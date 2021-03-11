Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem: Sneak Peak #1 [Video]

.
Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem, the latest documentary from Brave New Films, is COMING SOON!
Chris Lollie was waiting to pick his children up from daycare in St. Paul Minnesota when he was arrested for “loitering.” The egregious charges brought against him became the subject of a lawsuit that was decided in his favor. He continues to use his platform as an advocate for change and youth. Chris is a loving father of 4 children, an avid lyricist, youth advocate and an activist for civil liberties and rights for all Americans especially descendants of formerly enslaved people. One of Minnesota’s unsung heroes, Chris has been making music for 15 years and has consistently created conscious content geared toward the fight for understanding and freedom.
Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem exposes how our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power. 13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.
Through first-person accounts of those charged under the Black Codes of the Reconstruction era paralleled with the outrageous stories of people trapped in the system today, the film brings to light the unfolding of a powerful engine of profits and racial inequality. With the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, this film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression.
