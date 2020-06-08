Shawn Anchor the author of “Happiness advantage” book in his TED presentation talks about 5 simple things you can do to brighten up your life. I am a firm believer in doctors taking their own pills. Ok, maybe this didn’t come out right but you get my point. What I meant is that I don’t prescribe my clients something that did not work for me or what I do not practice myself.

And I know for the fact that Shawn is onto something here. Psychology Today magazine published an article showing that such acts help us tremendously from stress reduction to release of feel-good neurotransmitters in our brains. Besides I am sure you experienced that feeling from giving your seat to an old lady or complimenting someone at work on a job well done.

I had a catch up with my friend the other day and he mentioned that he did a course where the instructor asked them to choose a charity of his choice and it stroke me that something I haven’t actively been doing. After doing my research I set my eyes on Sea Shepherd’s non-profit and primarily because I love the ocean and I feel that it needs our help and those guys are pretty bad ass with taking action.

I also came to a realization that coming across an old lady on a bus doesn’t happen every day but there are sites with lots of ideas on RAK (or random acts of kindness). Here is one for you pick one item from the list and do it today!

