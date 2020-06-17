Rejected in an Interview? 8 Things You Can Do to Feel Better

BY Sreyashi Chatterjee

Acceptance and rejection are part of life. We’ve all been in situations when we brutally got rejected in an interview even after putting in a lot of effort. So, if you’re upset about getting rejected in an interview, then you’re basically wasting your valuable time.

Why would you be upset? Life is full of opportunities and if you get rejected in one interview you will get the scope to improve yourself and do better in the next one. If you’re still not convinced then settle down. We’re here to give you some tips that can help you in dealing with the interview-rejection phase.

8 Things You Can Do To Feel Better After Getting Rejected In An Interview

1. It’s not your fault

It is common human nature to take any kind of rejection seriously. We’ve all been there. However, we suggest you think deeply. How is it your fault? You’ve gone for an interview, you’ve given your best and that’s it. If you qualify then there is nothing better than that. But if you don’t, that simply means someone else is more efficient for that particular job. That does not mean that you’re not skilled enough or proficient enough.

Don’t think too much about the rejection. The more you will think about it, the more you’ll get upset. And as a result, you won’t be able to concentrate on your next interviews.

Selection or rejection is not in your hands. What you can do is work as hard as you can. So, keep doing that and you’re bound to get the results.

2. Don’t let the rejection discourage you

Suppose you get rejected in an interview. The interviewer might tell you certain hard things which are actually difficult to deal with. But does that mean you’ll lose hope and discourage yourself? No!

You can take the interviewer’s opinion to improve yourself. However, that’s not the ultimate feedback. So, don’t ever discourage or de-motivate yourself depending on what the interviewers tell you. You should never stop believing in your skills.

3. Start afresh

So what if you got rejected in an interview? Does that mean that your life is finished? It simply means that you’ll get another chance. So stop thinking about a bitter incident and start afresh.

Try to modify your resume with new experiences. Select only those jobs which you can identify with. Start preparing yourself again. Try to gather as much information as possible about the companies that you have selected. And once you are confident about yourself, just go for it.

Remember one thing; you can never achieve anything if you are not open to new opportunities. So just get rid of the baggage of the old interviews and start afresh for the new ones.

4. You’re not alone in this

There are hundreds of prospective candidates who are getting rejected in interviews every day. They are all standing up again and fighting their way back. So, you’re definitely not alone in this struggle. Instead of brooding or repenting, you need to formulate better strategies.

You can also try to improve your connections through various job portals, build communication with individuals who are working in the same domain. All these will give you the scope to know more about your job roles. So, stop being feeling low and start exploring.

5. Start analyzing

Once you learn to take rejection sportingly, your next duty is to analyze. A strategist never sheds tears over something that did not happen. Instead, he or she tries to analyze and evaluate the reasons for rejection.

So, you need to find out what went wrong and work towards doing a better job next time. Once you start thinking smartly, you will be able to find out several points you were not aware of before. Try to rectify them and go for the next interviews like an ace!

6. Ask the reason

You can always ask the interviewer the reason behind your rejection. A modest interviewer will always help you to understand your negative points. He can help breakdown both your strengths and weaknesses to you. Based on that analysis, you’ll be able to understand where you should put more effort.

However, not all job seekers are confident enough to ask about their rejection at the end of the interview, as it requires a lot of guts. But if you really want to know, there are other ways. You can send an email to the recruiters stating your gratitude and can ask about your negative points. In fact, this can be a strong move from your side and you can actually impress the employer with your nerve. They might arrange a second interview for you as well.

7. Rejection might be a blessing

Rejection can totally be a blessing if you think about it in a more positive way. Think that something better is waiting for you. This thought might not calm you down in the beginning but it can surely cheer you up if you start looking at the positive side.

Just think that by getting rejected, you’re making your way to a better job which will offer you a better pay scale and will be more relatable. Having an optimistic mindset like this can help you reduce your anxiety and stress to a huge extent.

8. Believe in yourself

Last but not the least; never stop believing in yourself. You’re the source of your own power. So don’t you ever discourage yourself or question your abilities. If you got rejected in an interview that does not mean it’s the end of the world. Always, believe that there is something better waiting for you out there.

These were the eight pro tips to overcome the post-rejection depression. However, one tip which is beyond all of these is that you should never give up. Also, remember that learning is important. Interview rejections don’t define you in the long run.

What matters is how well you have accepted the rejection and what you have learned from it. More importantly, how strongly you have worked on your weaknesses to make yourself more deserving. So stand up and keep fighting because the best is yet to come.

If you want to know more about how you can deal with getting rejected in an interview, then check out this video below:

Photo credit: shutterstock.com