the skyway

00:37 i’m waiting around i walk through the

00:39 skyway and find somewhere to sit

00:41 there was a security guard bothering me

00:44 he told me i couldn’t sit there

00:49 [Music]

00:51 i had the wherewithal to start my

00:54 recording i’m gonna go to jail i’m not

00:56 doing anything wrong he said you’re

00:57 going to jail and i’m like what for i

01:12 was pretty much like a deer in

01:13 headlights like i don’t know what to do

01:15 but i know what’s going on is wrong

01:17 he took the taser and drove it into my

01:19 leg and pretty much at that point lost

01:21 all

01:21 control of the leg

01:26 there was no way i could stand up at

01:28 that point

01:31 i kept asking them what i was being

01:32 charged with

01:41 the most minor of offenses even no

01:44 offense

01:45 at all could result in death i feel like

01:48 maybe i had survivors guilt my life

01:50 could have

01:50 so easily been taken in that skyway that

01:52 day and some days i feel like it was

