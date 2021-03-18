Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem Trailer #2 [Video]

.
Eric Garner and George Floyd didn’t die because of “bad apple cops.”
Their deaths are the direct result of a racist misdemeanor system that’s designed to oppress and police black bodies.
Unconvinced?
Our upcoming documentary, “Racially Charged,” will prove it.
Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem exposes how our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power. 13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.
Through first-person accounts of those charged under the Black Codes of the Reconstruction era paralleled with the outrageous stories of people trapped in the system today, the film brings to light the unfolding of a powerful engine of profits and racial inequality. With the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, this film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression.
—
