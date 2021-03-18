Get Daily Email
Racially Charged: America's Misdemeanor Problem Trailer #2 [Video]

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem Trailer #2 [Video]

13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.

by Leave a Comment

 

.

.

Eric Garner and George Floyd didn’t die because of “bad apple cops.”

Their deaths are the direct result of a racist misdemeanor system that’s designed to oppress and police black bodies.
Unconvinced?

Our upcoming documentary, “Racially Charged,” will prove it.

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem exposes how our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power. 13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.

Through first-person accounts of those charged under the Black Codes of the Reconstruction era paralleled with the outrageous stories of people trapped in the system today, the film brings to light the unfolding of a powerful engine of profits and racial inequality. With the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, this film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression.

 

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03
the biggest
00:04
misconception about misdemeanors is that
00:07
they are minor
00:09
cop arrested me and i was charged with
00:11
the misdemeanor seven times scores
00:13
28 so just this pile right here is how
00:16
much i went to jail for
00:18
stop
00:22
today’s system is estimated at 80
00:25
billion
00:26
saddling people with fines and fees that
00:28
misdemeanor charge ended up becoming
00:31
something that i couldn’t get rid of the
00:33
bail was set at ten thousand dollars and
00:36
i have ten thousand dollars they’re
00:38
being treated as revenue sources
00:40
disturbingly similar to
00:42
african-americans in the post-war south
00:44
did they give you any opportunity to
00:46
plead to any accusation
00:48
it never gave me anything at all
00:51
one of the worst places to be during
00:53
this pandemic is locked up in jail
00:54
horror story is emerging of the
00:56
unchecked spread of infection if it
00:58
wasn’t bad enough that you are
01:00
booked into jail that is now life
01:02
threatening to you
01:03
bro you all right it’s gonna be a mass
01:06
grave site when road office was standing
01:10
in the train yard when he was grabbed by
01:12
the sheriff’s deputy
01:13
like slavery back in the day the law
01:15
itself is doing
01:16
the work of oppression there’s a
01:19
different type of crime wave that should
01:20
concern us
01:22
that’s the crime of violence against
01:24
black people
01:26
[Music]

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

Photo credit: Screenshot from video

 

About Brave New Films

Brave New Films has created a quick-strike capability that informs the public, challenges corporate media with the truth, and motivates people to take action on social issues nationwide.

You are critical to advancing these hard-hitting political campaigns. We can't create a nation of socially conscious activists alone.

Find them on Facebook

 

