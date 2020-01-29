Regular Guy Chat with Tim [Podcast]

Another in our series of conversations with regular guys.

Listen to Real Men Feel, #162, “Regular Guy Chat with Tim” here:



Husband, father of two, and Chiropractor, Timothy Murzicki, joins us to discuss the importance and challenges of family and fatherhood.

“For any decision, I ask; will this benefit my family and if so, how?” ~ Timothy Murzicki

Tim is a friend of mine and what struck me when traveling with him recently was his daily checking in with his kids. It seemed to me that it was a priority and that his conversations and interactions weren’t forced. Plus his son and daughter enjoyed them too and were genuinely glad to see their dad pop up on their phone.

We discussed life with children (Tim’s choice) as well as deciding not to have children (my choice). Tim shared what he finds to be most important in being a dad, what he hopes to model for his kids, and the challenges men have in expressing their emotions. This is one of my all-time favorite conversations and I think you’ll dig it too.

Topics and Questions Include:

(2:31) Why I invited Tim to be a guest.

(4:40) Is building that connection with your children something you grew up with?

(5:50) People seem to either raise their children opposite of the way they were raised or they choose to model what their parents did.

(6:32) How, if at all, would you like to see the world change by the time they are having their own children?

(9:35) What is important to you as a parent?

(12:52) Choosing not to have children.

(16:58) What makes a great dad?

(19:25) Seeing a family that made a huge impact on him.

(24:28) Dads who don’t feel the connection with their kids.

(24:32) Since boys are often taught not to feel, does that mean we can learn to feel? Is this a learnable skill?

(32:00) How did you learn what it means to be a man?

(34:55) A conversation with his dad about saying “I love you.”

(40:02) Being analytical or following your heart?

(42:30) Can you share a habit, practice, program, or book that has helped you?

(41:24) Is there a habit, practice, book or anything you want to share?

(43:11) Anything you wish more men knew?

(45:09) What are you proud of?

(47:00) What are you looking forward to?

(47:57) A rambling question about awareness of what more you could be doing.

◊♦◊

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Watch Real Men Feel, #162, Regular Guy Chat with Tim, December 17, 2019

“We don’t always have to be the tough guys. There is a tremendous amount of power in saying, I’m sorry.” ~ Timothy Murzicki

Reach out to Tim at [email protected]

Let us know what you thought here in the comments or shoot an email to [email protected].

Subscribe to the podcast at RealMenFeel.org/iTunes

Like the Real Men Feel show on Facebook facebook.com/realmenfeelshow

Scroll down to the author bio for all the links to access more #RealMenFeel

A version of this post was previously published on RealMenFeel.org and is republished here with permission from the author.

—

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

A $50 annual membership gives you an all-access pass. You can be a part of every call, group, class, and community.

A $25 annual membership gives you access to one class, one Social Interest group, and our online communities.

A $12 annual membership gives you access to our Friday calls with the publisher, our online community.

Register New Account

Log in if you wish to renew an existing subscription. Username Email First Name Last Name Password Password Again Choose your subscription level Annual Platinum - $50.00 - 1 Year

Annual Gold - $25.00 - 1 Year

Annual Bronze - $12.00 - 1 Year Credit / Debit Card PayPal Choose Your Payment Method Auto Renew Subscribe to The Good Men Project Daily Newsletter our Terms of Service which can be found here.



Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo by Jude Beck on Unsplash