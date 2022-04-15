Reciting Kaddish

The rhythm was unmistakable, my wife N— told me some time afterward. Everyone took turns wielding a long-handled spade, pulling earth from one of the nearby mounds and lifting the soil into the open grave.

She heard the fling and patter of shovelfuls of dirt upon our son’s pinewood coffin. Once the entire surface of the lid lay covered with loose soil, we recited Kaddish: an ancient prayer composed in Aramaic, often associated with the rites of mourning in the Jewish tradition.

yit-gadal v’yit-kadash sh’may rabbah

“Magnified and sanctified, may His great name be.”

Perhaps N—-’s observation was a genius act of discerning liturgical onomatopoeia; citing the prayer for vocalizing the sound of filling a grave.

The pre-Common Era origins of Kaddish had not availed the prayer to the bereaved at graveside nor to mourners marking the anniversary of a loved one’s death in synagogue. It was a prayer that scholars recited after a session studying Jewish sacred texts.

Contrary to popular belief about the prayer, it is not a dirge of unaccountable grief. Rather, the prayer reads as an outspoken gesture of praise toward Providence.

One might entertain such whims of a wandering-mind latching onto of the sound of dirt flung and scattering, especially while watching others fill her four-year-old son’s grave with soil. So immense a grief that it blinds the senses. Imagine the embrace of a blizzard, what disorients one from place and time, as well as presence of mind.

After we said Kaddish, my father pointed out the February sky overhead: a hazy, celestial tableau of clouds. On either side of the mid-afternoon sun hung two patches of multicolored spectrum: a far too exacting symmetry or design to call the segments of rainbow each equal distant from the sun, a mere coincidence.

The rainbow appears in the Bible after the great flood that nearly destroyed civilization. Providence called the rainbow a sign of the promise not to destroy the world ever again. Bible commentators say a rainbow signals Providence’s mercy after a punishment has been meted out.

Considering what we witnessed Elazar Refael endure while afflicted with a brainstem tumor: a 4-month hospitalization, neurosurgery, tracheostomy, thirty doses of radiation, and a couple of brushes with death by asphyxiation —how could I not see this experience as Divine chastening?

Was it also just happenstance that rainbows lasted as long as the time it took the backhoe loader to fill up our boy’s resting place? The rainbows vanished just as the last bits of earth were scraped onto the filled grave.

After 30 days had passed, my wife channeled her focus and energy into gardening, which involved remediating the soil around our home. The ground lying in the immediate perimeter of the house was littered with cement chunks, glass, nails and just about every other debris related to construction one can imagine.

We had purchased and relocated to the ranch-style abode only months before Elazar was diagnosed. Our recollection about those intervening months remain lodged in such a heavy fog.

Only the very moment a Providence St. Joseph’s ER physician informed us about the dark mass found at the base of Elazar’s skull, do those months come into surreal focus.

Had N— not committed herself to planting and nurturing life, she led me to believe, the grief would have swallowed her whole.