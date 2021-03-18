Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem Trailer #2 [Video]

.

.

Eric Garner and George Floyd didn’t die because of “bad apple cops.”

Their deaths are the direct result of a racist misdemeanor system that’s designed to oppress and police black bodies.

Unconvinced?

Our upcoming documentary, “Racially Charged,” will prove it.

Racially Charged: America’s Misdemeanor Problem exposes how our country’s history of racial injustice evolved into an enormous abuse of criminal justice power. 13 million people a year – most of them poor and people of color – are abused by this system.

Through first-person accounts of those charged under the Black Codes of the Reconstruction era paralleled with the outrageous stories of people trapped in the system today, the film brings to light the unfolding of a powerful engine of profits and racial inequality. With the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement, this film provides historical context and examines America’s history of racist oppression.

Transcript provided by YouTube:

00:03 the biggest

00:04 misconception about misdemeanors is that

00:07 they are minor

00:09 cop arrested me and i was charged with

00:11 the misdemeanor seven times scores

00:13 28 so just this pile right here is how

00:16 much i went to jail for

00:18 stop

00:22 today’s system is estimated at 80

00:25 billion

00:26 saddling people with fines and fees that

00:28 misdemeanor charge ended up becoming

00:31 something that i couldn’t get rid of the

00:33 bail was set at ten thousand dollars and

00:36 i have ten thousand dollars they’re

00:38 being treated as revenue sources

00:40 disturbingly similar to

00:42 african-americans in the post-war south

00:44 did they give you any opportunity to

00:46 plead to any accusation

00:48 it never gave me anything at all

00:51 one of the worst places to be during

00:53 this pandemic is locked up in jail

00:54 horror story is emerging of the

00:56 unchecked spread of infection if it

00:58 wasn’t bad enough that you are

01:00 booked into jail that is now life

01:02 threatening to you

01:03 bro you all right it’s gonna be a mass

01:06 grave site when road office was standing

01:10 in the train yard when he was grabbed by

01:12 the sheriff’s deputy

01:13 like slavery back in the day the law

01:15 itself is doing

01:16 the work of oppression there’s a

01:19 different type of crime wave that should

01:20 concern us

01:22 that’s the crime of violence against

01:24 black people

01:26 [Music]

—

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

This post was previously published on YouTube.

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want a deeper connection with our community, please join us as a Premium Member today.

Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS. Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Screenshot from video