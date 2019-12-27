Get Daily Email
Relationships – Start, Stay, or Go?

Relationships – Start, Stay, or Go?

4 reasons to start, stay or go!

by

Should I stay or should I go now?

If I go, there will be trouble

And if I stay it will be double

~The Clash

 

4 Reasons to Start a Relationship

  1. Life is meant to be shared. 
  2. You grow and learn about yourself. 
  3. You create the life you want alongside a partner. 
  4. You take risks and say yes. Remember, you never make the shots you don’t take. 

 

4 Reasons to Stay in a Healthy Relationship

  1. If you feel loved and safe even on your worst day, stay. 
  2. If your joint foundation encourages creativity, growth and independence, stay. 
  3. If your partner is your person of choice, stay. 
  4. If you make each other and the relationship a priority, stay. 

 

4 Reasons to Leave a Bad Relationship

  1. If you cannot consistently trust or respect your partner, go. 
  2. If most of your actions are designed to avoid pain rather than promote growth, go.
  3. If month after month, year after year you are enduring it instead of enjoying it, go. 
  4. If your relationship does not foster your core values, go.  

 

Knowing yourself and accepting your partner for who they are is key to a healthy relationship. Want help figuring it out? Schedule a free call with Galia today. 

 

For more tips and support on your Dating journey contact [email protected]

About Something in Common

Galia Pennekamp sees herself on a shared journey helping singles get back in the game, the old fashioned way, in person! After reentering the dating realm ten years ago, she can claim a deep firsthand understanding of the good, the bad, and the ugly of dating today. She founded SOMETHING IN COMMON, a concept focused on empowerment, changing habits, and most importantly, building connections with the right people. Through a series of one-on-one and group coaching and organized private events, she prepares people for the dating scene, and brings the dating scene directly to you in a way that is safe, approachable, and ultimately helps people find their own happiness. Whether you are interested in one-on-one coaching, or just want to meet people, SOMETHING IN COMMON is for you.

