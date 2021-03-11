Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem: Sneak Peak #1 [Video]

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem: Sneak Peak #1 [Video]

How our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem, the latest documentary from Brave New Films, is COMING SOON!

Chris Lollie was waiting to pick his children up from daycare in St. Paul Minnesota when he was arrested for “loitering.” The egregious charges brought against him became the subject of a lawsuit that was decided in his favor. He continues to use his platform as an advocate for change and youth. Chris is a loving father of 4 children, an avid lyricist, youth advocate and an activist for civil liberties and rights for all Americans especially descendants of formerly enslaved people. One of Minnesota’s unsung heroes, Chris has been making music for 15 years and has consistently created conscious content geared toward the fight for understanding and freedom.

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem exposes how our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power. 13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.

Through first-person accounts of those charged under the Black Codes of the Reconstruction era paralleled with the outrageous stories of people trapped in the system today, the film brings to light the unfolding of a powerful engine of profits and racial inequality. With the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, this film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:00
[Music]
00:01
i just remember being pushed
00:03
like being cornered into a wall
00:07
i had broken no laws there was nothing
00:09
i’d done wrong
00:12
he was threatened by just my presence
00:18
that day changed everything
00:24
it was just a regular day
00:27
i was going to pick my kids up
00:30
the kids daycare was actually inside of
00:34
one of the buildings that are connected
00:35
to the skyway
00:37
i’m waiting around i walk through the
00:39
skyway and find somewhere to sit
00:41
there was a security guard bothering me
00:44
he told me i couldn’t sit there
00:49
[Music]
00:51
i had the wherewithal to start my
00:54
recording i’m gonna go to jail i’m not
00:56
doing anything wrong he said you’re
00:57
going to jail and i’m like what for i
01:12
was pretty much like a deer in
01:13
headlights like i don’t know what to do
01:15
but i know what’s going on is wrong
01:17
he took the taser and drove it into my
01:19
leg and pretty much at that point lost
01:21
all
01:21
control of the leg
01:26
there was no way i could stand up at
01:28
that point
01:31
i kept asking them what i was being
01:32
charged with
01:41
the most minor of offenses even no
01:44
offense
01:45
at all could result in death i feel like
01:48
maybe i had survivors guilt my life
01:50
could have
01:50
so easily been taken in that skyway that
01:52
day and some days i feel like it was

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.


Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x