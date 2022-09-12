Read a Book 10 Minutes Every Day

Last year, someone in the LinkedIn Sprint shared their intentions for increasing their success and living a more fulfilled life. I’m sorry, I can’t remember who, but their wisdom has stayed with me.

They said they started reading from a book for 10 minutes every day. How simple is that! What happened as a result has really affected my life.

Reading has always been pleasurable for me, but somewhere a few years ago, I stopped reading books as much as I used to. I got distracted by social media, Netflix, and other streaming opportunities.

So, I began the 10-minute-a-day quest. It wasn’t long before I remembered what reading does for me:

It keeps me inspired by other people’s thoughts.

It gives me a different perspective.

It restores my ability to be more discerning with my time,

it encourages me to spend time with lasting benefits

As I made a dent in the stack of books beside my bed, I miraculously felt uplifted and inspired, and my own writing came more easily.

Ideas would come to me, triggered by something someone else had written.

It opened the creative flow. Concepts and ideas appeared in my mind. I could hardly wait to get to my desk to begin writing.

As this new LinkedIn Sprint begins, I want to thank the person who shared that 10-minute trick… and I say “trick” because guess what happens… you don’t stop at 10, you want more and more… and it transforms you.

I’d love to hear your thoughts on this!

—

This post was previously published on Sandy Peckinpah’s blog.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

***

Join The Good Men Project as a Premium Member today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Yearly - $50.00 - 1 Year

Monthly - $6.99 - 1 Month Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.





Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: iStock