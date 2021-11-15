Get Daily Email
Raise Your Glasses to the Active Seniors in Our Communities

Raise Your Glasses to the Active Seniors in Our Communities

We should celebrate the inspiring senior citizens in our communities for continuing to challenge their mind, body, and spirit

by

 

“Aging is not lost youth but a new stage of opportunity and strength.” — Betty Friedan

Recently, I was having a conversation with my brother about the extraordinary senior citizens in our communities.

He was telling me about how impressed he was by the seniors in his neighborhood. These unbelievable folks are living their best lives every day.

Many are upwards of 75 years old, yet continue to do everything from gardening to other yard work.

Of course, they also partake in their regular exercise routines of walking, jogging, and attending fitness classes. My mother used to take line dancing and Tai chi classes at her local community center before the pandemic.

We also cannot help but notice large groups of older adults at coffeehouses or mall food courts meeting for good conversation over a cup of coffee or a bite to eat.

Many seniors keep their minds active by doing crossword puzzles, playing card games and bingo, as well as reading newspapers and books.

They also enjoy watching game shows such as Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune. My mom is a huge fan of these shows and loves playing along with them.

I recall this older woman at my local gym years ago who suffered from a severely curved spine. She began attending cardio and yoga classes regularly. Two years later, her spinal curvature was dramatically improved thanks to her hard work and determination.

Final Thoughts

Many older adults are showing us that living a full, rich, and independent life has no age boundary. I am in awe of these folks.

I hope I can accomplish half as much as these active seniors when I am their age. We all should aspire to be like them.

As C.S. Lewis stated so eloquently:

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.”

This post was previously published on medium.com.

***

About B.R. Shenoy

B.R. Shenoy is a married mother of two. She is a biochemistry and toxicology, M.S. She is a former expat in Brazil, France, and Japan. She is a regular writer for The Good Men Project. Her work has also appeared in Scary Mommy, Positively Positive, and Idle Inks. She is content creator on Medium and Vocal Media.

