There are just a few things to understand about how this works and what keeps it going.

In simplicity, the only component in raising Superman is psychology; his psychological capacity. Reason is, the only facet to being Superman is all about learning. That’s it.

Definition of Superman for me, is the possession of strengths and skills that cannot be obtained through mere repetition and good genes, but rather something that can only be obtained through top-tier human development.

Also, this is not just me, it’s neuroscience.

Psychology / Psychoneurobiology Introduction

First, lets do a definition

Psychoneurobiology: The promotion of integration of findings from several research fields, such as neurophysiology, psychology, neuropsychology and psychiatry. For you to verify: https://www.wpanet.org/psychoneurobiology

The Psychological Sciences

One item on the list is psychology. In psychology, there are several subcategories. One of those subcategories is the power of routine for the child’s brain. There is a time for breaking the cycle and introducing the ability to adapt. But that is only introduced at the right age. The ability to adapt, though, is something that needs to be perfected before one can say that their son is Superman.

The Beginning of Life

Firstly, children thrive on routine. Children are less anxious when they are in a routine — which means the parents have to be good with scheduling without involving babies and toddlers in the decision. There comes confidence for a child when they remember something, “read me a story like you always do before bed.”

Secondly, parent-child time builds psychological strength. Greater strength is promoted when there is an interaction between genuine adult father masculinity and genuine adult mother femininity.

Thirdly: For a child, there is power in knowledge. But, the trick is, is the knowledge legitimate? It’s pretty simple to know what’s true or not, does this line up with laws of nature? Most of this can be found in statistics. Some examples are:

It is normal to be scared of something that kills 90% of people or something that kills 5%? What do psychologists say is normal? I don’t care what you think is normal.

Do women respond better, statistically, to confident men? (this is not about “what if he’s cocky?” or “what if she can’t see he’s fake?” — I said “Confident”, nothing different). But yes, healthy women respond amazing to organic confidence.

Does physical fitness statistically have any correlation with cognitive function? Yup, professionals have been saying it for centuries.

Regardless if it is right or not legally, does someone who struggles to accept who they know they are (who they really know they are) have any correlation with negative traits, such as depression, irregular sensitivity, and baseless fear? And yes, this is true, too. Any identity problems coincide with signs of something psychological.

As we can see here, nothing on the list is about what we think or feel. And there will be nothing on the list, ever, that will about how a group of people think or feel. The only thing that matters is “what is”. And science, nature, and women all say that if a man can crush normal life as a Delta Force Operator(Special Forces Operation Detachment-Delta) crushes combat training, women want him. That is true. So, that is how we raise our sons. To be the best in ALL life situations. This only requires psychology. There have been many men in wheelchairs who dominate life — but, they learned to work with what they are given, not cry about what they are not.

I will have a daughter, come July 26th (give or take a few days), and I will teach her to locate a man with all the traits I teach, write about, and use in counseling. I will teach her to steer clear, by MILES, from a man that is not Superman. I will teach her to ignore males who have not matured well. I will show her boys who’s parents ruined them and show that he will totally destroy her life and the ALL the greatness her mother and I forged into her amazing neurons to create good development.

Childhood

The teaching begins with parents who love to learn. Parents who love life. Out of all the research done on parents that believe in a God, I will keep that out of this article. Even in birthing classes, parents are learning.

Something I think ALL teen girls should be taught in school in every American classroom, is that babies begin to taste while they are in the womb and there is a similar taste to what babies tasted in the womb and their mother’s milk. Babies need the woman who birthed them for many more reasons that this, but this is a large reason. This is a big piece of good development.

Babies are put skin-to-skin with their mother immediately after birth. This is a lifetime effect. Soon after, they are put skin-to-skin with their father.

Do what is best for the development of them.

Babies need LIGHT stimulation throughout:

No Blackhawk Down, Fast and the Furious, and Transformers movies.

No parents running around like the house is on fire (unless the house is on fire)

No raving.

Babies need just as much physical touch as they need smiles. And that is a lot. Babies eyesight is not good at first, about a foot in front of them is clear, so it is very important the baby can identify the person near them is mother or father. There is a massive load of development that needs to be promoted.

Babies need light play constantly to build good emotions, as babies learn through play. And the play needs to be baby play, it will be what adults find boring.

And all the other baby stuff is mandatory for Superman. His crying is for a reason; if it was hunger, as midwives say, “it’s hard to feed a crying baby, there is usually always signs of hunger before they cry.” Crying is an alert system. That’s all. Just like when we have negative feelings, our feelings are an alert system, and it doesn’t mean that what made us upset is the problem, it was probably us that needed to adjust to not be swayed by an external factor (especially another human). Superman’s validation is from doing right.

Crying for babies, just like complaining for adults, statistically means that parents were not proactive in preventing something. It’s okay to check your baby’s diaper before they cry. It’s okay to feed them when you first see signs of hunger. Etc. Be proactive, babies cannot ask you for things and they cannot express needs, so look for physical clues. Happier babies are ones that are not put in a situation to cry. Not changing a baby soon enough and waiting for them to cry might result in rashes. Not feeding a baby when they are hungry before they cry might result in a crying baby for 30 minutes. They don’t just stop crying because you start feeding. What are they a robot?

I get it, it’s a lot of work. Who wouldn’t think raising Superman is a lot of work. Let’s be honest, only 10% of boys, maximum, will be obtaining it. It’s very unfortunate. So, I get it when parents say it’s too hard. Special Forces has a passing rate of between 3% to 11% (of course each year is different), so yeah, I know most parents are not in that 3 or 11. But, it is your choice. If you want your son for my daughter, make him Superman. To the degree your son can make a adult woman fall in love, want a family, and beam beyond measure, is his degree of Superman.

Some fathers felt like they did a half a job and it all turned out just fine.

Some boys only had a mother or a father and they turned out wonderful, but those stats are lower. Just are. Can’t do anything about it, just move with what life throws at you. Sometimes nature never let a boy have space to breathe. That’s how nature works. Some boys who would have been Superman never had a fighting chance.

School Age

Boys in school still need a warm feminine hug. How can a boy know what a woman is if he’s never around one? Not how life works.

How a boy treats girls at a young age, many times determines who they become.

I hope that as your boy progresses he learns more and more of the differences of men and women, and what is age appropriate. Again, all this information is published in normal psychological journals. I say “normal psychological journals” because there are journals out there that preach a different tune, if you know what I mean, but the majority of psychologists would never quote them, so why would you?

Boys

In childhood, every boy needs to be developed in the following areas:

humility

love

sacrifice and facing fear

not quitting, not even emotionally

he needs to be active (if he has a physical disability he will need to find something to substitute it, such as physical therapy and what he can in the gym)

he needs wins. Chris Kyle had won a rodeo belt, soldiers survive battle, David killed a lion and a bear, sport figures thrive when they win

learning when they lose and being malleable in order to grow and adapt

understanding femininity and her strength and value, and respecting and honoring her — and defending her honor

life skills

leadership and teaching proficiency

Winning

There is a psychology to winning for boys. They need to know victory from facing fear.

If your boy is bullied, he will know very little winning and his winning will be done in secret. We’ve all seen what happens there in all sorts of metaphors. From people who cannot handle their 15 minutes of fame to kids just getting their driver’s licenses and acting dumb. The only way for a boy to shake hands with the spirit of Superman and be humble in his wins, is for him to be guided by a victorious dad. A man he can look up to.

So bullying, got it. Superman will not bully. Superman would train others. Superman is a leader. Superman responds to what needs done, no matter how much he is panicky, nervous, and sweating. I cannot express in words how much a boy will learn by just finishing something that makes him so nervous he wants to upchuck / puke. Standing up to bullies is part of it.

Let’s Talk King David. Goliath tormented Israel’s military for 30 days. David comes along, sees Goliath and within minutes says, “he needs to die.” David’s brothers said “go home”, the current crap-of-a-king said “here’s my armor”, and others said, “you’re just a boy.” However, David was not a boy and he totally knew it. David was like 16 years old and he had independently killed at least one lion and one bear FOR RIGHTFUL REASONS, not to be confused with psychopaths. Not only that, but he was able to talk with the king without the king tossing him out onto the road. And not only that, but David was able to assess that his abilities were true in reality. He knocked goliath down for the count with putting a rock into his forehead, then cutting off David’s head with Goliath’s own sword for the kill shot. No PTSD. No gloating. No medals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

David then was able to calm the king on numerous occasions by his playing of the harp. Music ability has a development component to it, but that’s a side note. He calmed a king, as in he knew therapy. And not only that, but he knew the type of therapy that might work for the king.

David would not have said anything in either of those situations if he couldn’t do it.

No gloating. No selfishness. All for the Glory and Fame of God. That is a king; that is Superman. Nothing less. If someone isn’t living for God, then what are they living for? That’s why there’s a correlation with God and kingship. There always will be.

The face of a teen swimmer in the movie Pride. In the most amazing part of the movie, these boys faced the reality that they must give all if they want a chance at the goal. You see here, that they step up on the diving tower, making the choice to devote their lives to making a impact for their community. This is also a part of another article I’m writing titled “The Saddest Story”.

Humility in Parents

Humbling ourselves to only teach what we know and to only teach what makes the world spin healthy. Not spin like a wheel on a rusty deteriorated ball joint, but spin in a way that pass natural selection with flying colors.

We like to talk about how funny videos that are titled “natural selection at its finest” are, but in all honesty, I like that where it is. On YouTube. Not near my family. I want all that nature can clasp, summon, assemble, and muster up for my daughter.

Psychology of Superman in Relation to Society

Superman knows to be functional in society. To be the best he can in all situations. To be a gentleman. To be a warrior and kick in action to protect the innocent. So, Superman in relation to protecting others, choose one of the following:

Gets traumatized after helping

Was unable to actually help

Was late

Was unsure how to respond

Took the child from the human traffickers, cracked the bones of the attackers to be judged in a courtroom (dead or alive was determined by the criminal), called law enforcement, comforted the child properly for their psychological resilience, and went to work with entire humility intact.

There is a definition to Superman. And there is a definition to Wonder Woman. To not care about the neurons is to be ignorant. There is a reason comic lovers state, “Superman cannot kill humans, only monsters”. He’s not ignorant by any degree.

Thanks for reading! Thanks for positive comments, additions, thoughts, and feedback!! Thanks for sharing!!!

