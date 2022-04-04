Reflections on a Cancer Diagnosis

Recently, I received a cancer diagnosis that knocked the wind out of my sails.

The mind is a powerful thing in that up until the moment that I heard from my specialist, you have cancer, it never occurred to me that I might be someone living with and getting ready to find the big C.

Since my diagnosis, I have reflected on my past with a massive amount of gratitude and pride for everything that I experienced in my life.

My corporate career that started in 1982 is still thriving after almost 40 years and I am doing the work that is most meaningful to the people I work with and me!!! When I think of the opportunities that I had to work on five continents and in some 20 plus countries, I am humbled.

I am grateful for the travels that have taken me to places in the world that I only dreamed of as a young boy. In some cases, I have visited many of the places numerous times.

I have never taken for granted working extensively in China, Mexico, and England. Each set of experiences has shaped how I show up in my role today.

The friends that I have in my life have been there for me through the ups and downs of life much in the ways I have been there for them. I hold tightly to my relationships knowing that love and support can change the trajectory of life’s experiences.

In my thoughts about my past, I am not regretful or remorseful, I am rather proud and grateful. I am not thinking about them because I think the C will win, I am in that contemplative season of life that is accelerated by the C diagnosis.

I have thoughts like, what if I have lived most of my life already?

What if I never see Big Ben, Diamond Head, Bazaar de Sabado, or any of the international airports that became so familiar to me?

When I eventually retire, will I end my corporate career with an impact on the lives of those whom I served and supported for 40 plus years?

Will my friends truly know that I loved them and valued them in so many ways?

All of these thoughts are met with, an exuberant response that goes something like this…

I have lived an awesome and amazing life up until now and I have every reason to believe that I will continue to live with such abundance.

The C diagnosis has reminded me to:

1. Seek Support and ask for what I need when I need it. Accept the support graciously and gratefully.

2. Find Strength in being surrounded by those who love me and want the best for me.

3. Build the Stamina for the fight ahead of me, build it holistically with Mind, Body, and Spirit.

I have come to realize that being diagnosed with C puts me in a club that I did not even apply to join. The circumstances of joining the club are irrelevant when it comes to being a supportive member of the club.

My story in this piece is my gift to those in the club and those who will become a member of the club. It is a gift of Support, Strength, and Stamina.

With much gratitude…

—

