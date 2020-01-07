Reader, Reader, Wherefore Art Thou?

On a recent bicycle ride we pedaled out to the Idaho Shakespeare Festival grounds, home to Idaho’s premier professional repertory theatre company where they perform in a world-class, outdoor amphitheater beside the Boise River.

The name Shakespeare immediately brought to mind a line from the timeless classic, Romeo and Juliet:

“O Romeo, Romeo! Wherefore art thou Romeo? Deny thy father and refuse thy name.”

With our recent move, wefore art in Boise, Idaho at the following geographic longitude and latitude coordinates: 43.6167° N, 116.2000° W. And we love it!

In the grand scheme of things, wherefore art thou?

This post was previously published on Tuesdays with Laurie and is republished here with permission from the author.

Photo credit: Laurie Buchanan