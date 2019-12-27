Relationships – Start, Stay, or Go?

Should I stay or should I go now?
If I go, there will be trouble
And if I stay it will be double
~The Clash
4 Reasons to Start a Relationship
- Life is meant to be shared.
- You grow and learn about yourself.
- You create the life you want alongside a partner.
- You take risks and say yes. Remember, you never make the shots you don’t take.
4 Reasons to Stay in a Healthy Relationship
- If you feel loved and safe even on your worst day, stay.
- If your joint foundation encourages creativity, growth and independence, stay.
- If your partner is your person of choice, stay.
- If you make each other and the relationship a priority, stay.
4 Reasons to Leave a Bad Relationship
- If you cannot consistently trust or respect your partner, go.
- If most of your actions are designed to avoid pain rather than promote growth, go.
- If month after month, year after year you are enduring it instead of enjoying it, go.
- If your relationship does not foster your core values, go.
Knowing yourself and accepting your partner for who they are is key to a healthy relationship.
