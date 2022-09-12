Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Featured Content / Read a Book 10 Minutes Every Day

Read a Book 10 Minutes Every Day

Ideas would come to me, triggered by something someone else had written.

by Leave a Comment

 

Last year, someone in the LinkedIn Sprint shared their intentions for increasing their success and living a more fulfilled life. I’m sorry, I can’t remember who, but their wisdom has stayed with me.

They said they started reading from a book for 10 minutes every day. How simple is that! What happened as a result has really affected my life.

Reading has always been pleasurable for me, but somewhere a few years ago, I stopped reading books as much as I used to. I got distracted by social media, Netflix, and other streaming opportunities.

So, I began the 10-minute-a-day quest. It wasn’t long before I remembered what reading does for me:

  • It keeps me inspired by other people’s thoughts.
  • It gives me a different perspective.
  • It restores my ability to be more discerning with my time,
  • it encourages me to spend time with lasting benefits

As I made a dent in the stack of books beside my bed, I miraculously felt uplifted and inspired, and my own writing came more easily.

Ideas would come to me, triggered by something someone else had written.

It opened the creative flow. Concepts and ideas appeared in my mind. I could hardly wait to get to my desk to begin writing.

As this new LinkedIn Sprint begins, I want to thank the person who shared that 10-minute trick… and I say “trick” because guess what happens… you don’t stop at 10, you want more and more… and it transforms you.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on this!

This post was previously published on Sandy Peckinpah’s blog.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.
A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.
A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Choose your subscription level

By completing this registration form, you are also agreeing to our Terms of Service which can be found here.

 

 

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

Photo credit: iStock

 

About Sandy Peckinpah

Writer, blogger, speaker, lifelong dreamer. Contributor for Good Men Project, Huffpost, Thrive Global, The Mission. President, Red Hot Ventures, Inc, Vice President, Orion Trading, Inc

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShares31

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x